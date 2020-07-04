The daughter of India who made the country pride

(Dr. S. Anukriti became an economist at the World Bank)

By: Dr. Satyawan Saurabh

He says that even if the spirits are not high and there is a passion to do something, a leap of success can be made even in the most difficult situations. There is a similar story of imitation of Haryana; imitation has proved that keeping the life of daughters limited to Chula-Chowk is now a thing of the past. Today, daughters are shining the name of their family and country in every field. Educated and advanced of the poor, whether it is Hima Das or the Phogat sisters waving their flag in the wrestling arena. Save the daughter, teach the daughter is not just a slogan, but a campaign. The daughters of Haryana have made India proud by making their name in the world. If all will cooperate in strengthening the foundation of daughters, then the day is not far when India will become the world master again.

Born on October 23, 1981, in Narnaul, Haryana, and raised in Hisar, Dr. S. Anukriti has made a name for herself not only in his city and state but also in his country. Today, in addition to joining the World Bank, Washington (USA) as an economist, Anukriti has become a member of the ten-member Human Resources Committee of this supreme banking body that governs the world economy, which is responsible for human resource development around the world. Anukriti’s husband Siddharth Ramalingam, who had been a Professor of Economics at BC University, Boston (USA) for the previous seven years, is already working as a consultant at the World Bank.

The beloved daughter of senior writer and educationist Dr. Ramniwas Manav and former spokesperson of Economics Dr. Kanta Bharti and the rich imitation of innate talent have been world-class achievements. After doing BA Economics (Hons) from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi and MA (Economics) from Delhi School of Economics, she grabbed three degrees of MA (Economics), MPhil and Ph.D. from Columbia University, Manhattan (USA), one of the best universities in the world. The replica, selected for Ph.D. at six major U.S. universities, including Rochester, Brown, Wisconsin Medicine, Columbia, New York, and Maryland, serves seventeen universities and equivalent institutions in seven countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, India, and Qatar.

During her education, Anukriti, who received a National Award from the Government of India, GE Capital Scholarship from the USA, Sales and Harris Award, and Columbia University Scholarship worth crores, has also received the First Young Researcher Award of the World Economic Metric Society. Anukriti, who has been a Fellow of Harvard University, Boston (USA), is currently a Research Affiliate of the Fellow Institute of Labor Economics, Bonn (Germany), Columbia University, Manhattan (USA). In addition to India and the US, she has traveled to about twenty countries, including Canada, Peru, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, the UK, Spain, Germany, France, Sweden, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kenya, and Ethiopia. Anukriti is an expert in development economics and has worked on many topics like gender equality, economic status of women in the world, women’s illiteracy and backwardness, child malnutrition, 14 years ago as an advisor to the World Bank.

Notably, Dr. S. Anukriti is also a good writer. Her articles continue to be published in prestigious newspapers and magazines of the country and abroad. In the year 1999, a collection of his children’s poems ‘Phulwari Ke Phool’ has also been published. Her biography was also included in the video film made in 2018 under the name ‘Daughter of Mahendragarh’.

Anukriti’s only brother was a valiant IPS officer, Manmukt Manav Desh who died in 2015 while training at the National Police Academy.

Like other heroic daughters of the country, Anukriti has also enlightened not only her family but also the name of the country. On the contrary, by making education a ladder of its success, it has made India famous in the world. Anyway, to make India a world master, it has been our tradition to educate the students as well as to make them virtuous and cultured. On the holy land of this holy stream, daughters like Kalpana Chawla and Minty Agarwal made a name for themselves all over the world. The young generation of this country has to keep its full focus on making the country a world master instead of making it a world power.

With the success of imitation, I feel that the youth should do something with a big mind. A student with a small mind cannot grow up and a student with a broken mind can never stand on his own two feet. (The writer is a Research Scholar in Political Science, a Poet, Independent Journalist and a Columnist)