The hypnotic jingle in every path – Pt. Jasraj

By: Lalit Garg

Hindustani classical music has a special place in the world, as it is a proven spiritual expression of worship of Satyam, Shivam and Sundram. Back in history, when Tansen sang Deepak Raga, the lamps lit automatically. When the Siddha singer of our regional music sang Megh Malhar, it rained. Sangeet Mart and Pandit Jasraj, with such miraculous and voice magician, was fascinated by nature particularly the deer of the fauna of the forest with the rendering of the beautiful raga of his ‘Rasraj’. Having lived a meaningful life of ninety golden years, his singing has taken endless rest in New Jersey, America and his demise being an end of the era of Sankirtan tradition and Ashtachhap. His body is alienated from that great tradition of music, in which Navadha Bhakti has been sung in the traditional sense for thousands of years. His voice, classical singing and devotional songs ‘Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevay’ and ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ are not only lost in the temples but have become the custom of prayer in every home-courtyard.

The creation of Pandit Jasraj, the exclusive worshiper of ‘devotional music’ in the tradition of Vaishnava-sankirtana in Hindustani classical music is the aura of spirituality and creativity above entertainment and professionalism. The purpose of his music and singing was not self-expression, to praise or influence anyone, but to attain self-happiness and godliness. For this reason, his classical singing and vocal practices have visibly transcended boundaries towards the limitless. This great artist who enlivened the life of Lord Shri Krishna leaves his indelible mark on the people of India through his classical-music practice for centuries.

Pandit Jasraj’s voice was enough to awaken the spirituality, divine peace and consciousness and devotion among the listeners. His early treatise ‘Ujjwal Nilmani’ had practically paved the path of his art work. The idea of his Mewati Gharana also spilled over into his singing for the last several decades with new meanings and motives. Whether he sang ‘Haveli-Sangeet’ or addressed Vedic chants by Narayan and Vasudeva, this unique singer walked everywhere on the path of classicalism, creating a folk path of devotion, from earth to universe, from music lovers to scientists captivating everyone. In modern context Pandit Jasraj’s devotion to the link of the saintly and proven worshipers of classical singing is due to deep vacancy and a great emptiness in a great musical tradition. Be it Vrindavan or Nathdwara or other places of devotion – the void will be felt for ages. Festivals and related events like Vasant Panchami, Janmashtami and Radhashtami will be incomplete without Panditji’s singing. Because he was the frontline singer, whose singing had a sense of coexistence with everyone; people had the desire of Abhyudaya in his singing. He always embraced the tradition of father Pandit Motiram and his elder brother, who was also his mentor, Pandit Maniramji, in his singing.

In the singing of the eight prahars of Pushtimarga, which continued in the worship of Shrinathji, when Pandit Jasraj set his record, most of the ragas were chosen by devotional footsteps. When he was oriented to sing for poets of Ashtachhap, the words of Chitaswami – ‘Govardhan’s Shikhar Charu Par’, Krishnadasa’s ‘Khelat-Khelat Paudhi Radha’ and Govindaswamy’s ‘Shri Govardhan Rai Lala’ were popular. Former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great admirer of Pandit Jasraj. He would call Jasraj the king of Ras i.e. ‘Rasraj’.

Pandit Jasraj was born on 28 January 1930 in Hinsar. He lost his father Pandit Motiram when he was four years old and was brought up by his elder brother Pandit Maniram. Jasraj spent over 80 years in the music world and achieved heights of stardom with many awards. He also took his music abroad teaching to pupils in Canada and America. Some of his disciples have gone on to become notable musicians. Panditji is survived by his wife Madhu Jasraj, son Sarang Dev and daughter Durga. In 1962, Jasraj had married Madhura Shantaram, the daughter of film director V. Shantaram, whom he first met in 1960 in Mumbai. Inspired by Begum Akhtar, she adopted classical music. Jasraj started training as a singer at the age of 14, till then he was a tabla player. At an event in Lahore in 1945 when he was doing the accompaniment on the tabla, Kumar Gandharva scolded Jasraj saying, “You beat dead leather. You don’t know anything about ragdari.” This scolding of Gandharva changed the course of Jasraj’s life. The tabla player went on to become a great music samrat, who brought glory to the tradition and culture of Indian music in the entire world. In his successful and meaningful musical journey of more than eight decades, Pandit Jasraj received honours like Padma Vibhushan (2000), Padma Bhushan (1990) and Padma Shri (1975). In September last year, a planet in the Solar System was named after him and he became the first Indian artist to receive this honour. The International Astronomical Union named ‘Minor Planet’, which was discovered on 11 November 2006, after Pandit Jasraj.

Jasraj devised a novel form of Jugal bandi, called ‘Jasrangi’, sung in the style of ancient system of ‘moochhchana’ consisting of a male and a female singer who sang different ragas in harmony. He is also known for presenting a variety of rare ragas including Abiri Todi and Patdipaki. In addition to classical music performances, Jasraj has also worked to popularize semi-classical music genres, such as mansion music, which include semi-classical performances in temples.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, in a tribute message, that a huge void had arisen in the Indian classical genre. Not only was his music unmatched, he made an impression as a unique guide to many other classical singers. There are literally countless renditions that have created the pinnacle of devotional music, piling into the voice of Pandit Jasraj. It is heavenly to hear ‘Rani Tero Chirjeevau Gopal’, Hamaari Shyama Joo Ko Laj’ and ‘Lal Gopal Gulal Hamaari Ankhin Mein Jin DaaroJi. Pandit Jasraj will always be remembered for his melodious musical practice, melodious singing, the difficult gharana of the house, the sublime jeejivisha of devotional sky and the call of refuge in the courtyard of Vaishnavata.