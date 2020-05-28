The journey and the life after COVID-19

By: Gitali Bhagawati

As the number of cases is increasing globally and daily basis all the preventive measures are being taking to contain the infection with the help of all the possible supportive care, doctors have been able to treat lakhs of patients throughout the world including those who were admitted in the ICU for COVID19 . However the recovery time increases for the COVID19 patients, especially for those who have been on a ventilator as the rule is that the sicker you are the longer it will take to recover.

The journey of recovery:

The recovery time estimated by WHO is just the time an infected person takes to recover from the symptoms of COVID19 in the hospital. However the actual recovery may take a much longer time.

People with mild disease may get better with time and may not face any long term health issues. However the recovery time for people who faced serious complications of COVID19 such as respiratory distress or delirium is definitely higher.

People with serious complications need ICU care and ventilator support for breathing which can take a toll on their physical as well as mental health in the longer run. In many cases the person may need assistance to breathe even after coming off a ventilator .The patient may need a mask or a continuous positive airway pressure ventilator at home, which would provide the required oxygen support. People who have been in the ICU may require support while sitting, standing and even lifting their arms off their bed. People who stay on the ventilator in the ICU for a long period would require physical therapy to be able to walk again, breathe again and sometimes even to speak and swallow.

The patients might need psychotherapy to deal with the mental trauma associated with the disease and its treatment.

Life after recovery:

Lack of energy breathlessness and loss of appetite have been reported in people who were previously infected and have recovered from the symptoms of Covid-19. Due to the damage caused by the virus to the lungs and other organs the body tasks time to recover and get back to its former state. Till that time the person may have to pay attention to their immunity levels and would have to maintain social distancing as there could be chances of remission of the viral disease.