The annual flood that goes unnoticed every year

By: Sanchit Barua

Right from East India company time to the present day, there has been discussions on how to save Assam from annual flooding. Every year there is 1,00,000 ‘s of agricultural loss and displacement of people from flooded areas. Presently 27 districts are under water. Temporary measures are taken to help people to mitigate their sufferings. Topographically Brahmaputra and the Barak cannot be bridged as it has many tributaries. Out of 1500 crore, only 1150 crore has been allotted by the government as relief measure but each and every individual has failed to understand that where has all this money gone in these years. It has been a merry go around for politicians and bureaucrats in Assam in the name of flood control and diversion of water of Brahmaputra Tributaries. All 27 districts of the state were affected, as of July 17 to 20, at least 71 people have died. More than 3.5 million people across 3,014 villages have been affected, according to the Assam Disaster Management Authority. Area of 128,000 hectares has been destroyed by the floods and over 3.1 million big and small animals have been impacted, endangering livelihoods of people at a time when there is also an increase in the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The pandemic situation complicates the troubles therefore distancing and hygiene regulations become increasingly difficult to follow.

Infrastructure has been severely affected, with damages to roads, houses, and electricity poles not completely accounted for. A less-talked about aspect is the impact on biodiversity, with the loss of trees and animals as well as the degradation of the environment. The current floods have killed 86 wild animals in the Kaziranga National Park. They have also caused massive soil erosion in many places across the state, which is detrimental for the growth of plants and trees leading to an increase in the number of floods. The intense rainfall was the beginning of the second wave of floods in Assam which have deteriorated ever since. As of July 17, the state has received 810 mm absolute rainfall which is 19 per cent more than the normal for this time of the year. One of the main methods used in the State to control floods is embankments, but almost every year the Brahmaputra and the Barak breach their banks, inundating agricultural land and houses. The most recent embankments are 25 years old Checking embankments before monsoon should be done as we never know where it will be breached. When the flow is extreme, erosion capacity is greater. The permanent destruction of wetlands in the State has also been contributing to the deluge.

Assam is home to more than 3,000 wetlands and many varieties of flora and fauna. “Wetlands, locally known as beels, act as reservoirs and rejuvenating them before monsoon can help in mitigating flood in parts of the state, Wetlands play a very significant role as natural reservoirs of water that absorb part of the flood waters from the nearby rivers through their connected channels and also from surface runoff, Most of these wetlands are in derelict condition mainly due to human-induced factors such as encroachment for agriculture or infrastructure development. To mitigate floods, any potential practical solution should be based on an integrated, multidisciplinary basin management plan focused on water and soil conservation together with geo-environmental, eco-biological and socio-cultural integrity of the basin. The basin management approach is essential in view of the interstate as well as international character of most of the tributaries and the mainstream. Compounding the issue of an unpredictable Brahmaputra, are the effects of climate change. Climate change will result in more frequent and severe floods, which will increase the costs of reconstruction and maintenance on state infrastructure, including roads, irrigation, water and sanitation.

According to a study, by 2050, the average annual runoff of the river Brahmaputra will decline by 14 per cent. However, there is a risk of glaciers melting, leading to flash floods. As the economy of Assam is largely dependent on natural resources, what happens with agriculture and forests has direct effects on the livelihood of its people. During floods, water becomes contaminated, and climate change has a direct impact on the water resources sector by increasing the scarcity of freshwater, which is a constant problem in summer. The predicted increase in average temperature and decrease in the number of rainy days due to climate change will further stress water resources. This will also reduce the groundwater recharge. While the present approach towards flood has been immediate relief, much more need to be done before torrential rains hit the State during monsoon. The short-term measures, on which flood management in the State presently depends, such as rebuilding the breached embankments, are largely inadequate. Besides, more accurate and decentralised forecasts of rain can help in improving preparedness. Weather reports should be made available on district level and should be accessible to public. Information should be available in local languages.

With the forecast in, one can calculate how much more water will flow downstream, thereby alerting people in advance to evacuate. The nature of rivers is such that there is no way one can flood-proof whole of Assam so one has to keep it mind that floods will happen. the water flow information shared by China on the Brahmaputra with India, for which India pays a certain amount, should also be shared with the public, as this will help in understanding the river better and therefore help people better prepare for floods. Most of the protected areas in the state, including Kaziranga, Manas, Dibru-Saikhowa, Orang, Nameri, Pobitora, Laokhowa and Bura Chapori, are flooded. The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has India’s highest concentration of rhinoceroses. The forest department prepared itself well in advance for the annual event, but it has always been a tough time. The Brahmaputra is currently flowing over 70 per cent of Kaziranga National Park. Almost 26 rhinos have died in the process of crossing the banks and moving to safer grounds.

The Assam State Action Plan on Climate Change (2015-2020) states that climate change plays a major role in worsening floods. This year, work on repairing and upgrading embankments and other anti-erosion projects had also come to a halt after the nationwide lockdown began on March 24. Despite this being the case, Assam’s disaster preparedness remains nonexistent. While the state government has largely focused on short-term measures like damage assessment and relief, the floods repeatedly push the state to the brink of social and economic ruin in the absence of a holistic flood control mechanism. As line in a famous Assamese song goes: “Luitar parore ami deka lora; moribole bhoi nai (We are the youths from the banks of the Luit [Brahmaputra]; we are not afraid of death),” people in the Valley seems to be living by the same spirit. This needs to change. INAV