Tansen plays at Darbar

By: Kamal Baruah

I was pleasantly taken aback when I suddenly heard ‘Darbari Kannada’ and also the mention of the name Tansen, a legendary 16th century composer in the great Mughal Emperor Akbar’s court. Memories of high school History class flashed into my mind even as I was treated to the melody from violin and rhythmic tabla improvised over the drone at Tanpura which had effectively radiated into the surrounding air. Incidentally the Darbar was out of bound for outsiders. I pressed my ear against the wall. It felt awesome as the sound waves vibrated across the wall. Then all of a sudden, the entire surrounding became quiet. The pitch was vilambit (introductory slow tempo/laya) in one moment, then and druta (fast) and khayal later. There was a group of teachers examining the violin play.

Raga ‘Darvari Kanada’ originates in Carnatic music and was introduced into Hindustani music by Miyan Tansen. This raga, all classical masters will agree is not easy to master. Tansen had played in the court under patronage of Raja Ramchandra Singh, the Hindu King of the princely state of Rewa (Gwalior). Tansen’s reputation brought him to the attention of Mughal Emperor Akbar who took him as one of the treasured Navratnas (Nine Gems) in his court and as Minister of Culture and honoured with title Miyan (learned man).

The fort at Fatehpur Sikri was the capital of Mughal emperor Akbar and Tansen performed different ragas at Diwan-i-Aam in front of the Emperor and his select audience. His ragas were able to channel very specific moods set in time from entire seasons to certain hours of the day. It is said that Tansen could bring rain with music and candles would light up automatically and that he could communicate with animals through his ragas. His raga Alhaiya Bilwal could bring pleasing serene atmosphere.

Even four centuries since the Tansen era, the historical facts are not extensively known. But Tansen is said to be the founder of Hindustani Classical music. Tansen Sangeet Samaroh is organised in December by Madhya Pradesh government in Gwalior. Today, many Gharanas (schools) of Hindustani Classical music are inspired from the composer, musician and vocalist Tansen. He is remembered for his epic Dhrupad compositions, several new ragas and classical books namely ‘Sri Ganesh Stotra’ and ‘Sangita Sara’.

I have memories of feasting on 90 minutes of classical music on a typical Saturday night at Akashvani Bhavan, New Delhi at 9.30 pm. All India Radio has been playing a very important role in the propagation and preservation of classical and folk music. Presently it is broadcasted by AIR on Sundays also. I had the opportunity to hear such music from many eminent artistes. The other day I had come across another coincidence that was from my daughter, who was appearing her final Visharad in violin. The most shocking news was for me about memorising the entire ragas while playing the violin. Moreover violin is the most difficult musical instrument to learn. It requires precision and maximum concentration to produce the proper tone. Most of the professionals have probably been playing since childhood. But at the end of day examination, my daughter played at ease.

Music evokes nostalgia. Today I would recall those late-night ragas at All India Radio Station as emotional. We used to grab some dinner from nearby roadside dhaba at Sansad Marg and then go for a show. We hung out at the floor of Recording Live Studio of AIR for about an hour or more and enjoyed the music. Three decades later, as I get to hear the music again, I am transported back to time and space into that musical realm that held me captive. The relationship between music and memory is powerful. It is used to help dementia patients, the elderly and for those suffering from depression that I came across at King George’s Medical University, Lucknow.

For philosopher Plato, music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything. If you are passionate about music, don’t hesitate. It’s never too late to start learning a piano or a violin. You won’t regret if you say yes to your passion. Music has been an important part of life. I tried to practice this sophisticated string instrument. But the fiddle is not only difficult to hold in the perfect position but it also lacks frets to guide my fingers on the surface. I realised I required concentration in my early violin lessons. Although I’m not active in playing music but I’m truly a good listener. After all, ragas are totally melodic in different notes.