Tea: The most loved word of the nation

By: Priyanka Paul

India is one of the largest tea producers in the world, although over 70 percent of its tea is consumed within India itself. India is one of the top tea producers and consumers. A number of renowned teas, such as Assam and Darjeeling, also grow exclusively in India. The Indian tea industry has grown to own many global tea brands.

History of Tea in India:

The tea cultivation in India began in the nineteenth century by the British. In the early 1820s, the British East India Company began large-scale production of tea in Assam, India, of a tea variety traditionally brewed by the Singpho people. By the turn of the century, Assam became the leading tea-producing region in the world. India was the top producer of tea for nearly a century, but recently, China has overtaken India as the top tea producer due to increased land availability.

Indian tea companies have acquired a number of iconic foreign tea enterprises including British brands Tetley and Typhoo. The major tea-producing states in India are Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Sikkim, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Bihar, and Orissa.

India consumes a lot of tea than coffee. In India tea is made both at home and outside, Tea stalls in India has plays a vital role in the urban areas, In India tea, is used as welcome drinks in every house, and it is a very common beverage that everyone offers to their guests, tea in India is mainly consumed with both milk and sugar.

Types of Tea:

There are around 12 popular verities of tea in India, in this blog we will highlight about Orthodox Tea, Yellow Tea, Green Tea, and White Tea.

From green tea to yellow, and yellow to white, teas are chock full of flavonoids and other health benefits. Studies have found that teas may help in various ways, such as some teas helps using cancer, heart disease, and diabetes; encourage weight loss; lower cholesterol, and bring about mental alertness. Tea also appears to have antimicrobial qualities.

Now let’s learn about a few varieties of tea and their health benefits:

Orthodox Tea: Orthodox tea refers to the tea which is made or processed using the traditional method. An orthodox tea is generally bright and brisk and have a multilayered flavor profile. Orthodox Tea is produced using the traditional methods of Tea production which include plucking, withering, rolling, oxidation, and drying.

Benefits:

It is high in Antioxidants, antioxidants help to neutralize damaged cells which help us to look and feel better.

Helps prevent Cardiovascular Disease

Loose leaf teas retain the Authentic Taste and are comparatively richer in flavor and color.

Yellow Tea: Due to huge tea varieties, it might be hard for one to choose one particular type. Each one has a specific taste and texture. Here’s why Yellow tea is special, Yellow tea is not just healthy but also savory, which makes it different.

So what is Yellow Tea? Yellow tea is a variety of tea that is native to China. This variety of tea is quite expensive and is not produced everywhere. The process of making this tea is similar to that of green tea but with an added step, which involves encasing and steaming the tea. As the tea oxidizes at a slower rate, it gets the mellow taste. This tea has gained popularity because of its smooth and silky texture, and the various health benefits it offers.

Benefits:

Strengthens the Bones and Teeth, Drinking yellow tea can lower joint paint also.

This can help in preventing brain strokes. It is especially good for old people.

The antioxidants present in the yellow tea can help your brain function better.

A cup of this tea can increase the appetite and bring back your energy level.

Drinking yellow tea can help reduce bad cholesterol within the body while promoting HDL levels.

People suffering from diabetes can help themselves by drinking yellow tea that tends to control sugar levels by itself.

Green Tea: Green Tea is considered to be one of the healthiest beverages. Made with steamed tea leaves, green tea’s antioxidants is loaded with many health benefits.

Benefits:

Improves brain function.

Helps in fat loss by boosting metabolic rate.

Contains healthy bioactive compounds.

It is rich in polyphenols which helps in reducing inflammation and fights cancer.

Its antioxidants properties may lower the risk of cancer such as breast cancer, prostate cancer, and colorectal cancer.

It protects the brain from ageing, helps in preventing diabetes, reduce bad breath, etc.

White Tea: White tea is known to be one of the most delicate tea varieties because it is so minimally processed. White tea is harvested before the tea plant’s leaves open fully when the young buds are still covered by fine white hairs, hence the name “white” tea. White Tea is made from the camellia Sinensis plant. Our white tea is simply allowed to wither and dry in a carefully controlled environment, it is essentially non-oxidized and it is the least processed which results in the most delicate tea. White tea is not exposed to artificial heat, the leaves are fresh-from-the-garden tasting tea, and white teas are still revered today for their delicate, beautiful aromas and flavors. Most white teas are still handpicked and hand processed, making them a truly delicious beverage to sip. Also, there are different types of white tea, such as:

Bai Hao Yin Zhen (Silver Needle)

Bai Mudan (White Peony)

Monkey Picked White Tea

Darjeeling White Tea

Benefits:

Reduce the risk of heart disease.

Protect your teeth from bacteria.

Compound in white tea may protect against osteoporosis.

Compounds in white tea, help protect your skin from both internal and external aging.

Tea plays a vital role in health, thus if you want to have a healthy cup of tea, just cut out the sugar from it and add honey instead.

As we love our chai a lot and would like to have it at any time of the day, so there are also a few cautions to remember before having tea, such as:

Avoid drinking tea on empty stomach; prolonged consumption of tea on an empty stomach can cause acidity and loss of appetite.

Do not reheat tea; heating tea, again and again, can make it acidic and also destroy the real taste of the leaves.

Never have your tea as the first thing in the morning. It slows down metabolism, curbs natural hunger, and can eventually lead to weight gain, and hence, before drinking a cup of tea it is always good to have a glass of water.

Avoid consuming extremely hot tea: drinking extremely hot tea will irritate your mouth, throat, esophagus, and stomach. It found in studies that drinking tea over 69 degrees Celsius can cause damage to your stomach.

Having excess of tea might have a mild diuretic effect, due to the presence of caffeine in it.

It is important to limit your cups when pregnant, it can harm in the growth process of fetus.

Tea in India is not just a beverage, it’s a religion, and it is one of the most common drinks for people of all ages. Tea culture in India is flourishing and to add glamour in it, you can find our big restaurants coming up with innovative ideas to increase their sales. Chai Bar, Chai Pe Charcha, Chai Adda, Chai Point, Keseria Chaiwala, Chai Break etc are very well known to all the tea lovers across the nation.