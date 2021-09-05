The Purohit

By: Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bora

Sutronjoy had got an uncommon haircut at a busy saloon just outside the railway station, after alighting from the train. It’d left his whole scalp bald except a tuft of hair at the back of his head resembling a purohit. Having satisfied, he put on his zero power spectacles and when he looked at his reflection in the mirror before him, his new appearance thrilled him momentarily. He touched it softly and twisted about his fingers. He put a chandan tilak on his forehead from a small wooden box after being fished out from the small cloth- bag he was carrying, and again stared at the reflection, in different angles. He smiled, frowned, and pouted his lips. The barber, as well as the other customers, amusedly noticed his different movements, as well as facial contours. Paying a handsome bill to the barber, he left the shop and took a taxi to Nabin Nagar.

“Which place of Nabin Nagar Purohit Ji?’’ asked the driver.

“I’ll get off at the T junction, near the SBI bank,’’ Sutronjoy said, with a satisfied smile that his recent disguise was worth trying!

Getting off the taxi, Sutronjoy went to a nearby market and bought some items for puja rituals, and asked a rickshaw puller to take him to Shivam’s house.

The rickshaw puller at first showed his dissatisfaction, “No, I can’t. The road to his house is too steep.’’

“I’ll give you two hundred,’’ Sutronjoy offered, knowing the fact that other passengers used to haggle even at fifty going to that direction.

The rickshaw puller thought for a moment, and finally he nodded his head.

He was right. The gravel road to Shivam’s house was a steep one and had some extreme turns. The rickshaw-puller had to get down a number of times to pull his rickshaw up the road. Having travelled a treacherous ride on the rickshaw, Sutronjoy noticed from a distance a glittering building in the sun. He was warmly welcomed as soon as he got off the rickshaw. There was a clan of men wearing kurta-pajamas, and the tallest from the group came forward, said, “Did you find any difficulty coming to our place?’’

“Not at all,’’ said Sutronjoy.

The tallest man introduced himself as Shivam. There were deodar trees encircling the whole campus. At the entrance of the house, there were two nicely crafted bonsai trees. To the south was a small garden with a swing in the middle.

“I think I’ve reached in time!’’

“Oh yes, Purohit ji, you’re in time.’’

Sutronjoy’s walk to the main door of the house was interrupted by Shivam to another small house to the north, “The newly constructed temple is on the left side purohit ji.’’

It was a solemn function. Sutronjoy did his best part conducting the opening ritual. Nobody for once did get the whiff of an idea that it had been Sutronjoy’s first experiment of this kind, that he was never a purohit! Before bidding farewell, Shivam requested, “Purohit ji, if you don’t mind please shower us with your blessing by a weekly visit.’’

There was no reason for denial, and Sutronjoy agreed at once. A month passed like this.

One morning he said, “Shivam ji, I want a small favour from you.’’

“Feel free purohit ji,’’ Shivam replied.

“These days my income has gone down. I can hardly pay my rental dues. Besides I’ve children in my village.’’ Sutronjoy stopped for a moment. In the meantime, Shivam scratched his head, thought something.

Before Sutronjoy uttered another word, Shivam said, “I have a small room at the back of the house. But its condition isn’t good. Its door latch doesn’t fit properly. Many years back there used to live one of my male servants. But he turned out to be a liar.’’

Shivam stopped for a moment, then resumed, “Once he broke my trust badly and I kicked him out. Now we have a maid who resides with us in the main house.’’ He paused a few seconds, “that room is lying vacant. But how will you manage your meal?’’

“I’ll cook sir, no problem,’’ Sutronjoy quipped.

Shivam accepted Sutronjoy’s request and after two days, he moved in with a few belongings and started a new life on the campus. From the following day, Sutronjoy chanted prayers each morning and evening, and the sacred words wafted around the house, making Shivam believe that he hadn’t done a mistake by inviting a purohit into his campus to stay. Shivam had his wife, two college-going sons, his parents, and a brother with his family. Nobody protested about his decision of welcoming purohit ji into the campus. After all, that old dilapidated room had been lying vacant for quite a long time, unused. One month passed. Purohit ji went twice to his village in this period. His presence inside the campus was only felt by his aartis, otherwise, he was a no-problem man.

There appeared one problem for purohit ji. At night, when he wanted to go out of his room to enjoy the moonlit surroundings, he was held back by the fear of getting attacked by a huge Dobermann. Shivam used to chain it during the daytime and set it free at night. The agitated creature used to roam freely inside the campus at night. The slightest sound of his door welcomed it and it used to growl before his door. As the days passed, it became accustomed to his smell and recognised his presence as threatless. Yet, he couldn’t gather the courage to venture out lest it should tear him into bits. For a few days, initially, he peeped out of his room into the brightly moonlit ambiance but didn’t come out.

