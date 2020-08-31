The pursuit of knowledge through NEP

From India to Bharat: Back to the future with the new education policy

By: Kamal Baruah

The pursuit of knowledge is more valuable than its possession – Albert Einstein

Eklavya is remembered as the greatest disciple ever for his loyalty towards guru Dronacharya in so much as cutting off his right thumb and placing it at guru’s feet as Guru Dakshina. Such was his loyalty that Dronacharya was humbled, and he blessed Eklavya. Attainment of knowledge was not the sole aim of education in ancient India. There was life beyond schooling. Takshashila, Nalanda, Vikramshila, Vallabhi produced great scholars such as Charaka (Ayurveda), Sushruta (Physician), Aryabhata, Varahamihira, Bhaskaracarya, Brahmagupta (Mathematicians-Astronomers), Chanakya (philosopher, economist, royal advisor), Panini (Philologist, grammarian), Patanjali (a sage) and Sankardev (a saint scholar) who contributed to the world of knowledge in diverse fields.

Those rich legacies must be put to new uses through our education systems. Hindus and Muslims are educated through Pathsala and Madrassa respectively, but Missionaries under British created a class of Indians to act as interpreters between the Government and the masses. Lord Thomas Babington introduced the modern education system in 1830 and brought English language. Several schools for boys and girls were established separately under the supervision of Theosophical Educational Trust (1939). Later Ram Krishna Mission carried out western ideal of education with the Indian roots to inspire us universally.

After Independence India addressed the issue of illiteracy and we moved up to 73% literacy from 18% in 1951. The Kothari Commission 1964-66 recommended radical restructuring in the first National Policy on Education. In 1986, NPE focused on issues of access and equity, emphasizing on the removal of disparities, creating equal education opportunity for “child-centred approach” by launching “Operation Blackboard”. In 1992, it was envisaged to conduct a common entrance exam for JEE, AIEEE for national level and SLEEE with option to AIEEE. The Act of 2009 laid down the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education.

The knowledge landscape in 21st century has undergone huge change and success whereby unskilled jobs were taken over by machines and skilled workforce is in great demand. Counted among the three largest economies in the world, India now envisions a fresh transformation into Bharat, a global knowledge superpower with its National Education Policy 2020, by promising high quality education. It aims to address issues ranging from literacy to numeracy and critical thinking. Besides higher education, it emphasises on professional education, promotion of Indian Language, Arts and Culture and Digital Education. But NEP gives utmost importance to School Education.

The previous academic structure 10+2 has been modified with a new pedagogical and curricular structure 5+3+3+4. The Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) from age 3 are included to promote better overall learning, development and well-being for young minds. Most of young children from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds have been deprived of from ECCE. The Japanese education system is the envy of the world for its teaching respect and manners of children. India however decided to introduce play-based activities to focus on developing social sensitivity, ethics, early language, literacy and numeracy.

The framework is included both for parents and educational institutions for early childhood care. The noblest role of the teacher must be respected. The shape of our next generation of citizens depends on the teaching profession and teachers are to be empowered effectively. Their motivation and empowerment could ensure possible future for our children. Teacher’s education has a vital role to shape the next generation. Teachers must have Indian values, knowledge, traditions and pedagogy and that’s only possible through organised training methodology.

So far they are essentially selling degrees for a price as Justice JS Verma Commission 2012 constituted had stated. Integrating trained Anganwadis teachers in primary school could serve ECCE well. NEP advises teachers to go for TEI, B.Ed or Ph.D programs to uplift themselves. A large number of teachers for all languages under eighth schedule of the constitution of India would be placed to satisfy the three language formula with the help of Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) to serve as bridge between language barriers, and children are to be provided quality education to excel with targeted opportunities for global needs.

Also 100% health check-ups for immunization, pupil-teacher ratio 25:1 are planned under this NEP. An effort to ensure universal access and affordable opportunity from pre-school to Grade 12 has been planned. To empower flexibility in course choices, physical education, the arts and crafts and vocational skills are incorporated in addition to science, humanities and mathematics. Foreign languages are also offered at the secondary level. It required timely infusion of infrastructure for trained teacher and financial resources in vernaculars.

Education needs careful planning and joint monitoring. The govt promised to utilize 6% GDP on education. All these require effective collaborative implementation by multiple educational bodies in a synchronized and systematic manner. One India one education can be possible through coherence in planning and synergy across the country. It is hoped that NEP will be in operational mode until 2030-40 and the policy will further be reviewed comprehensively.

To achieve universal access to education for childhood care to literacy, numeracy, there is a need for inclusive learning through holistic, integrated approach where children engage for enjoyable learning environment and trained teachers, efficient resources and effective administration can make it all difference for the pursuit of knowledge. Can NEP be a guiding light to early education at school level? Teach them in mother tongue about our rich heritage of ancient knowledge and thought, soon they will understand the values, wisdom and truth of education. They are the future of our country Bharat.