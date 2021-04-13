The last day of an old man

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

Gusty wind blew hard from the river side. It travelled far above the river bank, over the highlands and hit the first hut on the riverfront with a sudden thrust. The hut was weak as it had not been repaired since long; its rusted tin roof was loose and clay walls peeled off at places. And as the wind just passed over its roof, the hut squeaked and trembled violently. Old Budheswar woke up by the sudden jolt, poked his grandson Bablu, and said “Hey, wake up, a thunderstorm is coming!’’

Bablu got up and rubbed his eyes, still drowsy he clung to Budheswar in a dreamy state. Budheswar was an octogenarian. He had lost his vigour long ago. Now he wondered how he would be able to do his best to save his grandson from this deadly affair of nature! His son, Bindu and daughter in law, Seema, had been to the town, four days back. They were running a cheap clothe-shop in the town to earn their livelihood. They came weekly to the hut, brought sweets to Bablu and medicines to Budheswar. Bablu studied at a school three kilometres away. His parents had no money to provide him his education at a town school.

Budheswar had seen the struggle of life on the river bank. He had grown up here and during this tenure, he lost his wife Khiroda ten years back. Earlier, it was sufficient for them to run their family with the commodities that the river had supplied, but later, Budheswar’s son, Bindu had to think about other ways. And as old age made Budheswar weak and crippled, Bindu had to think of money. River can’t give medicines. Sometimes old Budheswar thought deeply about the burden he was on his son’s shoulder, and prayed to God to end his life smoothly, to let them free from his clutches.

The wind grew heavier and the gusts of wind constantly started hitting the hut. Budheswar got up from his bed. He slowly approached the door and opened it. Bablu wanted to follow him to the doorway, but he chided him to stay quite where he was. The sky was heavy with dark clouds and intermittent bright lightning struck the sky frequently. He feared to step outside, because the force of the wind was such that it could easily knock him down to the ground. He hadn’t seen such a type of fury of nature for many years and now wondered about the possible damage it might cause to their shelter.

It was midnight. Budheswar decided to light a lamp. He fumbled in darkness for the match box. As his eyesight wasn’t proper, it became hard for him to locate the possible site of the match box. Bablu shouted amidst the howling wind, “What are you looking for?’’

“Where is the match box?” Budheswar replied. Bablu jumped out of his bed and picked up the match box from the plinth of the earthen furnace. Without waiting for Budheswar, he brought the lamp and lighted it. A dim illumination filled the room and in that light he saw the old man’s panic stricken face and said, “What are you fearing for, I’m with you, you don’t have to worry.’’

Budheswar chuckled, “You little boy, you’re insulting me. Know that I have a lion’s heart.’’

“Hihi…’’, Bablu smiled with sarcasm, but said nothing more lest it would break the old man’s confidence. The flames of the lamp flickered by the wind that was coming through the cracks of the hut. Budheswar’s heart trembled, but he decided not to show his panic before Bablu. He knew that he must any how give protection to his grandson. As the wind grew stronger, the branches of the trees squeaked under the current of roaring wind. Deafening thunders rumbled in the distance. Rain started pouring along with hail stones. Wind brought rain waters in sheets to the interior. Budheswar felt as if the whole cloudy sky would melt down on them! Sensing possible danger, he paced up and down thinking where to hide, because he knew that after sometime, this roof might not withstand this fiery wind. Suddenly the old table which lay the household utensils came to his mind. He grabbed Bablu by his shoulder and almost dragged him under the table. Bablu too lost his words seeing the force of the wind. He had never seen such a wind in his lifetime.

Both of them stayed silent under the table and Budheswar mumbled lines of Bhagavad Gita incoherently. But the wind wasn’t going to hear the old man’s prayers. As each minute passed, it gathered more and more force and cruelty. Torrential rain and hail stones, blinding lightning and deafening thunder, and in one swift movement, the wind blew off the roof, then its walls. Budheswar now saw the sky; it was like a huge dark demon. Bablu hid beneath his rickety chest as Budheswar could hear the clattering of all household utensils being flung away one by one. And at last, the table surrendered leaving the duo helpless, unsheltered under the swollen sky. Budheswar could feel the pain of hail stones hitting his body and could feel the shivering of the little body under his chest. He hovered above Bablu’s little body and let the rain drops, wind, and hailstones hit him. The raging storm didn’t seem to stop, it continued. Old Budheswar kept on mumbling to himself, “I’ve seen my days, you’ve many days to see.’’

In the morning, the sky became clear and as the sunrays touched the ground with soothing warmth. Bablu regained his senses; he had to push Budheswar’s body sideways to sit upright and as he did it, Budheswar’s body just rolled by. Bablu’s eyes widened with sudden freight, he tried to wake him up. But the old man had gone to eternal sleep till then; his face was calm with a divine touch.