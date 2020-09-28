Teja: Mirroring Lakshminath Bezbarua’s “Tula Aru Teza”

By: Bishaldeep Kakati

A typical childhood in Assam is inevitably spent fantasizing the dramatic turns and twists of the hilariously interesting and diverse tales of “Burhi Aair Khadhu” and “Kokadeuta aru Natilora” authored by none other than the legendary Lakshminath Bezbarua. These everlasting and evergreen stories have left an indelible mark on every generation so far since they were penned by the legendary author. These have been passed on to generations through entertainment; sometimes as means of moral principles and philosophies that can be related to our day to day lives. The plot, script and the narratives of Bezbarua’s stories are so artistic and brilliant, that the dynamics of it is simply enough to convert it into not only films, stories, documentaries etc, but also have found mentions in songs, to reverberate the inherent message in the society.

If we flip the pages of Rokhoraj Bezbarua’s “Burhi Aair Khadhu”, we come across a famous story known as ‘Tula and Teza’. And based on that, a group of young, enthusiastic and talented artistes came up with an invigorating, soulful and lyrical song known as “Teza” which is a direct tribute to the legendary Lakshminath Bezbarua.

The song “Teza” is Ridip Abhilash Craftlet’s sui generis expressiveness in which they try to gift a melody to the listeners, where each line of the song portrays or paints a naked picture of the society which always tends to create a difference between the appreciated ones and the ignored ones, similar to how the character “Teza” was cold shouldered in Bezbarua’s famous story, “Tula aru Teza.” The song is also a reflection of how the symbolic “Teza” of the society has to undergo different kinds of torture, harassment from the members of the society. In short, the song via its lyrics hums the horrendous tales of those who are discarded or disregarded by the society at large. And that is the reason this creation is worth listening to as it tries to explore that genre which is quite different from its contemporary ones. The song in its 5:44 minutes journey, also depicts a wonderful message that even if one is ignored or discarded, one just needs to embrace something called “trust upon fate”, which in the longer run can dilute all sort of lingering insecurities.

Released on August 29, the song “Teza” has also come as a blessing to the Assamese music Industry that was reeling under the dire consequences of poor lyrics. The lyricist, singer, music arranger, the painter etc everyone did justice to the job that was assigned to them and it’s literally very difficult to find any loopholes in this new creation. An amalgamation of scenes and happenings from both 20th and 21th century, the song “Teja” is the one not to be missed at any cost.