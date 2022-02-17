Talking Points: With Streaming Videos Come Sleep Deprivation

By: Narvijay Yadav

Some people are suffering from insomnia, while there are many who willingly do not want to sleep. With the growth in income and wealth, some people indulge in different types of pastimes. The common factors for sleeplessness include consumption of tea, coffee, alcohol and excess indulgence in phone, computer, movies, new age series and parties etc. The sleeping habits of people with a decent income also change. A healthy person needs at least seven hours of sound sleep, which the new lifestyle has robbed of. Teenagers and youth are so obsessed with watching streaming videos and series on OTT platforms like Netflix, Bigflix and Amazon Prime Video that they watch it continuously for hours sacrificing their much needed sleep. They keep on staring at their mobile screens. Social media initiated this trend followed by OTT series. Due to this, many types of physical problems including fatigue, boredom, burning sensation in the eyes come around. The people in the US suffer more in this respect. Sleep deprivation is a big problem out there, and Americans are spending a lot of money on gadgets that help them sleep well.

Due to the new lifestyle, the market for sleep aids is booming. According to a report by Global Market Insights, in the first year of the Covid pandemic, sales of sleep aids in the world exceeded Rs 94,000 crore. This figure is expected to triple by 2025. Although the results of these devices are not 100 per cent. A lot of work still needs to be done in this direction. People in the USA are not satisfied with their gadgets. A healthy person should get enough sleep every night that after waking up s/he does not feel tired. If this happens, it means that there is a lack of sleep. According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, an adult person needs at least 7 hours and maximum 9 hours of sleep a day. Getting less sleep can increase blood pressure. Such people are 20 per cent more likely to have a heart attack. They can also suffer from obesity. Actually, sleep keeps a balance of hormones, due to which the development of the body and the mind remain intact.

Getting good sleep increases efficiency. This increases the immunity of the body and keeps the weight under control. Getting enough sleep keeps diseases like heart diseases and diabetes away. It is famous about Portugal’s famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo that he never gets eight hours of sleep at a stretch. On the contrary, he sleeps five times a day for one and a half hours. His routine has been going on since he used to play for Manchester United. A 40-minute power nap after lunch is also a part of his routine. Consumption of alcohol also interferes with sleep. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 3 million people die every year in the world due to excessive alcohol consumption. Alcohol-borne diseases account for five percent of the world’s expenditure on treatment of diseases. Similarly, 8 million people die every year due to tobacco. These includes 1.2 million passive smokers, people who do not use tobacco themselves, nor do they smoke cigarettes, but who live with those who do. (The author is a senior journalist and columnist. He can be reached at [email protected])