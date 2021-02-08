The land of dark magic in Assam: Mayong Village

By- Sankha Subhra Devbarman

Mayang, an untouched village where silence and mystery lurk all around, is India’s very own land of magic and witchcraft. Located on the banks of the Brahmaputra in the beautiful Morigaon district of Assam, this untouched village has been the centre of black magic and sorcery in India for centuries. It is a place surrounded by hills and hillocks with silence and mystery which is also adjacent to Pabitora National Park, that has bountiful wildlife, including one-horned rhinoceroses, wild boar, wild buffalos, and elephants.

Over the years, this otherwise quiet village has gained a lot of tourist attention due to its deep history and is popularly known as the ‘Land of Black Magic’. The origin of the name Mayong is backed by a number of stories and sources; however, some people say that it is derived from the Sanskrit word maya, which means ‘illusion’, while others believe that it is taken from the word miyong, meaning elephant in the Dimasa language. Some locals say that in the ancient era, the place used to be the habitat of the Moirang clan from Manipur and thus, the word moirang became mayhong and finally, turned into Mayang. There witchcraft, sorcery, and necromancy were not just practiced but passed down over generations. Local folklore and ancient scriptures such as the Mahabharata validate Mayong’s connection with black magic, and archaeological findings of weapons and sharp objects suggest human sacrifices as well.

Mayong finds its mention in the mythological epic Mahabharata, along with Pragjyotishpura (ancient Assam). Legends believe it that Chief Ghatotkacha took part in the battle of Mahabharata after attaining different magical powers from Mayong. People in the village even believe that many older saints and witches who practiced black magic still take shelter in the jungles there. Stories and accounts of people vanishing, locals being converted into animals, beasts being miraculously tamed, and fatal diseases being cured have been long associated with Mayong Village. Mayong is still the home to magicians who not just have the knowledge of black magic but also Ayurveda, palmistry, and future prediction through chants and spells.

Owing to its mysterious history, Mayong is now a popular tourist destination for curious travellers, history buffs, adventure enthusiasts, and those fascinated by black magic. Tourists can also explore the archaeological remains, ancient artefacts, and books associated with black magic, witchcraft and Ayurveda at the Mayong Central Museum and Emporium. The Mayong Pobitora Festival is also celebrated there every November and it is where you will get to see an astonishing fusion of magic and wildlife. Because of the rich wildlife, archaeology pilgrimage, eco-tourism, adventure tourism, cultural tourism and river tourism in Mayong, it has started receiving the attention of many national and international tourists. Getting to Mayong is not too difficult, as it is close to the capital city of Guwahati. Buses, rental cars are available from Guwahati, which can take you to Mayong- the land of dark magic. (The writer is the Regional Director, North East, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India)