Taliban outside, Taliban inside

By Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee

Taliban is no longer outside or inside Kabul. They are now in our consciousness and sub-consciousness. Taliban has become a synonym for all that goes against humanity against women and children, against progressive ideals, against secularism against education and culture. We know the Taliban of Afghanistan but no less those who support Taliban ideals in India too and also those who hypocritically criticize Taliban but themselves follow Taliban ideals even on Indian soil where we have seen the ideals of secularism flourishing over the ages. Now a new sect has come out to preach Talibani practices even in India and restricts the free movement of women and journalists. In the book ‘Look into My Word’ published on the 50th Anniversary of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Zieba Shorish -Shamley wrote:

“They made me invisible, shrouded and non-being

A shadow, no existence, made silent and unseeing

Denied of freedom, confined to my cage

Tell me how to handle my anger and my rage?”

Today Taliban Minister of Education justifies the restriction imposed on women by saying, “It’s like having a flower or a rose. You water it and keep it at home for yourself, to look at it and smell it. It (a woman) is not supposed to be taken out of the house to be smelled.” The Taliban have made it clear that they will not form government democratically, they will follow the Shariyat laws. As Afghanistan now becomes a jail for women, girls like Yusufzai Malala continue to raise their voices and brave the Taliban rifles in championing the cause of education for women. But today a new law and new justice have been imposed. Taliban Minister for Justice Mullah Nooruddin Tuarabi said, “If a woman wants to work away from her home and with men, then that is not allowed by our religion and our culture. If we force them to do this, they may want to commit suicide.” It is not to be believed that the teachings of Islam restrict women’s human rights. But on the streets of Kabul and Kandahar or North Eastern Province women, journalists and teachers have come out to shout against the Taliban fatwas by telling the world that ‘Indignity is our destination’.

Today Afghanistan collapses. More correctly we may say Secular Afghanistan collapses under the Taliban who triggers desperate scenes of domination for breaking all sacred edifices of secularism in Afghanistan even by renaming it as an Islamic country which is getting open support from China and Pakistan and even a superpower like Russia which are an indirect pressure on India. It is argued now that President Bidden followed his predecessor Trump’s treaty with the Taliban that the American troop will be lifted in May 2021. But the way the American troops were lifted set the world to surmise when chaos is terrible in Afghanistan. Desperate scenes at Kabul airport made it clear what worse is going on inside Afghanistan. Satellite images capture the scramble of helpless people to leave Afghanistan and even people sat on plane wheels taking all-out risks for life and some even fell from the flying plane. The attacks on women and journalists can be guessed even without any news circulation. Those who are not supporters of the Taliban are now living in limbo. Europe, as well as India, should prepare for possible Afghan migrant influx. Each country outlines a plan to safely return their own people to their own land. Biden is clear in his selfish announcement that his country will strike back securely and positively if a single American is killed. He has nothing to say for others and nothing can be more unfortunate than this.

President Biden blamed the Taliban’s takeover on the unwillingness of the Afghan army to fight the militant group. He argued that remaining in the country was not in the US national interest. “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves” (Washington Post). US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin authorized the deployment of a third Army infantry battalion to Kabul airport, where thousands of Afghans have flocked in hope of fleeing the Taliban. French President Emmanuel Macron warned of a potential influx of Afghan migrants into Europe, adding that European Union leaders are in contact to launch an initiative against irregular migration. He also added that France would welcome Afghans who had worked with its forces, as well as human rights activists. As cities in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban with lightning speed amid the US military’s pullout, Europe has been wrangling over what to do about any potential influx of refugees. Some countries fear a repeat of 2015 when the arrival of more than a million refugees and migrants caused political chaos. The Afghan army, largely trained by US forces are addled by exhaustion and corruption The Taliban’s reign from 1996 to 2001 was brutal, punctuated by extreme religious mandates, public executions, and severely restricted liberties for women and girls. Taliban poured into the capital, Kabul, and met little resistance as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, with a plane filled with boxes of money when the government collapsed, and chaos and fear gripped the city of Kabul like other parts of Afghanistan. The insurgents’ return to power, two decades after they were ousted, came despite years and hundreds of billions of dollars spent by the United States to build up the Afghan government and its defence forces. Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General voiced concern over accounts of human rights violations in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and he says that the UN should not abandon Afghanistan. The seizure of power would bring undoubtedly ‘a return to the darkest days for Afghan women and girls. The world is following events in Afghanistan with a heavy heart and deep disquiet about what lies ahead. All of us have seen the images in real-time: chaos, unrest, uncertainty, and fear.

One realization now should dawn on people in India that our government should not behave like the Taliban when they are openly criticizing the Taliban for flouting democratic norms.

Apparently, it seems that all is right with India. But if one reads the reports in newspapers abroad or even in India, the situation in India is no less horrible than in Kabul of Afghanistan. In her article on August 13, 2021, in The Times Literary Supplement – ‘How Narendra Modi has Turned India into a Hindu Pakistan’, Sonia Faleiro wrote how Freedom House, a nonpartisan democracy advocacy organization, downgraded India from “free” to “partly free” in its annual Freedom in the World report. The assessment was in response to a steep decline in the country’s democratic and secular values. “Secularism, for India, is not simply a point of view”, wrote Salman Rushdie in 1990. “It is a question of survival. If what Indians calls ‘communalism’, sectarian religious politics, were to be allowed to take control of the polity, the result would be too horrifying to imagine.” Today when after thirty years the Taliban finally were able to ensure the collapse of Secular Afghanistan, and the Return of the Taliban to Kabul is a harsh reality that Indian Hindu Taliban are not yet repentant of their religiously motivated attacks carried out in the horrific form of public lynching on minorities which have become the norm in India is nothing but hypocritical to criticize the Taliban of Kabul restricting journalists and women. It seems crocodile tears are being shed when in India itself, journalists are imprisoned while some have turned up dead, and ordinary people are afraid to speak their minds. Since the days of Gujarat Riots Narendra Modi, the Hindu supremacist who has been Prime Minister since 2014 and who claims that he was “chosen by God” to shoulder the country’s “difficult tasks”. People are recalling each moment the nightmare of Babri Masjid was demolition by his predecessors led by Advaniji. Under him, the world’s largest democracy is being reduced to an elected autocracy and few will be logically able to accept his and his party’s illogical definition of Hinduism propagated from the most parochial and partisan point of view as the historically rich inclusive culture of Secular India.

The TLS article referred to the attack on Indian democracy started even before Modi’s coming to power. In To Kill a Democracy: India’s Passage to Despotism by Debashish Roy Chowdhury and John Keane, and Suchitra Vijayan’s Midnight’s Borders: A People’s History of Modern India it is shown in detail how his earlier gurus like Advani and others hardly gave importance to the building of social cornerstones on which democracy rests to which Modiji delivered the fatal blow in his seven years rule.

Women would be most at risk under Taliban rule. When the group was controlling Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, it barred women from taking most jobs or receiving educations and practically made them prisoners in their own homes. This is eerily very similar to the condition of women in rural parts of India where incidents like Hathras can occur so easily. In the light of events that happened in Afghanistan, India should realize now the dangers of destroying secular institutions in the country in a planned communal bias and imposing restrictions on columnists and women at each step. (The author is a senior academician and trilingual columnist and poet. He can be reached at [email protected])