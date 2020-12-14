Tarun Gogoi: The man who created an era

By: Divit Payeng

He was a fatherly figure to many, a teacher for few, but a leader for all. The face of the Congress for many decades in Assam, former Chief Minister, Shri Tarun Gogoi passed away on 23rd of November at 5.34 pm battling post-covid implications. Before that he tested positive for corona virus on 25th August and was discharged 2 months later on 25th October following recovery from covid-19. Though he recovered marginally, he was still weak after his battle with covid.

Tarun Gogoi was an Indian politician, who not only served in his state but also in the centre. He was the first Chief Minister in Assam to serve for 15 straight years (2001-2016) and also led his party (Congress) to a record three consecutive electoral victories.

Gogoi was born on 11th October, 1934 into an ethnic Tai-Ahom family at Rangajan Tea Estate, then under Sibsagar district, now Jorhat district of Assam. His father, Kamaleshwar Gogoi was a medical practitioner at Rangajan Tea Estate and his mother, Usha Gogoi, was the younger sister of the Assamese poet Ganesh Gogoi. He began his primary education at Rangajan Nimna Buniyadi Vidyalaya (lower foundation school) before moving on to Jorhat Madrassa School (through class 4), and Bholaguri High School (through class 6). He passed his Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSLC) from the Jorhat Government High School, before graduating from the Jagannath Barooah College. He obtained his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the Gauhati University.

Tarun Gogoi started his political career as a member of the municipal board at Jorhat in 1968. In 1971, he was elected to the Fifth Lok Sabha from Jorhat. He represented Jorhat in Lok Sabha 1985. He represented Kaliabor in the Tenth Lok Sabha between 1991 and 1996, and the Twelfth and Thirteenth Lok Sabha between 1998 and 2001. He quit the Thirteenth Lok Sabha, mid-term, to assume office as the Chief Minister of Assam in 2001, serving a total of six terms as a member of parliament. During his second term in the Lok Sabha, he was elected as the Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in 1976 under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Then, he later served as the General Secretary of the AICC, from 1985 to 1990, under Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Furthermore, he also served in the Union Cabinet of India under Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao as the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries from 1991 to 1996. In addition, he was a member of the Committee on Government Assurances, Consultative Committee, Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Committee on External Affairs in the Tenth Lok Sabha. In the Thirteenth Lok Sabha he was a member of the Committee on Railways. Later, he served as the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) between 1986 and 1990, and he was appointed as president again in 1996. Through his state legislative career he has served four terms as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). At first, he first represented the Margherita constituency at 1996 and 1998, and has been representing the Titabor constituency since 2001.

In 2001, he was elected the Chief Minister of Assam, after leading the Indian National Congress to victory in the legislative assembly elections and led the party to a record three consecutive electoral victories in the state. Hence, he emerged as the longest serving chief minister of the state from 2001 to 2016. Stemming from dissent within the party that saw 32 MLAs resign, he could not get the Indian National Congress to victory in the 2016 legislative assembly elections.

In his career as the chief minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi is credited with having brought many militant outfits operating in the state including the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) to the negotiating table and mitigating militant insurgency within the state. When he started his tenure, militant insurgency was at the peak in the state. The state was in a distress with several bomb blasts in Guwahati triggered by ULFA, riots and violent demands for accession in the Bodoland Territorial Region, and militant attacks on Hindi speakers. By the time he ended his tenure as the chief minister, an improved law and order was established. Also, violence decreased considerably.

He is also well known for improving the state’s fiscal position and getting the state out from close to bankruptcy. He then engineered an economic turnaround in the implementation of various state government led relief schemes, particularly for the rural areas. His initiation of development projects in the state are recognized with having stopped the flight of capital out of the state. Furthermore, updating of the National Register of Citizens for Assam began during his tenure as the chief minister.

Gogoi married Dolly Gogoi, a post-graduate in Zoology from Gauhati University, on 30 July 1972. The couple had two children, a daughter, Chandrima Gogoi, an MBA, and a son, Gaurav Gogoi, now a member of parliament from Kaliabor. His son holds a degree in Public administration from the New York University.

Gogoi had multiple heart surgeries during the latter part of his second term as the chief minister, including Bypass surgery, Aortic valve replacement, and a procedure to artificially enlarge the aorta at the Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute. He had an additional surgery just before the elections for his third term in 2011, to replace his artificial cardiac pacemaker. Then he had gone on to lead his party to a third term victory, recovering from these health issues.

If I would describe our former chief minister late Shri Tarun Gogoi in few lines, then it would be

“One who smiles rather than rages is always stronger.”