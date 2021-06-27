Tete-a-tete with top bureaucrat writer

By: Ankur Kalita

Hiranya Borah ISS, DDG, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti released his book, ‘Chandraprabha: The Iron Lady of Assam’. The book was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House, New Delhi on March 16 last. Notably, Borah is a prolific writer and is one of the dynamic officials in the Indian Government. Born in Sootea, Borah has written numerous books in English, Assamese, and Hindi. Ankur Kalita, a student of Mass Communication and Journalism in New Delhi recently had a tete-a-tete with this prolific personality at his official chamber at Lodhi Road, New Delhi. Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Everyone has a childhood and that is a very important period of his life. How did you enjoy your childhood? Were you a daydreamer during your childhood?

Since both of my parents were Head Masters, my mother of a government middle school and my father had himself established a High School after leaving his government job. Unlike most of the village boys, I did not have the liberty to loiter around the village. Everyone in the locality knew us (my elder brother and me) by face, if not by name, and therefore we had very little scope to move around without the knowledge of our parents. Well, I had a very ordinary childhood like any other village boy. I would steal fruits from the gardens of other villagers even though the same fruits were available in abundance in our own garden, just for excitement like any other child. However, I did spoil my childhood up to a great extent by competing with my own achievements as a young boy. I always raised the bar for myself which made me a tougher person but at the cost of a ‘lovely childhood’.

As a student, I was very impatient and I could not sit in the same position even for a minute. For this particular habit, which I still possess, I would be punished regularly. I probably was the only student who would be punished not for fighting or failing but for not being able to sit patiently in a place. I still have that habit stuck with me to date.

Like any other child, I was also an avid daydreamer. I always dreamt of doing something special for myself and others. Unfortunately, I achieved much less than what I dreamt of. I understood, at a tender age that I was not super intelligent or efficient to achieve something exceptional in academics or extracurriculars. Though I could not anything exceptional in High School, I slowly peaked up in my subsequent examinations and life.

From Sootea to Delhi, it must have been a long way. Would you like to share something about the journey?

It was a really very long and painful journey. I faced several problems, starting from communication to financial crunch. Though both of my parents were Head Masters, my father had practically no income as the school was provincialized only in 1987 when I was already a Group-A officer in the Government. I had to start my struggle from the day of admission into Cotton College in 1976. I remember, I managed to take admission into the college somehow but did not have sufficient money even to buy books. Moreover, during those days, the medium of instruction in Cotton College was English and I had a lot of difficulty in understanding. So, having no books and my inability to understand English in the classroom, made my life miserable. So much so, in the first terminal examination, I barely managed to pass. I even missed the National Scholarship as I failed to secure the minimum average of 50% marks. I had lost all hopes of a continuation of the scholarship but I was able to score 63 percent marks in the annual examination. The same thing repeated as I moved to Delhi for higher studies. However, I did not give up and rather fought back. After a few years, I was able to clear my UPSC examination, remarkably on my first attempt and since I joined my service in Government. Before this, I was selected by APSC for the post of lecturer in Cotton College and Assam College Teachers’ Association Appointment Authority also selected me for the post of lecturer in any Government Aided college of Assam.

Can you share something about Hiranya Borah, the Cottonian?

I came to Cotton College as a rustic village boy and have remained as a rustic village old man as many of my classmates tell me even today. I like their statements, as after being in Guwahati for more than 13 years as a student and as an officer and then more than 24 years in Delhi as a student and an officer, none can change my tag of a ‘village boy’. I still have bad pronunciation in English and Hindi. Many people still ridicule my spoken English and Hindi capabilities. But I am always proud of my village background and for my simple English and Hindi, I use to communicate with others. Just for information, I have preliminary knowledge of understanding, reading, and writing with varying degrees of proficiency in 9 languages which include Bengali, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Nepali, German, Bhojpuri, and Maithili other than Assamese, English, and Hindi. I hope before my death I shall add few more languages to this list.

Cotton College actually gave me many things in life. Most importantly, it gave me the confidence to win hearts through good work. When I joined the College in 1976, I never thought it would give me so much. I was the Editor ‘Cottonian’ of the 55th issue, I won the election with a massive margin, I was the last monitor of the 1st Mess (now Krishnakanta Handique Boys Hostel), later I was a lecturer of Cotton College, but could work for only three months. I have no regret for my decision of resigning from the post of lecturer and for joining the Government of India, as an officer while serving my country to the best of my abilities. I have some unique opportunities to serve the country what many of my seniors from our service even could not dream of. At present, I cannot share some of my unique achievements as an officer due to the confidentiality protocols of a government servant. But some of the achievements I can share with you even now. I was the only member of a committee of the Supreme Court who was not a Justice, but an expert in Statistics. Further, I was blessed to visit more than ten countries on four continents including the USA, Australia, Austria, and so on, representing my country as a domain expert. I give full credit to Cotton College for giving me the necessary confidence to speak before the domain experts of the whole world with my rustic English. At any point in time, I never felt any inferiority complex while communicating with them as a proud representative of my country.

