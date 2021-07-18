The capital Tipam

By: Karun Lama

Among the many historically significant places in Assam, Tipam is perhaps one among those which is comparatively less popular. Located in Upper Assam on the bank of the river Buri-Dihing, this place accounts for significant events dating to the medieval past. The Axom Buranjis and other historical accounts mention a peace agreement that was signed between the Ahoms and the Mughals – the Treaty of Ghilajharighat, which had taken place in this region on January 23, 1663.

However, it is only of late in the last decade that this place started gaining popularity among the people. The center of attraction is the Tipam Deosali Pahar, situated in Tipam (located about 22 km away from the Naharkatia town in Dibrugarh district) which is deemed as a landmark as it is believed to be the location where the first capital city of the Ahom Kingdom was set up by Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha, a Shan prince who had migrated along with 9000 followers from Mong-Mao (now, in Yunnan Province of The people’s Republic of China), reaching the Brahmaputra Valley through the Patkai hills, in Namrup in December 1228 AD. I assume it is needless to narrate how his arrival marked a landmark event in the history of Assam.

Though Siu-Ka-Pha had reached Assam in 1228 AD, it was much later in 1253 AD when he built his permanent capital city at Charaideo. Initially, he, along with his followers, had stayed at several places for short periods, first at Namrup, then on the bank of the Buri Dehing, the Brahmaputra, the and Dikhow, and finally, Charaideo. In his very first conquest, Siu-Ka-Pha is said to have conquered the kingdom of Tipam, which then used to be a vassal of the Chutiya under the control of a Tai prince named Sam-Long-Pha. And it is this prince who decided to offer him the territory of Tipam after consultation and understanding Siu-Ka-Pha’s intention to settle down permanently. The Deodhai Buranji notes that Siu-Ka-Pha initially stayed in Tipam for three years, during which he established there his first capital. However, due to the fragility of the soil, the land did not allow the construction of barricades in the new capital, compromising its security. Besides, the land was not favourable for rice cultivation, and the region, being near to Buri-Dehing, was prone to floods during the monsoon. Siu-Ka-Pha had to, thus, leave the region and he moved further northwards.

Today, in this historically significant landmark – Tipam Deosali Pahar, local visitors and tourists, throng in numbers on special occasions. Surrounded by greeneries and tea gardens all around, with the river Buri-Dehing flowing beside it, the hill provides a perfect nature’s rendezvous to the visitors. The ‘Bon Devi Thaan’ situated on top of the hill, where Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha is believed to have sacrificed his white horse as a ritual before embarking on his journey to establish the kingdom, is a sacred ground of worship for the devotees and visitors. Well, it is another matter that some scholars express their concerns about this age-old ‘Thaan’ being transmuted into a ‘Mata Mandir’ now.

Since this historic site contains no tangible relics other than the ‘Thaan’, and perhaps it had remained less popular until recently. The construction of concrete stairs (where there are over 1000 steps in number) has helped popularize the site, with visitors sharing pictures and vlogs through social media also increasing its appeal. Despite repeated demands by local organizations before the government to develop it into a heritage site and turn it into a full-fledged tourist destination, the process is yet to be completed.

As erstwhile Capital Tipam has regained its past glory, and the best season to visit has just started. For those who haven’t explored and witnessed the greeneries, the tea gardens, and Nature’s incredible beauty, this site will perfectly serve as a treat to your eyes and soul, pouring you a vibe of being no less than in any of the famous green hills of the world. Enlist Tipam in your itinerary in your post-lockdown travels, I assure you your visit will be worthwhile. (The author can be contacted via [email protected])