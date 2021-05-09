The newsboy

By: Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bora

Winter! This was the season Sapun dreaded the most. As he cycled through the thick veil of mist floating above the earth’s surface he shivered to the bone. The thin, worn-out sweater he was wearing, which was repaired at multiple sites, was just a mockery to his plight. His bicycle was loaded with stacks of newspapers, two bags on the two front handlebars, one being tied to the carrier. He once pulled the end of the muffler coiling around his face and neck so that the cold air didn’t slip down beneath his chin. It had been his daily routine, irrespective of the seasons. But the winter days, oh, they were just unbearable!

As he pedalled into the professors’ colony, a damp yet fresh scent coming from the trees greeted him like a little girl. A few professors and their family members in their properly fit tracksuits went out for jogging or walking. As he cycled past them, everyone acknowledged his presence with a raising hand or a hearty smile. Though this place was only a few kilometres from the town, he used to discover a kind of serenity each time he came into this campus. It was guarded all around by a high brick wall and was abundant with varied tall trees. The street that took its course deeper into the campus on a winding route was flanked on either side by some unknown trees. Now this street was littered with fallen brown leaves being plastered onto the surface by the fog. Sometime later, a few cleaners would come to this area with their long sweeping brooms, and convert this street and the surrounding to a clean land. As this professors’ colony was just an extension of the main college campus, very often, during day time, this area would be occupied by the university students, gossiping or discussing in groups, basking in the sunlit patches of green grass, away from the street.

This college was near Sapun’s home. He always felt an unknown attraction to it, though, unfortunately, he wasn’t a part of it. About a week ago, Sapun had been in a queue in front of the college ATM. His need was only five hundred rupees. Though the outsiders seldom came to this ATM, Sapun didn’t feel any hesitation to come here. Two girls were before him. Three boys followed him in the queue. Suddenly, one of the boys called out from back, “Hello, are you from this college? We don’t recognise you.’’

‘’No, but… I often come to this ATM,’’ Sapun replied.

“You’re not doing a good job. This ATM is only for those residing in its campus. You’re the people for whom we don’t get money in our needy time.’’ Another one added, “He doesn’t look like a decent boy, look at his dress!’’

The words came like a spear to Sapun’s heart. Ashamed, he sidled out of the queue and waited a few metres away from them. He waited till they happily came out of the ATM with smiling faces. Then he entered the ATM, collected the cash and hurried away so as not to come in others notice lest he would face the same insult again. Hardly had he been a few yards away from the ATM, gathering his speed, when he heard someone calling him, ‘’Hey you, are you the newspaper – hawker of this campus?’’

Sapun stopped, and found a girl wearing a pink salwar suit and a white cardigan, watching him from a distance. ‘’Yeah,’’ he said, his eyes hesitant in fear of facing another insult. ‘’Can you add an English daily from the next week at our quarter?’’ Relieved, Sapun smiled and said, ‘’But I don’t know where it is!’’

‘’It’ll not be a problem for you to find out. You can see rows of Bougainvillea in full bloom on the front yard and a white Wagon R under a makeshift shed of the tin roof. We’ve recently shifted to this campus,’’ the girl replied.

Being a hawker and having been to this campus for so many years Sapun knew about every spot inside this campus. Immediately he understood about which quarter the girl was referring to. She was right, he’d seen the quarter lying vacant for many months, but he didn’t pay any particular attention to it before.

The next week morning, Sapun was before the quarter to drop the newspaper in the parcel box. Just then he looked at the front door which was slightly open. As he was about to leave, the girl with a sweater, woolen hat, and mittens came out onto the veranda, and said, ‘’Thank you.’’

Sapun nodded. She fished out the newspaper from the parcel box, unfolded it as her eyes went over the top headlines. Then she tucked it under her arm. ‘’What do you do besides delivering the newspapers?’’ Her words were directed towards Sapun.

Sapun in a fumbling voice said ‘’Sometimes I do the work as a labour at others houses.’’