In short, whatever, I have achieved in my life, it is because of the confidence I gained in Cotton College that I shall remain grateful to all the teachers of Cotton College for their constant interactions and guidance during my student’s days and beyond.

Recently, one of your books has been received by the PM in his chamber. Do you think that now you are a successful writer?

The answer is a resounding ‘no’. At present, I have a long way to go to become a successful writer in the true sense. I do not mind if nobody knows my name or nobody gives any credit to any of my books. My aim in life was to make Assam and Assamese as famous as England and English in the world. I will think, I am successful when I can make Assam and Assamese, a known place and known community throughout the world through my writings. A few years ago, when Justice Ranjan Gogoi took over as the CJ of India and Hima Das, became the first Indian to win a gold medal in World Junior Athletics, one Gujarati reader commented on one of my books, ‘Assamese Rocks’, I felt very good on that day, not for me but the Assamese people. It meant that the Assamese people have arrived in the Indian arena very strongly. Similarly, I am proud of Arnab Goswami who became a household name in India even though I may not like many things about him. I want Mula Gabharu, Jaymati, Chandraprabha Saikiani, Nalinibala Devi, Nirmalprabha Bordoloi, Nirupama Borgohain, etc. as household names in India like Lachit Barphukan, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Papon, or Zubeen Garg (list is not exhaustive only exemplary) if not in the entire world.

In this regard, I am glad to share that while recognizing my efforts to write about 12 published books and more than 180 e-books including the analytical biography, Chandraprabha: The Iron Lady of Assam, the PM of India kindly gave me 15 minutes of his valuable time and advised me to write about the unsung heroes and heroines of India. I promised him to write on some Indian mothers and sisters who made us proud. Keeping my promise, I am currently busy with four projects, including one on Mula Gabharu, one on Sati Jaymati, one on Sati Sadhani, and the last one on Rani Guidenlu.

Compared to other states, from Assam, only a handful of candidates qualify in the UPSC examinations. How can we influence our new generation to clear UPSC?

For any competitive examination, one should be extremely thorough in his/her studies. Notebooks and guide books can give an idea of how to attempt questions but only your knowledge will help you to pass any competitive examination. So far UPSC examination is concerned; it is the toughest in India. To have an idea, for IIT, there are 5000 seats, for engineers 350000 seats, for doctors another 150000 seats in India every year. However, through UPSC Examination for Direct Recruitment, the Government of India offers only 400-500 Group-A jobs and another 400-500 Group-B jobs annually. For these jobs, all the doctors, engineers, and all graduates from all other disciplines are eligible for appearing in the examinations conducted by UPSC. Therefore, to clear UPSC, one should not be good, but the best of the bests in his/her subjects, in General knowledge and smart enough to appear in the interview with clarity in mind.

But coming back to your original question, in my opinion, a lack of tenacity to win is the major reason for the problem. My advice to my Assamese youngsters is to study, study, and study thoroughly. Once you master your subject, no one will be able to stop you from clearing any examinations including UPSC.

As a top bureaucrat of the Government of India and as an established writer, many people have already recognized you. What is the next plan of action for you?

As an officer, I always try my best to serve the people of India in general and the people of the North East, in particular. I always listen to the problems of the public and subordinates and try to solve the problems with varying degrees of success. As a writer, I always try my best to improve my writings. I shall retire from service after one year, but never from writing. Nevertheless, along with writing, I have a dream to make a trilingual (Assamese, Hindi, and English) film on one of my own books. I do not know, whether I shall be a successful writer or not, but I want to be a good filmmaker.

Lastly, your message to the youth of Assam?

There is no shortcut to success. To be successful, one should be both hard and smart working as well as have a positive attitude. Hard work, smart work, and a positive attitude complement each other in achieving success in life. If any one of these three factors is a ‘zero’ or tends to be ‘zero’, the resultant factor will always be a ‘zero’, irrespective of in which factor (hard work or smart work or positive attitude) you are scoring a zero. Your success is a product (multiplication) of all these three factors. However, the attitude will decide ultimately where you land in your life and how much you are useful to society or as a whole to mankind. (The author is a student of Mass Communication and Journalism)