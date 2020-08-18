The Invisible Men of India

More than the virus, unemployment and starvation stare at the face of the migrant workers.

By: Dr. Manjit Nath & Dr. Shivanee Dad

In these desperate times of Covid19, while we are celebrating the likes of health care workers, policemen, sanitation workers in our country, there lay hidden in between the shades of grey, the people who also form a huge part of the backbone of India’s developing economy – the migrant workers.

Who is a Migrant Worker?

The United Nations Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families (CRMW) defines migrant worker as a person who is engaged or has been engaged in a remunerated activity in a state of which he or she is not a national.

According to 2011 census, a total of 45.36 crore (37% of total population) internal migrants reside in India, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar being the largest sources. There also has been a substantial flow of people from the neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh and Nepal in search of livelihood.

In 2015, Government of India launched the ‘100 Smart Cities Mission’ and also pledged a huge investment in these projects. The growing urbanization has also attracted a major chunk of the population to these places – the migrant workers. In fact, seasonal migrants dominate the low paying and hazardous market jobs in projects like construction, manufacturing, textile, domestic work etc. However, they have poor access to health care services and hence low quality of life and loss of wages. Frequent conflicts and disputes are a commonplace among the migrant workers, especially in a chaotic and unorganized market. Non-payment of wages, physical abuse, accidents and even death are common. The cities are built on the hard labour and exploitation of these migrant workers, yet they are treated as a nuisance to the society and silently pushed into oblivion.

Indian migrant workers have always been downtrodden in the society, this covid situation is worse for them than anyone else. With factories and workplaces shutting down all over the country due to the lockdown, these lots of people are left in the lurch having lost their job and source of livelihood, face food shortages and uncertainties about their future. To make matters worse, public transportation was cut off in the entire country. Scarcity of food, work and shelter brought lakhs of migrant workers into the streets; thousands decided to walk back home in hope of working in their own villages. So the lockdown brought into picture the plight of the migrant workers, who cycled, walked for thousands of miles to reach home or stayed back, hoping the lockdown would end soon. It was a pitiable sight of men, women, children and animals on the move one empty stomach, barefoot with minimum aid by the government, in broad daylight, in the darkness of the night, at all times of the day. Social distancing, other protective measures were out of question for these people, as they travelled in masses. Many news channels flashed their news, many journalists shared their stories, and many Good Samaritans helped them in their journey by providing transportation. In May, a 15 year old brave-heart caught the eyes of the media, when she carried her ailing father on a bicycle for 1200 kilometers from Bihar to Gurugram within a week.

But the plight did not end there. Many were arrested for violating lockdown rules, caught at interstate borders, forests and even rivers crossing the state borders. Reports of death of migrant workers also have rocked the newspaper headlines. Most of them succumbed to hunger, exhaustion, suicides, lack of medical care or accidents. On 8th May, 16 migrant workers were run over by a train near Aurangabad in Maharashtra, when out of sheer exhaustion, they were sleeping on the train tracks, falsely assured that no train was running in the country!

Lately as lockdown restrictions eased, the Shramik special trains and buses began operating in various part of the country, which helped workers reach home. However, they workers were not met with friendliness in their hometowns. They had to face harassment from neighbours who feared that they carried the virus from their urban habitats. Those who stayed behind were also assaulted for suspicion of being infected by the virus.

With the lockdown relaxations, many migrant workers have started to return to their workplaces stating that “Corona is better than dying of starvation.” However, they have to comply with the current health care norms by wearing masks and washing hands at the construction sites, whenever available. Shortage of workers, increased workload and decreased pay has hit the migrant workers and decreased their output.

On May 26th, the Supreme Court admitted that the problems of the migrant workers are yet to be solved and that there had been ‘inadequacies and certain lapses’ on the part of the government. When the lockdown was announced suddenly without proper planning, it came to every Indian citizen abruptly leading to chaos and confusion.

Soon after the nationwide lockdown was announced, Finance minister announced a 1.7 lakh crore rupees for the poor. The average daily wages under MGNREGA was also increased. A part of PM CARES fund was also allocated for the support of the migrant workers. Free food grains were also announced, targeting 80 million workers. People also came out to help these poor migrants with food and clothes.

“Kya kare? Company bandh karke rakhi hai, ab toh jana hi parega!”

“Idhar me ruk ke kya fayda, khane peene ka kuch hai hi nahi!”

“I used to earn 40,000 rupees in three months. After lockdown started, I have not been paid, beaten up and sent home.”

These are only few of the innumerable stories of the migrant workers; we have heard, seen or faced ourselves.

For any country, the best long run solution to unemployment and poverty is sustained national economic growth. Engagement of migrant workers has led to increased exploitation of their human rights. It is one thing to have a law, and another to be implemented effectively. Many migrant workers are not aware of the laws that protect them. And those who know are either silent or made silent with fear of losing employment! Proper implementation of the law could actually reduce the problem of these migrants. Suitable residential accommodation, adequate and timely medical facilities, protective gear and nutritious food could be bare minimum that can be provided.

The situation regarding Covid19 has not improved so far, India has seen great increase in the number of cases, currently, as we write, more than 6 lakh cases have been detected so far. No doubt, recovery rate is good but the figures are still on the rise. Stay safe, wear a mask and stay healthy and create a better place to live in!