But it was very much necessary for him to establish a friendly relationship with the dog. Otherwise, he won’t be able to accomplish his task of being inside this campus and so he made a plan. One day he bought a chicken breast and kept it in his room without anyone’s knowledge. At midnight, when everybody was in deep sleep, he emerged from his room, and cautiously, stepped forward, holding the plastic bag with the meat in his right hand. Getting the smell of meat, the dog appeared before him like a genie and growled at him with his sharp bare teeth. Though the night was in the phase of the waning moon, yet it was sufficiently illuminated to accomplish his job. Wasting no more time he threw the piece of meat at it, and retreated a few steps to watch how the dog gorged on the piece of meat. Having finished, for the first time since his entry into this campus, Sutronjoy saw it wagging its tail at him. Though it was unwise to feed raw meat to a dog, yet he continued it almost every night, secretly buying each time from different meat shops. But he was certain if somehow Shivam had to identify this forbidden practice he wouldn’t spare him. Sutronjoy sometimes got amused thinking how the people usually keep blind faith in those men who claim to possess religious skills. Thus, one month passed. But Sutronjoy hadn’t achieved the purpose of his having been to this place. Gradually, he grew impatient. Nevertheless, the Dobermann was no longer a threat to him.

A restless army officer phoned one morning.

“Have you got any clue yet?’’

“No sir, but I’m trying my best to find it out.’’

“Stick to your job and hope you’ll add another feather in your cap.’’

“But sir, I doubt if he has kept his treasure in this house, he may choose other places to hide them.’’

“So far as we know, it’ll be wastage of time before taking another action plan.’’

The senior snapped the line. The Department had high hope on Sutronjoy’s abilities. Sutronjoy sighed. It was hard to go inside the house and survey. These days he’d not seen any suspicious men visiting the campus as he often stared out through his window when he’d no other job to do.

Navaratri was approaching and Sutronjoy one morning suggested Shivam, “Sir, it’ll be better to purify the house. I’ve not seen any holy function inside the house.’’

“Is this actually required? I think our place is pure as there is a Devi temple and you worship there day and night.’’ For some time, Shivam immersed himself in deep thought, before speaking again, “Ok, it’s not a bad idea to purify the interior. What do you suggest? I’m against organizing another function in the house. I’ve many tasks at hand.’’

“No Shivamji, I’ll just sprinkle holy water inside the house, and it will expel all the negative energies from the house.’’

Shivam found it not a bad idea and readily agreed with him. That morning, Sutronjoy entered the house for the first time, mumbling mantras. He walked into every corner of the house. Nobody paid any importance to him as he’d been almost six months in the campus. All were busy in their own works. As he entered Shivam’s room, he looked around and then carefully planted a high-power microphone chip in a flower vase standing at a corner of the room. It didn’t take much time to complete his task.

From that day onwards, every single conversation from that room was heard by the high-level security personnel staying a few hundred miles away. Nothing came out immediately. One night, at about eleven, three days post Durga puja, voices cracked at the receiver at the faraway station.

“I’m feeling stressed these days. My intuition says something bad is going to happen in this house.’’

“Don’t stress yourself with the unnecessary thoughts. We’ve enough treasure to last at least for three generations’’ said a female voice.

“That is the big worry for me. There is so much gold and money under the temple I fear someday someone will find them out, dragging us to the street.’’

“Don’t infuse your mind with these irrelevant thoughts; now go to sleep,’’ answered the irritated female voice.

The next day half dozen police vehicles swarmed into the campus. The officer leading the team told Shivam in a rather blunt way, “We’ll raid your house.’’

In three long and anxious hours, the police, as well as the tax personnel, dominated inside the house. Shivam with his family members sat in the drawing-room, depressed.

After retrieving all the black illegal treasure, police dragged Shivam to their vehicle.

Sutronjoy approached the vehicle, said, “Mr. Shivam, I’m thankful for your cooperation. We’ll meet you in the custody. Bye.’’

“You bastard!’’ Shivam roared in great furry.

Sutronjoy said nothing but smiled faintly.

He walked back to Shivam’s wife.

“Nivedita, do you remember me? I’m Sutronjoy, the boy whom you insulted many years back in the college days!’’

He came a little bit closer. Eyes don’t lie.

Nivedita couldn’t believe her eyes; she just stood with a waxed expression.

“It’s certain I don’t have money, it’s true that I belong to a farmer’s family, but believe me, we don’t do things detrimental to the society.’’

As Sutronjoy stepped into one police car, one greeted him, “well done sir!’’

Sutronjoy was satisfied, as he’d paid off an old score by shouldering upon to solve this case.