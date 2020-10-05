The pledge of cleanliness

By: Kamal Baruah

Ever wondered how defence establishments keep their surrounding so clean and tidy and why their seasonal gardening looks attracts visitors? As I grew up near the army cantonment, the discipline and punctuality in the army has left an indelible mark in my memory. I had long cherished dream of joining the army someday, which I found later would actually happen. As I arrived at Jalahalli, I saw at first glance, a tall plant in our surrounding looking innocuous. The highly invasive herb was growing luxuriantly without inhibition. The roadside clearance was overtaken by profusely-growing plants. The tiny cream flowers, borne on several frail, pale green stalks, were dancing in the wind.

There is no rose without a thorn. When parthenium plants bloom they produce thousands of seeds. And the wind carries these seeds afar. This phenomenon caused many a biologist to research about its impacts on native plants. The alien plants had invaded our training base in Bangalore for its climatic scenarios for the potential invasion of this weed and it can cause health problems like skin itches and allergies in people. The plant is also toxic to livestock. Thick growth of parthenium chokes water ways and drainages and harbours mosquitoes, snakes and rodents. Thereby the Air Force Station woke up to unwelcome alien parthenium invasion.

Saini often exchanged fond remembrances through our WhatsApp of his prank ways. “Your training would have been incomplete without the diploma in Grass Cutting during the Basic Training”. The squadron commander also insisted that half an hour work was just a routine afternoon practice. Before the plants flowered and set seeds, we uprooted them, an assignment that became a regular affair and labour-intensive especially when the plant had matured and its roots ran deep. Ironically other methods like competitive plants and chemicals were not tried as there were unskilled trainees available for physical labour. We called it shramdaan.

PTs and parades were part and parcel of our routine so was our shramdaan. Seniorman Raghav called on for fall in at Phawda-Point of SWO office on non PT Day. Phawda is a garden tool with a handle and a flat blade for digging. We called it Talwar too. If you ever played golf then it could help you to become a perfect gardener. But for us, it was a sword like weapon, but we preferred the Talwar over the sword in close combat. And we were issued one to all to fight against parthenium.

The defaulters had to face harsh reprimand as no one could escape the watchful eye of Senior Warrant Officer (SWO). There was punishment like lifting rock fragments. The SWO did the beautification of its office with seasonal flower plants bordering with coloured cobbles, pebbles and boulders too. Non-performers had to lift the big boulders overhead. We shouted “Jai Hanuman” lifting the Sanjeevi Hill on arms for Lord Rama (SWO). Nothing could hurt us, young and energetic that we were those days. Endless scenes of joyous celebration from the shortlisted defaulters filled with joie de vivre. It was easier to lift 10” diameter boulder like lifting straps at gymnasium at ease avoiding the causes from allergic skin rashes from cutting poisonous Parthenium. We felt a joyous abandon in the evening.

With the help of trainees, the action plan for cleaning drive was successful. SWO took all the credit to rid the campus of the obnoxious seedlings. Interestingly the plant was also called the Congress Grass during 1950s, when wheat imported from Uncle Sam (US) with inferior quality was mixed with deadly seeds of parthenium. The seeds reached the masses and were responsible for the spread of weeds and bushes into an epidemic. Karnataka was the worst affected then.

With this national holiday for Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October across India, the government continues to move with Clean India initiative since 2014. But armed forces are continuing their drive on cleaning since inception. The government has asked all public sector employees to attend work on 2nd October, to spend the day cleaning their offices to mark the launch of the ‘Clean India’ initiative.

Last year the PM’s call for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan got countrywide response. We bankers also did a day’s wonder in our staff residential apartments. Spade, shovel and Taalwar were pressed into shramdaan following the call from our higher authority. Soon after that auspicious day, we forget to keep the surrounding clean. Should we need another day for that purpose? Let’s pledge for cleanliness to begin from day one and continue to make it a habit. (The writer is a former air warrior)