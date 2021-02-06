The lesson of the epidemic taught true values of life

By: Lalit Garg

In India, people’s life is facing the havoc of the Corona infection, now it is on the verge of becoming normal after a very harsh period. The National Supermodel Committee of Scientists had claimed about four months ago that the peak of corona in the country had arrived in September and the corona virus infection would go down in February 2021.

This seems to be happening. Several provisions have been made in the budget-2021 with a view to bring back the economy that has been vanished by this epidemic and to make India an economic superpower. The Corona epidemic taught lessons for personal, social, cultural and environmental along with economic suffering. We must learn from these lessons as we move towards and build an advanced India.

The most important lesson is that we must now control the ruthless exploitation of nature. Climate crisis, continuously melting glaciers, erratic weather, increasing pollution, and unlimited exploitation of air, land and mountains have brought the country and the world to a dangerous point. All of them are in serious trouble.

It was a wonderful and pleasant experience to see during the transition of Corona that the lockdown has done the work of rejuvenating and cleansing nature. In this period, after several decades, we again saw clear sky, the water of rivers and ponds was clean, pollution levels dropped and many species of fauna, birds and insects were revived. Now we have to make continuous efforts and ensure that these positive changes are sustained.

Human greed and insensitivity are the result of the increasing extent of tragedy, which has become a major cause of imbalance and destruction of wildlife, birds, nature and environment. The behavior of man has started to appear as if the authority he has on this earth is not as much as that of anyone else – not of trees, nor of animals, nor of birds, nor of rivers and mountains and ponds. Actually, attention is paid to conservation of extinct species but not so much on conservation of birds.

During the Corona crisis we went close to nature, spent a few moments with the birds. One of the many joys, satisfaction and thrill of life is that we spend some time with birds, why would we not be able to do so in future also? Why our nature-love did during the corona times is incorporated in our normal life. The incessant tweet of nature, environment, wildlife-forest and birds and life-energy in the periphery of the artificial world created by human hands is a sign of moving from life to death. This corona epidemic has explained well to us, this understanding has to be learned.

Birds can be saved from extinction by increasing plantation, organic farming and curbing microwave pollution. Even now, if we do not make collective efforts to save biodiversity, it will be too late. During lockdown, many positive changes have been observed in wildlife, birds and nature, which are very useful for human life. But are we ready to change our lifestyle to continue these changes even further?

The corona epidemic has explained to us the importance of family relationships. We deeply understood the importance of relationships during this time. The lockdown has led to rebuilding relationships and increasing affection and cooperation, especially with the elderly. Even though the increased incidence of domestic violence during the lockdown is disturbing. Any inappropriate behavior towards women, children or the elderly is unacceptable. It is also contrary to the principles of Indian culture.

The Covid-19 crisis has also forced us to change our personal lifestyle so that unnecessary expenditure on luxury items is minimized. Of course some of us are able to spend much more, but this does not justify unnecessary spending. The indecent and exaggerated display of money in engagement and marriage ceremonies should be stopped by the law, and countless guests should be controlled. The Corona guidelines of having a maximum of 50 guests attend such events should be continued even further. In a country where millions of people are unable to get a balanced meal throughout the day, spending a lot of money on a small number of people is nothing short of a crime.

Let us understand the value and meaning of human life. It is not only for material enjoyment and convenience enjoyment but to keep performing self-restraint actions. Man is born for some great purposes. Never let our value be reduced. Efforts should be made to increase the value. But always keep in mind that value is associated with values of life with good thinking and good objectives. Hyman Recover stated that good ideas are not automatically adopted. They should be treated with mighty patience.

In order to build a self-reliant India and a strong India, we must redesign our development plans, which must make mandatory allocation of a certain percentage of gross domestic products (GDP) in terms of health and education. From this point of view, attention has been given in Budget-2021, because if India does not strengthen these areas, then all hopes of becoming a global power will be shattered. It has been our seventy-two-year national failure that we have not paid such attention to them since independence. The provisions made with far-reaching thinking in the field of health will definitely make us more capable of fighting pandemics like Corona in the future.

To overcome the difficulties associated with the corona crisis, cooperation, compassion and harmony with each other is essential at the world level. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent relief materials, medicines and personal protective equipment (PPE kits) to many countries and supported them. India has also prepared the vaccine promptly and is providing it to many countries.

Our ancient concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ revived once again due to Corona. Any nation, no matter how great and capable it may be, needs cooperation to overcome crises like Corona. We saw this during the Corona epidemic, many powerful countries were found unable to fight this crisis. The corona epidemic has provided a major lesson that mankind will eventually sink or recover. We have some of the world’s best scientists, spiritual saints and researchers, and many laboratories in India have set a new record by working day and night to make vaccines against the coronavirus.

The corona epidemic has messed up the way we live. It was not unnatural for us to wish that we will regain the pride of our destroyed ideal and balanced life and once again our lifestyle will have harmony and balance. But after the complex eleven months have passed, we will have to make extensive efforts to organize life-values and capabilities in our social, family and personal life.

Every person wants to upgrade life, but progress starts getting blocked on the day when we stop paying attention to our shortcomings and errors. This situation causes man to do such things which later prove to be harmful for him. Our flawed lifestyle fulfills the right thing. If there is an unbalanced life, a man cannot think positively. Mahamatya Chanakya is considered the Dronacharya of politics. Their given formula is – governance should be sensible. It is the matter of the person before governance. Life of a person is the creation of a nation. That is why efforts should start from there. (The writer is a Journalist, Columnist and can be reached via Email: [email protected])