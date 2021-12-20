Tamil Film Jai Bhim Is A Brutal Portrayal Of Police Atrocities On Dalits

By: Papri Sri Raman

…Cont. from Dec 12

Like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar’s Musahar tribe, Irulas too eat rats and mice, they are snake catchers by profession and they have been in limelight since 1972 when Romulus Whitaker set up the Madras Snake Park and Trust and involved the tribe in extracting snake venom used for the production of anti-venom drugs. So, it wasn’t as if the Tamil Nadu government was unaware of the existence of such a community in the 1990s.

Jai Bhim begins by showing how to cast structure plays out in villages and how class equations justify exploitation and mistreatment. There is one poignant scene, where an Irula child is brought for school admission, which he cannot get without a caste certificate. The bane called a caste certificate is compounded by a lack of a permanent address, which cannot be there without a house or land. The caste vote is important in Tamil Nadu politics almost a century after the Dravidian sun rose in this land. After watching the film, Chief Minister Stalin said, he could not sleep. Lead actor Suriya responded with, that is the biggest compliment the film could get.

This story is located in a time before the Universal Right to Education, but almost eighty years after freedom, the situation is not much better for people. And it is not only in Tamil Nadu, but such mindless discrimination exists even today across India – no school admission if you do not have a local address, no right to vote even in national elections if you do not prove you are local. This is a 21st century India where more than 30 percent of the population, cutting across class, is immigrant as you and I are. And for those who argue for digital access, a Dalit worker in a distant state cannot avail of the e-option, an Irula man who cannot read may not be able to recognize numbers. This film, thus, notes the systemic flaw, and not only in Tamil Nadu. Can be anywhere in the country. The stupidities of the system do not end here though.

The second half of the film belongs to Suriya as Chandru. K Chandru was a card-holding activist lawyer in the Chennai High Court in the 1980s known for his pro bono cases. The CPI (M), then an ally of the Congress-led union government, expelled him from the party in 1988 for opposing the IPKF presence in Sri Lanka, supporting the Lankan government action against its Tamil people. Though some left flags lent color to the film, it also makes one reflect on how the Indian Left lost thousands of its supporters and their families by such misplaced political positions.

In 1992, an Irula woman, Senggeni approached Chandru with a plea that she could not find her husband, picked up by the police after a false accusation of theft.

Because of the community’s low social standing, the police routinely accuse these men and women of petty crimes and thefts, despite no proof. Proof has no meaning in these far reaches of the country, much like in the case of the transgender community that continues to be labeled as criminals even after Section 377 was struck down.

Through a Habeas Corpus plea, Chandru demanded the victim be produced in court or he has been killed in police custody. Winning Senggeni’s case, the real Chandru, a die-hard Ambedkarite, made a huge impact on all marginalized communities and became a legend in legal history, much like Erin Brockovich. He was made a judge by President Abdul Kalam and sat in court till 2013, disposing of 96,000 cases, many on behalf of the Irula union, Pazhangudi Irular Paathukappu Sangam. That’s a huge number in a legal system bogged by unresolved cases.

Chandru invoked the infamous Rajan case from neighbouring Kerala, when during Emergency; a student was picked up and killed in police custody. Despite a Habeas Corpus plea, Rajan’s body was never found despite the father’s long and sustained effort. Rajan’s father later wrote a book. The 1975 Malayalam film Sahapaadi, the 1988 film Piravi directed by Shaji N Karun, the 2013 film Idukki Gold all reference the Rajan case. Here one protagonist is shown throwing an inkpot at the Kerala Home Minister, symbolically throwing ink at the system. The 2018 film Kaattu Vithachavar shows the investigation done by a police team. The writer CR Omanakuttan has written a book, Shavamtheenikal, which is an expose of the brutality that was perpetrated on Rajan.

Listen to My Case! When Women Approach the Courts of Tamil Nadu is a book on the Irula case. India’s Oscar entry Visaranai (Interrogation), on human rights violations by the state, won the Amnesty International Italia Award at the Venice International Festival this year, the first-ever for a Tamil film. Here again, four Dalit people are tortured for a crime they did not commit. In Asuran, protagonist Sivasaami is told to prostrate before every male resident of the landlord’s village as atonement and the police are the henchman of feudalism here.

The macho policeman or the ‘good policeman who has to be violent’ to kill evil does nothing to reduce violence in the system. The same Suriya played Singam in the hugely popular eponymous film. Ajay Devgun’s Singhm enhanced the machismo and violence. Inspired by this, a cartoon series promotes Little Singham, an animated television series produced by Rohit Shetty with Discovery Kids and Reliance Animation. The entire system perpetrates such violence that the police cannot be blamed for believing their job is to put a baton up someone’s butt. At least a few Indian films are now not glorifying the police, unlike Paatallok and Delhi Crime. (IPA Service)