The Black Tapang

By: Parhita Shyamal

I turned the rusted key in the lock, the ancient door creaked. Dust swirled around me, I gave the door a push and I shivered as I found a secret staircase of my grandparents’ big house. My grandma never allowed us to open this door that leads to the attic. I climbed up the stairs and to my surprise I found a clean attic that smells of old books and musical instruments. The ceiling was low, so I had to stoop to avoid the old roofing nails poking through the roof. I walked around. Though the attic is filled with innumerable stuff, my eyes were searching for the ancient musical instrument which became extinct with the time.

I told myself, “Hurry up! Come on hurry up! You will have to find it out before mom and grandma arrive home from the market.” As I walked inside the room, my eyes instantly fell on a big chest. Curious, I walked closer and my heart leaped when I saw the label on the chest. I almost shouted, “Oh yeh! Yes! Yes! I got it.” The label read “Ejuk/Tapang” I opened the chest, luckily it was not locked. My eyes popped out as I saw the extinct Assamese musical instrument that resembled that of the snake charmer’s flute. Though I never heard the sound of Tapang, I knew from my mom that the sound which this instrument produced was unique.

I remember my mother tell me that my great grandfather was a Zamindar and an excellent musician. He played the Tapang extremely well. After his accidental death while playing the Tapang, a few unpleasant incidents took place in our family and my grandma started believing that this black coloured musical instrument called Tapang was the reason of all the unpleasant incidents.

Tapangs were made from “Tita Lau” — an inedible gourd that tastes bitter. Apparently, this inedible gourd is considered inauspicious to be grown in the backyard of a household, a superstition that resulted in the slow death of this unique musical instrument.

My grandma took this as a cursed object and wouldn’t allow anyone to touch or view the black Tapang. My mother heard about it but never dared to look at it. But I, being a born musician had been dying to find it out. Although my mother and grandpa were not at all superstitious, they never talked about it as grandma’s word was the law when it came to the Tapang. I too respected granny a lot. But I wanted to break the taboo. So I dared to find it out.

All of a sudden I heard “Tuki!! Oh my Gosh!! Why on earth did you take out this devil object?” Grandma shrieked. Mom rushed in and she took both of us downstairs. Granny was furious. She cried, “Something bad is surely going to happen, I can feel it.” Grandpa, Mom and I tried our best to make granny realize what a treasure we had!

Then all of a sudden mom’s phone buzzed. The call was from the World’s biggest Musical Instrument Museum (MIM), Arizona. They enquired about the extinct Assamese musical instrument about which mother had written in her blog. I took out the Tapang and started playing it. They were amazed to hear the unique sound of the Tapang. They wanted our family to take part in the exhibition of the Extinct Musical Instruments of the World. They also proposed to sponsor our trip.

We couldn’t believe our ears! Our faces beamed. We all shouted “Hooray!! Black Tapang is the luckiest musical instrument in the world.” (The writer is a student of Sanskriti -The Gurukul)