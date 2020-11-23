The portrait that had a soul

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

Hunting has been banned in India since 1972 under Wildlife protection act. Two con men, Chiranjeeb and Muhib, were quite aware of it, though uncertain of year the act had come into force – two men charged by police with many minor cases. One evening, under the influence of alcohol, they’d decided to go hunting, but they had to evade the police. So the next morning, without informing about their exact destination to family members or friends, they set off to a wildlife sanctuary about a hundred kilometres away. Muhib had known a secret entry point into that dense forest. Four hours of perseverance deep inside the forest proved fruitful when they killed one wild pig with two shots from two shot guns. As dusk drew nearer, they were apprehensive about riding on the bumpy earthen road back home, carrying an illegally hunted wild animal in their vehicle, and searched for a suitable place to halt for the night. Quite easily, only after fifteen minutes, they discovered a Dak Bungalow at the other end of the sanctuary. It had long been lying desolated as the caretaker had said.

Chiranjeeb, after meticulously scanning the surrounding, suggested that each would awake alternatively, at an interval of two to three hours throughout the night. The place was unknown, looked mysterious with dense forest all around. An owl hooted deep inside the forest, and its chilling voice came drifted in the pin drop silence of the night. The sky above was hovered by dark summer clouds. It might rain sometime later. Two candles were dimly burning, spreading a thin red glow inside the room. Their flames were fluttering in the wind that crept in through the ventilators as well as through the broken window. A large portrait of an Englishman with his curly brown walrus moustache hung on the south wall, and his eyes were sharp behind the thick spectacles. Both of them felt as if they had been under the constant observation by those piercing eyes. The caretaker, whom they had met in the afternoon, had already left. Now in this deserted place, they were the only human beings!

Chiranjeeb walked up to the window and opened it. The outside wind that immediately rushed into the room threatened to blow out the candles.

“Close the window!” Muhib shouted at Chiranjeeb, annoyingly.

“I wanted to see how dark it was outside.”

“Oh for God’s sake, close the window! We’ve only two match sticks left. If these candles blow out we may have to stay up the whole night in darkness.”

“I wanted to see our van. There is a hunted pig inside the vehicle, you know that. I fear that its smell may attract some leopard or tiger from the nearby forest.”

“No chance.” Muhib was irritated, “We almost stayed there four to five hours! I’ve not heard of tigers living in this forest.”

“I think no tiger would dare to appear before two hunters loaded with guns, they’re very sneaky animals.”

“You shouldn’t worry about it.” Muhib tried to cut short the ongoing conversation. After a pause, he said, “But I’ve some other tensions in my mind. The night appears mysterious!”

Chiranjeeb quickly closed the window and sat on the edge of the bed staring at Muhib, anxiously.

“What do you mean?”

Muhib laughed out loudly, “Ha ha ha… I was just joking man! You are so faint hearted! A hunter’s heart should be as brave as a lion, but you have the heart of a cat! We have two guns, why should we fear?”

“Enough Muhib, I’ve no intention of becoming a hunter. I’m only giving you company as you’re my friend.”

“Oh you are getting sentimental! I suggest that from today onwards you should behave like a real hunter. Now let’s have our dinner.”

They both gorged down the cold food that they had brought packed from home. After dinner, they lit cigarettes and sat leisurely on the bed.

The night was deepening.

When they had met the caretaker in the afternoon, he had said, “Sir, this is a Dak bungalow, an old British era building. It was lying vacant for many years. The government didn’t show any interest to renovate it. One local NGO took its responsibility. They have already circulated advertisement in the internet describing its serene location. But you are the first visitors that I have met since the day of my joining. I stay here during the day time. I leave this place before sunset. Only one window hasn’t been repaired, please bear with it.”

“Is there any bed to sleep?” Muhib had enquired.

“Yes Sir, there is a twin bed, one table, two chairs. I’ve tried my best to maintain it. You won’t find any difficulty in staying here. But I’ve never stayed here at night,” the caretaker said leaving no trail of suspension in his last words.

“You don’t have to think about this. We are hunters. How much have we to pay per night?”

“We don’t demand. Whatever you give, we will accept it open heartedly.”