‘’Have you completed your matriculation?’’ she asked.

‘’Two years back, in the third division,’’ Sapun quickly replied, wanting to end the conversation. He remembered how he had abandoned the idea of continuing his studies further thinking that would be a waste of time and money for a boy like him.

‘’Now?’’ Her words grew demanding as if she was like his elder sister.

‘’I’ve quit studying,’’ Sapun quipped and gazed away from her in his blatant confession.

‘’Don’t do this, do something that others can’t point a finger at you!’’ Saying this, she took her steps back to the house.

When Sapun left her, something stirred up in his mind. Reaching home, he gauzed deeply. He remembered about the incident the week before. He slipped into his mother’s room. She was sleeping under a heap of old blankets. Her body had been reduced to a skeleton since a year. Though she was suffering from serious ailments, the Doctors informed that poor nutrition and mental anxiety had taken a toll on her health. He sat down beside her on the edge of the bed and moved his hand smoothly over her frail body. On that touch, she trembled faintly and pulled out her face from the blankets. She said in a feeble voice, ‘’you’ve reached home.’’

‘’Should I make tea for you, ma?’’ Sapun said, still caressing her head.

‘’Not now, I’ll get up a little later,’’ her head again slipped behind the blankets like that of a tortoise.

Sapun knew that to uplift his mother’s condition and to bury the stigma of being a hawker or ‘not a decent boy’ he needed money. Sapun came out of the room, sat down on a squeaky chair in the veranda and began thinking. He had known of some illegal businesses running secretly right under the nose of the police. He could approach those agents and become a part of their businesses. But it carried the risk of being caught by the police and later sent to jail which would mean excruciating mental pain for his mother. Moreover, his father wasn’t a good caretaker and he would spend most of his salary on drinking and gambling. He then passed this thought, just when the girl’s words echoed in his ears again – ‘’don’t do this, do something that others can’t point a finger at you!’’

Years rolled by in quick succession. Sapun pursued what he should’ve done earlier – his education. He lost his mother, his only companion, during the struggling days. Five years later, he completed his graduation satisfactorily. He, however, continued the task of a newspaper hawking to earn his livelihood and his study expenditure. And the girl, who had encouraged him to lead a decent, graceful life, had long left that quarter because of her father’s transfer.

After completing his graduation, he got admitted at a renowned college in Guwahati and decided to move there leaving behind his painful days. Besides joining the college, he decided to work at a restaurant as a part time manager. Two months into his new life, one day, when he was enjoying tea at the college canteen, a familiar face caught his gaze. He walked up to that table to greet after so many years, ‘’Baideu, you here?’’ he said.

‘’Oh! How are you? After so many years?” the girl said.

Sapun during the conversation learnt her name to be Prastuti and about her by past days in short. He narrated his story too, listening to which she praised him enthusiastically for his achievement. With a promise to meet again, Sapun took his leave from her and joined his friends. Prastuti, the girl who’d rekindled the divine strength in Sapun’s heart, also happened to be one of the recently selected lecturers in this college.

Rishi, a colleague of Prastuti, said, ‘’Wow ma’am, you’re a genius I must say. You’ve changed the outlook of a hawker towards life who wouldn’t have otherwise come so far!’’

Prastuti smiled thinly, then said, ‘’I’m cent percent certain that Sapun still thinks that I was the daughter of professor Choudhury. I was only the caretaker to his aging mother. You know, I was picked up by him from an interior village. He was really a nice man. He supported me to study and never for once did he make me feel that I was just a caretaker. He’d given me the freedom of a daughter. Brought me up, educated me. I inherited that quality from professor Choudhury, and I wanted to pass it on to Sapun. We were like brothers in the same boat. If I’d told Sapun these entire things he wouldn’t have changed so much. After all, who wants to take advice from a housemaid?’’

Rishi then looked towards Sapun and saw a beaming personality as he was conversing with his new friends, his face glowing like a rising sun in the east sky.