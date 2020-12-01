Tarun Gogoi – End of a political era for Assam

By: Sandeep Chatterjee

Tarun Gogoi, is a name synonymous with the rising development of Assam as a state and Guwahati as a city. An ardent political leader right from the start, Gogoi rose to be one of the biggest names in Assam’s political history. From serving the municipal board to six terms as Member of Parliament and finally as the Chief Minister for three consecutive terms, Gogoi led the Congress in the state from the front. Notably, he assumed the Chief Minister’s office right after the AGP led government, the time when the state was reeling under militancy and violence. Economically, as well, when the state was abundant with cases of graft and hooliganism left over by Hitestwar Saikia and Prafulla Mahanta government, it was Gogoi who put up a brave fight to restore the state towards becoming economically efficient. He picked up, where the erstwhile Congress and AGP governments had failed and drove the state towards a new chapter of peace and welfare. He is widely credited to be the main lead in mitigating militancy and violence in the state which was otherwise plagued by bombings and secret killings.

Tarun Gogoi was known for his bold remarks and often called as the man behind Congress reincarnation in the state after its debacle post the Assam Agitation. Notably, Gogoi was also the one who scripted the new innings of the party in the state by inducting fresh and dynamic young leaders. It wouldn’t be wrong to state that many heavyweights of today started their careers as youth leaders under him. To name some would be Rockybul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi, Himanta Biswa Sarma among others. Gogoi was an ardent advocate of youth power as he himself began his political journey during the era of Sanjay Gandhi leading the youth Congress. A deeply committed congressman, he soon caught the wave of national politics after the death of Sanjay Gandhi and the rise of Rajiv Gandhi. Gogoi who was among the core team of the Sanjay Gandhi’s youth Congress shared shoulders with some leaders who would eventually become the political heavyweights of modern India. To name some, he was teamed along with Pranab Mukherjee, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kamal Nath, and Ashok Gehlot among others. It must have been this influence that led him to bring to the fore the youth power in Assam once he returned to regional politics after his great stint at the national level. The congress in Assam back then had already suffered a massive blow after the Assam Movement where the Hiteswar Saikia government miserably failed to save the party from losing. Additionally, the rise of regional power under Prafulla Mahanta led AGP and NDA coming to power at the centre seemed to be the last nail in Congress’ coffin in the state. But Tarun Gogoi changed this entire scenario to its favour and scripted one of the greatest comebacks ever by congress in the nation. By inducting youth in the forefront, putting emphasis on regionalism and using all his years of national experience and contacts Tarun Gogoi made Congress a household name for everyone in Assam. For the next 15 years Assam witnessed a rejuvenated and dynamic governance driven by the power of youth. It was during this phase that the political heavyweights of today were being moulded under the able leadership of Gogoi. He not only inspired his youth leaders including Himanta Biswa Sharma, Pradyut Bordoloi, Rockybul Hussain but also made a lasting impact upon his opposition such as Sarbananda Sonowal and others. It was this dynamic youth leadership under Gogoi that brought about the drastic change in the state ushering in development and an era of peace. Today, not many young people in Assam will remember the traumatic times of the late 1990s and early part of the first decade of this century. It was fear, marked by insurgent strikes, ethnic clashes and bomb blasts that ruled the order of the day back then. This was heightened by the presence of armed police, paramilitary and army troops on patrol and at checkpoints where vehicles were stopped and searched even in cities such as Guwahati. “People don’t remember the bad days when Guwahati shut down at dusk. Now see, the cinemas are having night shows; if people feel safe, they will go out, and that’s what we’ve been able to do,” Gogoi had once said.

Tarun Gogoi during the 2001 elections had mentioned that he had inherited a ‘crown of thorns’. However, he changed the narrative that development in Assam, whose per capita income post-1947 was higher than the national average, would be elusive unless the extremists were tamed and peace reigned. “Why should development wait for peace? Peace will come automatically if there’s progress,” he had said. Later as significant changes slowly came in to being he again remarked, “People are no longer afraid of terrorists, and spend time at dhabas, far from high-security Guwahati, late into the night.” In less than a decade thereafter, most of the ULFA leaders and their counterparts in outfits such as National Democratic Front of Bodoland and Dima Halam Daogah had either surrendered or had been caught. The severest of Gogoi’s critics agree the face of urban and rural Assam changed during his reign from 2001-2016. Among the projects were sports facilities that helped Assam host the 33rd National Games, albeit belatedly. “Tarun Gogoi was a people’s leader who contributed greatly to Assam’s political and public sphere. Even though we were rivals, we shared a wonderful rapport and he was a guiding figure,” Assam’s Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, adding that he would miss his predecessor’s endearing smile. On the other hand, Assam’s Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, once Gogoi’s most trusted lieutenant before falling out over the latter’s alleged bid to promote son and MP Gaurav Gogoi as his successor, said he had his differences with the former CM but it was difficult not to like him. “He rescued Assam from a period of darkness and ensured a new phase of development while leading the state for 15 years,” Sarma said.

On the economic front, even though the AGP had started the economic movement for the state, it was Gogoi who through his political efficacy with the national leaders, brought about major infrastructural renaissance in the state which in turn led to her economic uplift. How effective the Gogoi government had become is evident with the fact that it demolished its opposition to ground during its 15 years regime. And all this happened when the rest of Northeast was struggling to put up a stable government for mere 5 years straight. It was under his guidance that the party not only grabbed the popular mandate but found new alliance mates to take Congress to its utmost glory. He was the face and the essence of the party in the state and hence enjoyed the peoples’ support for three consecutive terms. The public perception of Congress being anti-Assamese, anti-ethnic communities that was there during the Assam Agitation started fading out with Gogoi’s action of strongly defending Assam’s special category status and higher share of royalty on crude oil. Thus Gogoi crafted his image as a powerful regional leader in Indian politics which paled images of many other regional leaders. This image was instrumental in AGP’s decline as a defender of regionalism in Assam, with the Congress party filling the vacuum and denying that space to the BJP for 15 long years. With his demise on Monday, Congress lost its guardian in Assam. To add to misery the state assembly election is just round the corner. It was only Gogoi who held the party together and now with him no longer here, it renders Congress as a rudderless ship left on its own to fend for itself. The ever growing dissidence within the party may only grow stronger and louder now with Gogoi no longer in the scene to hold the house of cards together. The rift between Ripun Bora and Pardyut Bordoloi is evident and now it’s just a matter of time before it becomes official. Not only this, the regional alliance was mostly driven by the presence of Tarun Gogoi, which also looks to be in jeopardy with Gogoi no longer here to steer the talks. All in all Tarun Gogoi was the most celebrated politician in the region. His blatant smile and bold repertoire of comments worked its magic even during the worst of days, the state had witnessed. But nevertheless, it wouldn’t be wrong to mention that he is the father of modern day Assam. From leading the state from a dark period to the era of peace and development or being the man behind remodeling the state Congress with youth power, Tarun Gogoi was a true leader who not only believed in change but was also committed to bring about that for the people to prosper. In other words, it would be apt to quote former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, “Tarun Gogoi was the tallest leader Assam has ever seen.”