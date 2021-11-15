The memoirs of childhood by Debeswar Gogoi

By: Rupak G. Duarah

“The mediocre teacher tells, the good teacher explains, the superior teacher demonstrates but the great teacher inspires.”- William Arthur Ward

Some people are always around us who make a difference in society with their benevolent speculation and heart-warming services. Debeswar Gogoi, the famous educationist cum social activist of Kamabandha, Golaghat is one such person who is really an inspiration to his students. He has been recognized for his unique style of teaching, vast & in-depth knowledge of Assamese literature & language, and sincere & selfless services towards society. Besides being an ideal teacher and dedicated social activist, he is also a notable writer who authors several books on different subject matters to date. Recently, Gogoi has published an autobiographical book entitled “Eri Oha Dinor Kotha” where he recollects the golden memories of his childhood days.

It is true that when we remember our ‘good old days or a ‘warm childhood’, we become nostalgic. With a yearning for the past, we feel that our old days are far better in comparison to the present days. Though some modern electrical apparatus were not available at that time yet people lived happily with self-satisfaction and dignity of labour. Almost all provided their selfless services to society and tried to help each other in need. But the time has changed all equations rapidly. Today, people follow the modern lifestyle and culture. Various electrical items and accessories make our lives easy and comfortable. Mobile phones, computers, and the internet help us a lot in learning and entertaining. However, these things have also made us isolated and solitary. The majority of us do not think for the welfare of society or don’t like to provide any help to others without personal benefit. The morality of human beings has also degraded surprisingly day by day in our society at present.

Gogoi reflects the real picture of his good old days through the book “Eri Oha Dinor Kotha” in an attractive way of writing. Being born at Kanugaon of Kamabandha under the Golaghat sub-division of then Sivasagar district in 1940, he completed his graduation from the Debraj Roy College, Golaghat, and post-graduation in Assamese literature from Gauhati University in the year 1969. He was also awarded BT Degree by Dibrugarh University in the year 1975. After completion of his education, he started working as an Assistant Teacher in the Birinasayek Middle English School. To develop his native place through education and to teach the new generation, he chose the Kamabandha area as his working place in lieu of other towns or cities. In 1977, he joined the Kamabandha Higher Secondary School as a subject teacher and continued working there until his retirement in 2000. Besides, he was also one of the founders of the Kamabandha College in 1986 where he also served as the founder Principal (honorary).

’Eri Oha Dinor Kotha’ is one of the finest autobiographies in the Assamese language, which may surely satisfy the discerning readers of our society. The writer bespeaks the delight of his happy childhood, the emotions he went through, vivid experiences he achieved, the peaceful village life of his native place, etc. in a unique style of writing. The cover design by Manjit Rajkhowa is attractive & meaningful and the layout of the book is also praiseworthy. The book is published by the author himself and is priced at only INR220. (The author can be reached at [email protected])