The Magic Number 9 And The Universe

By: Mongal Saha

We are lucky to have the number system in the field of mathematics as mathematical inventions. Arabian Mathematics, the Vedic mathematics and the invention of the concept of zero help us to count the heavenly galaxy, the stars, the moons and what not, the counting of money, the addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, the logical thinking etc.

In the 10 base systems 9 is the last and highest single digit number in the decimal system. In mathematics 9 is a composite lucky number and its divisors are 1 and 3. It is a square of the third natural number and it’s a third perfect square number in the number system. It is the first composite odd number which is the only single digit. It is a divine and heavenly number present in the universe. Nicholas Tesla said: “If you only knew the magnificence of the 3, 6, 9, then you would have the key to the universe.” The number 9 is considered as an enlightened, transformation and ending number. After 9 the life circle starts again with new hope with the change and modification of past mistakes. We cannot forget the ‘9/11’ incident in the world trade centre. Here the digit 9 has got importance and still the ultimate truth of the hidden code of 9 about the construction of the universe which affects our life is awaited.

Phi spiral geometry connected with Golden Ratio explains the structure of life and matter in the universe and even the structure of the universe is hidden in 9. The 9 code is hidden even in the prehistoric sculpture, books, music, art, architectural design, pyramids and in every religions using mathematical grid system. Prehistoric sculpture in the world indicates much such unknown facts and information which the scientist still has to discover. The 9 coded systems may help to discover ancient history. We have to change our brain thinking process which we are all hypnotized from birth to believe in the existing system. We must decode the information by the code 9 which is scattered everywhere in the nooks and corners of the universe. Those who have understood the code of 9 have become the masters of wisdom. King Solomon the King of Israel prayed to the God not for wealth but for wisdom and ultimately King Solomon could break the code of 9 and built the first temple of God of the Jews on the mountain top, considered as magical. As an instance the Judgment of King Solomon proves his wisdom. Number 9 is the symbol of wisdom and leadership.

The digits 1234567890 are numeric robots. We can create different geometrical shapes and can play games with these numbers which works faster than the human brain. All the numbers are playing within themselves by addition, subtraction, multiplication and division to form new things. Mathematics is a language of God which begins with a whole number or wholeness or holiness or the truth which is ONE, the universe. The ancient sculptures are all in geometrical shape and its languages can be decoded as numbers.

The mathematical importance of 9 as magic number:

The digital root: If we add up all digits of a number until we get a single digit which is called a digital root. To find a digital root of a number an important rule is played by 9. To find the digital root of any number, say 23456 can be found by the definition: 23456= 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6=20=2 + 0=2. So 2 is the digital root of the number. The function of digital roots are manifolds like fun making games, practice of numerology and in higher mathematics where 9 plays significant rules. Any number either of 2 digits or 3 digits etc, if we shuffle it and take the positive difference that is smaller number subtracted from the bigger number then it must be always completely divisible by 9.

A fascinating table of 9:

Table of 9 Addition of digits 1 x 9 = 09 0 + 9 = 9 2 x 9 = 18 1 + 8 = 9 3 x 9 = 27 2 + 7 = 9 4 x 9 = 36 3 + 6 = 9 5 x 9= 45 4 + 5 = 9 6 x 9 = 54 5 + 4 = 9 7 x 9 = 63 6 + 3 =9 8 x 9 = 72 7 + 2 = 9 9 x 9 = 81 8 + 1 = 9 10 x 9 = 90 9 + 0 = 9

Even if we multiply a whole number (except zero) by 9 and add all the digits of the result until we reach a single digit, it would be a 9. (For example)

4567 x 9 = 41103 = 4 + 1 + 1+ 0 + 3 = 9. How fascinating the number is!!

The geometric sequence 1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, 256, 512, 1024, 2048………. has got a peculiar character in terms of digital root.

The digital roots of the terms of geometric sequence always end with the digits 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8 where interestingly the digits 3, 6, 9 are missing.

Does 3, 6, 9 belong to the higher dimensional world? Are these digits a secret code of God?

Surprisingly the number 9 represents itself, if we make it double or half of the previous number.

The first closed geometrical figure is the triangle and the sum of the angles of a triangle is 180 degree whose digital root (1 + 8 + 0 = 9) is 9 and serially we get quadrilateral, pentagon, hexagon, heptagon, octagon etc where sum of the angles are again respectively 360, 540, 720, 900, 1080 degrees … etc whose digital roots are again 9.

The whole circle is 360 degrees where we find the existence of nine again (3 + 6 = 9) is a complete number and it is the symbol of humanity.

The importance of 9 in Astronomy:

The numerical relationship and the number of celestial objects in the universe contain 9 hidden inside. This is not a miracle or only coincidence but inner significance has been encoded in our universe by God.

There are nine planets in the universe, 27 galaxies each one of them containing 4 directions according to the Hindu Astronomy. The addition of the digits of the number 27 gives us back 9 and 27 x 4 = 108 =1 + 0 + 8 = 9. The number 108 has got an important meaning in Hinduism. Some important facts in our day today life:

(All in approximation)

Speed of light = 186282 miles/sec = 1 + 8 + 6 + 2 + 8 + 2 = 27 = 2 + 7 = 9

Diameter of the Sun = 864000 miles = 8 + 6 + 4 + 0 + 0 + 0= 18 = 1 + 8 = 9

Diameter of the Moon = 2160 miles = 2 + 1 + 6 + 0 = 9

Diameter of the Earth = 7920 miles = 7 + 9 + 2 + 0 = 18 = 1 + 8 = 9

Second in a hour = 3600 = 3 + 6 =9

Second in a day = 86400 = 8 + 6 + 4 =18 = 1 + 8 =9

Second in a month = 2592000 = 2 + 5 + 9 + 2 = 18 = 1 + 8 = 9

Second in a year = 31104000 = 3 + 1 + 1 + 0 + 4 = 9

Even the universe vibrates at a frequency of 432 Hz = 4 + 3 + 2 = 9.

So the astronomy of the universe is based on the number 9.

Being an association with the subject mathematics the number 9 attracts me much more than any numbers. The number 9 is a God gifted and a divine number. In the field of astronomy and astrology we have seen the name of the heavenly bodies related with 9 and in case numerology 9 plays an important rule to count our future.9 looks like PHI( ) and may have connection with Fibonacci Sequence and the Golden Ratio. It is a spectacular enlightening number which scatters light in human life as it is the last digit and journey can start with new hope after 9 rectifying our past mistakes.

Place of 9 is undoubtedly a huge rule in Hinduism. We find many facts and incidents explained in the Bhagavad Gita and the Mahabharata. We find the number 108 in Buddhism and in Jainism also. The number 9 is being respected by the Chinese people and it is found in different literature. Existence of the number 9 is there in our human body. Mainly we can explain a human being about their nature by an Enneagram model of 9 characters.

Even if we divide 100 by 9 it gives 11.111111…..and if we divide 100 by 11 it gives 9.090909……. So we see that the number 9 gives 11 and 11 gives 9. Is there any secret hidden in the 9/11 World Trade Center massacre?

We are still waiting to break the code of 9 to understand the prehistoric stone sculpture, lifestyle and primitive formation of the universe. (The author is an M.Sc (Mathematics), M. Sc (Disaster Mitigation), B-Ed and a Recipient of National Award. He can be reached at [email protected])