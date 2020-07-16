The real face remained in the mask, the snake also died, the stick was not broken

By: Priynaka Saurabh

Eventually, Vikas Dubey was killed by the police in Kanpur. Anyway, every criminal must get a fair punishment for his crime. But these punishments should be meted out only under the law and order established by the constitution in the country. If there are any flaws in the current law and order then they should be rectified, no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.

Today, thousands of questions have arisen on the controversial encounter of Vikas Dubey, whose failure is this? If this continues and such encounters are understood to be right, then it should not be the case that people do not start doing their justice on the streets with their own hands.

The arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey and the encounter of some of his accomplices is not a success for the police. Rather, there is a huge alliance between the police and politics, which has not been left to be understood, but it is public sir, everyone understands. Criminals are caught and released.

But these developments show that politics is full of people who help criminals and pursue their economic and political interests. And this unholy criminal nexus escaped again. The happiest of Dubey’s end are the innumerable leaders of the ruling and opposition parties, big and small, and Jaichand-type policemen who were worried about exposing their nefarious relationship with Dubey at any time while he was alive.

But don’t we all understand this? Relatives of all the eight policemen killed by Dubey may have found some peace in this encounter. But ordinary people will not understand for a long time whether they should be happy or worried about what happened in Uttar Pradesh. Many questions are simmering in everyone’s mind. Will the person who has surrendered himself snatch the weapons of the policemen and run away?

And secondly, how did a car like Scorpio overturn on such a good road? No one else knows but the talent of the driver who flipped his car to kill the culprit has to be saluted. The third thing is why the media was stopped? It is also possible that after unloading the criminal, they first encountered and the other four or five men together turned the car upside down so that it could be shown to the media and the public.

As far as I am concerned, the truth is that if Vikas Dubey had survived, many ministers, MLAs, MPs, and officials would not have survived!! The khadi and the khaki who were involved in the misdeeds of Vikas Dubey have got relief from this. The rest is public, she knows everything and when the time comes, she also announces her decision.

Nothing will happen with a daub. The facts cannot be hidden from who is saying what. Under whose direction he traveled for six days. How did you reach Ujjain from UP, as is being said? Whether only two hundred in the police were engaged in his mizazpursi, who have been taken on surveillance or Dhurandhar is also involved in this act.

Vikas Dubey’s house was demolished without a court order. All the secrets of Dubey were encountered. No one was caught alive, only the vehicle in which Vikas Dubey was overturned in bringing UP from MP. He was not even handcuffed, a police pistol was snatched inside the car, then he tried to flee, and the bullet that was fired at him did not hit him below the waist but hit him up.

Some white people indeed escaped being black. Everything was scripted, otherwise, the names of many people would have come to the fore and their clothes would have come off, otherwise, the public would have taken them off. Well, this situation is not pleasant. Encounters like this show that criminals should understand their potential, their hooliganism professions can only flourish under the administration. This is the situation if administrative and political blessings are removed.

Well, at the moment I am happy. I can pay homage to 8 policemen today, I am not a leader, I am not mafia, I am not a khaki, I am a general public and I don’t know why I am happy, there must be some reasons for this. But now one of my questions is asking me, should the interest of the society and justice be handed over to the police and the government and lock up the judiciary. This will save billions in a country struggling with poverty, malnutrition, and illiteracy.

You can indeed be happy with Vikas Dubey’s encounter, Uttar Pradesh Police will be happy that by this encounter it has regained its lost reputation. Yogi will be happy that he has built his image as a strong and adventurous ruler. But the country has not had democracy for the last few years and it will be very dangerous in the time to come.

I have no sympathy for Vikas Dubey but we cannot call this method correct. Gandhiji’s assassin Godse could have been killed by a mob at that time, or he could have been killed in jail, but India showed the world that it is a democratic country.

In the present times, the judiciary has lost its credibility and our media is working in vain, the condition of the policy is such that it has now become a court itself. Crowds make decisions on the street, encounters are glorified, we listen to abusive spokespersons, and we make the culprit the leader. Everyone knows that Vikas Dubey’s alliance was from leaders to senior police officers, so he had to die, but by really dying, he made many people spotless.