THE MONKEY MAN

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

One walk into the woods can change one’s perception, as it does in the life of the writer.

Going inside the woods was a hearty fun. It had sheltered about two dozen monkeys of different ages, and to pass some moments with them had become an exciting experience for me. The woods were a mixture of mango, jackfruit, neem, and sal trees, along with shrubs of varied wild flowers. Each evening, I would carry a bunch of ripe bananas, and when I reached inside, the monkeys would show me a variety of their playful activities before approaching me. I would pluck one banana at a time, wait a moment, and enjoy the scene of their struggle to maintain a line like the most trained soldiers in a battle field. As I sat on a grassy clearing littered with leaves, the evening sun rays would come slanting through the branches of trees, and make a collage of light and shade around me. It was fun for me to observe the monkeys devour the bananas, and then I would throw the remaining bananas in the air and enjoy their momentary chaos. They used to show me some exciting talents before me. Some would hop from branch to branch, some dangled from the branches with their hind legs, some would build a heap of themselves, and some would do a mimicry that could be hardly comprehended. I would just stare at them, getting lost in their activities. Nobody knew I went to the woods in the evening, because it was far away from the habitations, and besides, my rented house was at the far end of the village. But the fruit vendor who sold the bananas may have wondered what the hell I was doing with so many bananas every day!

It had been almost a month since I joined as a construction site supervisor of a medicine factory. It was a national company and had set its plot in a vast area of this village for their project. Though I had to pass most of my time at the construction site, I always got some free time in the evening. Since my childhood days, I had been an avid nature lover and when I had discovered this place for the first time, my joy knew no bounds. It was dense, lush green.

But one night, Mr. Sudhir Bhowmik, the head of the company called me over phone.

“Actually I called you to let you know that we are expecting to expand a wing of our project to another site.”

“Where is it sir?”

“Don’t worry; it is in the same village. Now my advice to you is that tomorrow you inspect the place. As I have heard, it is a very large plot of land, sufficient for us. There is a brick kiln area which is now lying unused for the last two years. I have talked to its owner and he has agreed to my request. He has been told that we will give him a healthy sum of money, more than his expectation.”

“OK sir,” I gulped down as an unknown fear and sadness overpowered me for a moment. The plot of land of which Mr Bhowmik was talking about was adjacent to the woods where the monkeys lived. Next day, at the same time, Mr Bhowmik phoned me, “How do you find that place?’’

“Nice sir, but…”

“Yes, I know there is a forest area. Our project will cover the forest area also. Don’t worry; I have already sorted out a plan. Within a week, that area will be cleared of trees.”

“But sir… there are so many wild animals, birds, would it be justified to destroy it?”

“What?”- The voice at the other end was puzzled, a bit irritated.

“What I’m saying sir… there are so many monkeys. If we cut down trees, they will lose their shelter and the villagers might face a problem.” “Ah, you monkey man! You don’t have to worry about that. I think this isn’t a big deal to drive out a group of monkeys out of the woods. I’ll manage the villagers; you don’t have to think about it.”

For a moment, I wondered whether my face had any resemblance of a monkey! I felt an unimaginable pang of pain inside my heart, but I wasn’t in a position to differ with Bhowmik’s opinion either. Mr Bhowmik executed his plan as he had told me. I didn’t go to the woods the day when the monkeys were driven out of their shelter. But I could hear the commotion as villagers tried to frighten them, and I could hear their cheers on their return journey past my house. Next day, when I went there all alone, none of them was seen. As Bhowmik had told me, soon the trees were cut to the ground. The villagers happily took away the woods. Mr Bhowmik was intelligent, most of the workers were chosen from the village only.

After about six months, the project took its shape. One multi storey building was erected and thereafter the whole scenario of the village took a new look. I was officially ordered to join another construction site, but I left my previous job and found a new one. But while working at the previous construction site, I had met my life partner. Two years later, I got married. One day, when we went to visit a Shiva temple at my in-laws’ place, a group of monkeys surrounded us. Some of them showed their teeth, some clicked and smacked their tongue and lips.

Suddenly memories of that jungle flooded into my mind. One hefty monkey came forward, stared into my eyes. Soon I recognized him. He had been the oldest in the group and had a scar over his left eyebrow, must have got injured at the time of their chasing away. I bought a bunch of bananas from a nearby fruit shop and offered it to him. He walked towards me, took the bunch and ran to his partners. My wife laughed amusingly, “It seems you are a monkey man!” “Hmm…Yes, that is how my boss used to say,” – I winked at her.