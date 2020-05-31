THE RAZOR: A priceless inheritance from my father

By: Rabin Prasad Kalita

A son can bear his equanimity the loss of his father but, the loss of his inheritance may drive him to despair -Niccolo Machiavelli

My father always dressed up neat. After his daily morning ablution, shaved but kept a sharp pair of striking pyramid like moustache. He maintained this regularity without fail. He even tried shaving while ill. He would not expose his dirty beardy face to others. He dissociated the parts of the razor, wiped them out carefully after every use to render the blades stainless. My dad was the most time bound person I ever met who would squarely distribute his time in his day long plan of works. In those days, while most of the males went out to the barber shops, to have a shave and haircut, after growly shabby faces of unkempt hair and beard, my father disliked going to the barber shop, except for a neatly side parted smart haircut. I would observe him minutely while he was shaving. He would sit on the floor, place the mirror at a reachable distance and use a round lather soap to soften his facial hard hair for an easy shave.

While applying foam for a shave, very often, he applied fondly some on my face too as I used to gaze at him without a blink. This act of his agility amused us both. I hastily wiped off the foam and ran away for a moment but only to return and he would apply some more which he did intentionally as he enjoyed seeing my happiness. As per his own declaration, the razor he had bought in 1939, was an original 1930 US made Gillette, a vintage of its class, while my used for almost forty six years since the date of purchase till his death in 1984. It was made of brass and copper and its gold plated round headed brass handle looked attractive. The upper component of the razor just above the blade was made up of copper. It acted like an antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory as per Ayurveda. I salute the manufacturer for adopting such a scientific concept ninety years prior. I kept it in my safe custody in commemoration of his memory, unused since 1986. In the same year, I was selected to the Indian Air Force and I didn’t forget to take it along with me to IAF Training Centre because it contained many memories of my childhood. Very second day of my training, I was pointed out by my Ground Training Instructor for shabby small hair growing haphazardly on my face. The trainer instructed me to shave and come back to the ground the next day. Thus I had the opportunity to use my father’s razor for the first time. What a unique day for me it was! I still remember the date when I used it for the first time that was on 6th June, 1986. Every time I pull back the razor on my cheeks while shaving, it’s a kind of tribute to him and I felt his loving caress on my face. My heart would fill up with mixed emotions. Since then, I am using this invaluable legacy for last 35 years. There are a lot of sweet and sour stories hidden behind this precious piece. I can’t think of using any other razor except this. It’s a priceless legacy I bequeathed for the rest of my life.

Later on my son, if he desires can go with this inheritance to lit the lamp of third generation. Good news is – he had his first shave with this razor, while I convinced him to give it a try. It would be fair to share an incident about the razor when I had to suffer mental and physical commotion. It was my second transfer and was posted out of Nagpur to Gwalior in 1992. I was to go on leave after reporting at my new unit. Defence personnel are always used to fantasizing if there is a possibility of coming home on annual leave. They prepare themselves well before a month or so such as sanctioning of leave application by one’s respective section commander, got issued with free warrant or concession voucher, ticket booking etc. The foremost job prior to the date of departure in defence is to properly hand over the job dealt to one who would be looking after in his absence. Hence, I had to clear entire obligatory duties within the stipulated time. My luggage and other necessary items were already made ready to move. I had my berth booked from Gwalior to Etawah and then to Guwahati.

As per schedule, I got into the train and proceeded for a moth long leave happily. The journey between Gwalior to Etawah was about four hours. Suddenly, before I reached Etawah, something pricked my mind. Putting my hands on the head, I kept on thinking about my razor helplessly. It occurred to me that I had forgotten to collect it from the shared billet bathroom after shave. I was wrapped up in a very dismal situation thinking what could be done then. Had there been a mobile phone those days, I could have called my friends and asked them to keep it in safe care. I sweated top to bottom in search of an idea. As I reached Etawah my thought process got disabled. There seemed no other way but to return and collect my razor.

Hence, I decided to get down at Etawah and overturn to my unit, dumping my luggage in the cloakroom there, which I did because I could not afford to lose that anyway. Instead of waiting for the train towards Gwalior, I got into a state transport bus to save my time. I reached Gwalior in three and half hours. Thank God, it was still in the exact place where I left it in the bathroom! Seeing me once again in the billet, my friends who went to the railway station to see me off were shocked and enquired the cause of my return. I briefed them with my distressing narrative and ran off to the bus station with my age old pride along with me. I had to catch a train to Guwahati next day, and I was without reservation. I travelled near about ten hours sitting on my luggage in front of the bathroom until I got my berth confirmed. It was all possible because I was quite young and energetic then and everything seemed fun and frolic. I had no regret of losing my berth, time and my reservation but at length, I could reset my mental peace once again. The best gift of my father is now ninety years old from the date of its manufacture. It’s still going strong, looks pretty and young.