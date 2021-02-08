The fibre that made me jittery

By: Kamal Baruah

The Internet was introduced in India in 1986 by ERNET but it took a decade to make it available for the public. VSNL first launched the internet in India on August 15, 1995. I was in Bangalore when I had the pleasure of having an early introduction to connect DoT (Department of Telecommunication) through dial up. Back then VSNL had a monopoly over international communications where private enterprises were not permitted. However, the service was plagued by several hardware and network issues. Despite it garnered thousands of subscribers and finally got a boost in popularity after a huge investment to re-design the service. The narrow band 2G connection, having speeds less than 56 kbit/s was a logjam for speed in our internet experience. In 20K, new broadband policy helped to bring download speed upto 256 kbit/s. This bottleneck was removed in 2010 after auctioning 3G spectrum followed by 4G, raising speed upto 512 kbit/s. Today, internet access is provided by both public and private companies. Last year, DoT planned to raise the minimum broadband speed to 2 mbps and then to 5 mbps. But optical fibre made all the difference with a plethora of communication facilities. Now, India has the second highest number of internet users in the world. But its Internet penetration rate is only 42%. India’s performance in Speedtest Global Index is ranked 69th for average fixed broadband and 128th for average mobile internet.

We’ve all heard about the fibre, the high speed broadband service who stood apart from the others with its booming internet and streaming industries in India. When other telecom sectors were under stress, it was Jio that hit Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea to make losses continuously. With access to the best of data, people could now connect to the world at a speed ranging from 30 Mbps to 1Gbps. The free services, coupled with relatively low-cost internet, sparked a fierce price war. It finally disrupted India’s booming internet. The mobile network prices plunged after Reliance introduced free calls and data during 2016. Yet, I did not fall prey to Jio’s offer. I continued with BSNL, but non availability of 4G spectrum has left state owned BSNL behind its competitors in consumer experience despite improvement of the network. Young Indians are facing an array of tempting offers on streaming platforms and even cinema halls. They are choosing streaming over TV now and most of the telecom operators are in line with their plans to phase out 3G technology. This left me with no other option but to choose fibre for the want of speed.

Having said all this, last Sunday I got a call from a Jio Fibre which came as a rude awakening to the hardships of poor network connectivity. Surprisingly all their plans are unlimited at different speeds and free OTT (Over-the-top) Apps. After a few phone conversations, I finally succumbed to one of their plans. The sales team came and booked the broadband internet connection with a refundable fee of INR 2500 and INR 1000 for the initial recharge. We were happy to see the service engineers, who promptly reached on the same evening itself for installation. But happy moments are short lived, aren’t they? We were shocked to hear that the recharge amount is free for the first month. Such mischief was very unfortunate and I straightaway lodged a complaint. But alas! There was no action other than acknowledging my grievance.

In the fast paced digital world, the consumers are often deprived of their rights due to lax market monitoring and inspection. Violation of consumer rights is continually on a rise for lack of consumer awareness and increasing number of dishonest traders. Hence, we must always stay on our best foot and have knowledge about what is being presented to us. It always helps to have a little background research done before committing to anything.