They had gazed at the bungalow in awe. There was a huge peepul tree a few yards away from the foot of the wooden staircase that spiraled up to its wooden floor, and its branches spread over its roof like an outstretched hand of a human. But as they’d no other option, they had decided to stay one night at that Dak bungalow.

Muhib rechecked the latch by thrusting the front door mildly from inside. Having been assured, he said to Chiranjeeb, “Better you go to sleep now. I’ll wake you up after two hours.”

Chiranjeeb lay on the bed and soon fell deep in sleep. Muhib lit up another cigarette from the burning candle and recollected their hunting experience in excitement. The wind was still blowing over the roof and the collected fallen leaves on it made a rustle as they slipped away to the ground in the blowing wind. Muhib straightened his legs on the old squeaky chair. The whistling of the wind made a soothing sound to his ear. As tiredness crippled him, he too fell asleep, while seated in the chair.

After sometime, Muhib woke up with a jolt. He could hear light drizzle over the roof of the bungalow. The wind was becoming stronger. The candles had already burnt out; the room had become pitch dark. Then, amidst the whistling of the wind, he heard unknown footsteps ascending the wooden planks of the staircase, creaking with each step. It stopped just in front of the door. Muhib felt his head heavy, his extremities going cold and numb. It repeated after a few minutes. Muhib felt his throat dry up, and wanted to whisper to Chiranjeeb. But his words were stuck in his throat. Muhib stood up, walked up to Chiranjeeb and poked him, “Hey Chiranjeeb, wake up!”

Chiranjeeb nervously woke up and said in a slurring voice, “Hey, what has happened?”

Muhib whispered, “Calm down, don’t shout. There is someone outside!”

“What happened to the candles, it has become so dark inside.”

“They are burnt out.” Muhib clasped Chiranjeeb’s shoulder, “We should be prepared. Where are the guns?”

“They are inside my bag.”

“Let’s get them.”

They both fumbled over the wooden floor several times in darkness before getting their guns. Each of them held one gun tightly and crawled over to the corner of their bed, and sat there facing the front door. The lightning as well as the thunder continued. The intensity of the rain increased as well. Deafening thunder struck the sky intermittently. Traces of rain came inside along with the turbulent air through the broken window.

One reddish white lightning with a deafening thunder struck somewhere nearby. At that moment, the front door flung open and the gusts of irresistible wind rushed into the room. Both of them clearly saw a tall silhouetted figure standing in front of the door, and saw it stepping inside. Another blinding lightning and they saw the figure standing by the side of their bed. A round moustached face wearing a pair of sphere rimmed spectacles looked sharply at them, “Why are you here?” A gruff voice echoed amidst howling wind.

Muhib felt his underwear had already become wet. Suddenly Chiranjeeb exclaimed, “Hey Muhib, the man in the portrait is missing!”

“Ha!” Muhib felt another chill down his spine. Next lightning proved Chiranjeeb was right; the portrait was just a black and white canvas!

A strong wind hit the front door and it opened with a bang. They saw the same large figure standing before the door. Automatically, two rounds of shots broke out from their guns, and they heard a branch of peepul tree snapping off its trunk somewhere nearby.

They both waited in their bed, panic stricken. Gradually the rain lessened. But they remained awake the whole night with burning eyes. As dawn broke they discovered to their disbelief that the portrait of the Englishman was still there! They felt dizzy due to their lost sleep.

Chiranjeeb said, “Let’s go out.”

Muhib followed Chiranjeeb. As they opened the door, a fresh breeze greeted them. They clumsily moved downstairs, keenly looking for any trail of shoe marks over the wooden staircase. But it was clear, except for a few fallen leaves littered over it, as well as the front yard. When they reached the ground, they found the broken branch of the peepul tree that they’d heard snapping after firing. Astonishingly, by the side of the broken branch, there was a dead crow, its chest being pierced by a bullet; uncertain from whose gun the bullet had hit the creature.

They left the bungalow in haste. The van rode back the bumpy road at a speed that it hadn’t experienced earlier, ferrying two stupefied men whose lips were glued with the horrific experience of the previous night!