The epidemic of fake news on social media

By: Priyanka Saurabh

The worldwide corona epidemic has seen all kinds of fatal effects on the lives of people, including the flow of fabricated news in the information system, which promotes hate-fear in society. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also expressed concern recently on this serious challenge. They believed that the coronavirus epidemic sparked a tsunami of hatred and unknown fear. Although he did not name anyone in his concern so that the international image of a country is not tarnished, the concern in the country is not hidden from anyone to what extent social media has been misused. By giving communal color to half-incomplete information, the intentions of vested selfish elements have been encouraged. The sensitive mind of the Indian public provides fertile ground for such elements, due to which they get carried away in emotions without paying attention to the rationality of the facts. Without considering what is the reality of the news, they start spreading such news on social media. Such an epidemic of news is more dangerous than biological epidemics.

The greater amount of information related to a problem makes the solution more difficult. Some experts believe that an excessive amount of both true and false information is spreading around the world. The worst-case scenario is that misinformation is potentially spreading faster than viruses, causing people to make poor decisions. Many disputed videos have revealed molestation by editing. Every day a network of conspiracies is being spread to spread communal discrimination. Now even the top court of the country has been expressing concern about this. After the first lockdown, the Supreme Court had also said that the major problem of the epidemic was to eliminate the fear and nervousness arising out of which misleading news was being spread. In the worst affected state of Covid-19, several cases have been registered for providing false information, spreading alleged rumors against positive patients, and fake news. WHO has also declared misinformation and fear as the biggest challenges, saying that it is even more dangerous than the new coronavirus.

The World Health Organization is leading an effort to slow the spread of outbreaks of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). But misinformation via social media platforms and other outlets is spreading rapidly like a global epidemic – a serious problem for public health. Misinformation, rumors, etc. are spreading like a tsunami. And in reducing it, social media is acting like a virus, which rapidly increases them further. In a country like India, more than 240 million people are on Facebook and they turn to this single messaging app to share news and stories about anything. Often, using this as a major source of news, they bring misinformation in their practice. In times of crisis, cybersecurity is important, with large numbers of people now working remotely and studying at home under a lockdown or movement restrictions, making the online medium susceptible to cybercrime.

Soon after Covid-19 was declared a public health emergency of international concern, the World Health Organization’s risk communication team launched a new information platform called the Information Network for Epidemics, aimed at specific targets using a series of amplifiers Groups are to share tailored information. The WHO is working closely with UNICEF and other international agencies that have extensive experience in risk communications, such as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Social-media companies should now sort, rank, and prioritize more accurate and reliable information than ever before. For example, web companies such as Pinterest have already introduced Covid related headers and links on their homepage. It is now very important to maintain a system of fact-checking and hard-hitting standards about Kovid-19 and weed out the messages, hashtags, and transmitters that are obstructing the way of correct information, giving evidence to the general public. Traditional media has an important role in providing information-based, followed by social media.

For both social and traditional media, public health communities must help the media “understand better because media sometimes transcends evidence”. Today as a user, we have the responsibility to quickly find a better way to share a message, comment, and seek advice or alternatives for the dopamine rush shared by others. As a society, like our global response to coronavirus, we cannot rely on decisions below. Today we need decisive leadership from above. In the digital nations we live in, Facebook, Facebook-owned WhatsApp, YouTube, Twitter, Tiktok should explain how they work and what they need to do now, right now Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook / WhatsApp), Sundar Pichai (Google / YouTube), Jack Dorsey (Twitter) and Zhang Yiming (Tiktok) need to make tough decisions for their companies in the same way as some Jnitik leaders have said. This will be more useful for the future.

Today is the time to step up and implement strict standards on social media. Apart from India, the entire developing country relies on online platforms for news about the epidemic. Indeed, in the absence of identification of the source of fake news and stringent punishment against the culprits, their proliferation has been strengthened, for which there is a dire need to make the citizens aware. This problem should be resolved with better coordination between police administration, the strictness of government, and awareness of citizens. Here the central government has a big role to play. There is also a need for transparency in policies to bring out the truth in his efforts. If this is not the case, inflammatory news cannot be prevented from becoming an epidemic. The government should keep the options of dialogue open so that the motives of those who spread distrust and hatred are kept alive. (The writer is a Research Scholar in Political Science, University of Delhi. She is also a poetess, independent journalist and a columnist)

