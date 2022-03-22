The Roads Of Indian Elections In 2022

By: Partha Pratim Goswami & Sanjib Kumar Sarma

Roads were not easy for Bharatiya Janata party to win 4 out of 5 states in recent polls of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab. From CAA protest in pan India stage to introduction of Farm bills to the Indian agricultural sector and then repeals it was a journey of roller-coaster. Whether we like it or not, this vote reiterates trust, in most states, in the leadership of Narendra Modi. The point of a successful leader is that they create the conditions where there is no division in the party. It has been an obvious fact about the BJP that its constituent parts are marching to the same tune. But this is not just a command and control performance; mere command from the top can at best produce a sullen compliance. It is creating an organisational culture that always has its eyes on the bigger prize. The Opposition, in contrast, can scream all it wants that there is an existential crisis of democracy. But if its conduct, its internal battles convey no minimal ability to work together in a crisis, there is no ground to stand on.

The fortune of Uttar Pradesh assembly has been determining by the West Uttar Pradesh, Purbanchal and Rural vote banks. When Yogi Adityanath got this term as a chief minister of the state in 2017, it was a question of period whether he would be capable of running his government on the hot bed of extortion, Land Mafia, and other bad elements of the society. But being an experienced representative to the lower house, Yogi Adityanath started his term with a vision of bringing peace, progress and prosperity to the state. Last 5 Years, Yogi Adityanath has shown his interest of making up a state with law and order, and in due course of time he made some remarkable changes to the society of up whether it is controlling the crime, foreclosed the illegal property of mafias and give a momentum to public services for the ease of living and generating employment to the youth of the region. Being a monk of historic Gorakhpur Math, Yogi Adityanath has been a poster boy for Hindutva in India and his contribution and steps behind laying foundation stone of Ram Mandir and opening Kashi Vishwanath Corridor replicates how he is walking the road of protecting the Sanatani Culture and Age-old heritage of Bharat. But before Assembly Polls 2022, Yogi had to face some questions from the media, his party colleague and from a particular fraction of people but keeping all the doubts and thoughts aside , He made his way to become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for Second consecutive term. He is the first chief minister of the state after 1985 who won consecutive second and formed the government. But on the other side of the coin, there is a scene where Samajwadi Party under Akhilesh Yadav has shown a fight in the poll to some extent and got some break into the saffron line and secured a respectable number of seats in the house. The deciding factor this election was several social key matters like ensuring women safety in the zone and that’s why the shift of women vote bank towards BJP was a significant sign.

Uttarakhand had some other factors in this election and expectedly BJP clinched the victory over congress in this Assembly polls and secured 47 seats and confirmed single party majority with around 44% share of votes polled. Congress on the other side led by Harish Rawat won 19 seats with 37% share of votes and stayed as opposition. But surprisingly sitting chief minister of the state Pushkar Singh Dhami lost to Bhuwan Chandra Kapri in his constituency Khatima after resignation of two chief ministers namely Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirat Singh Rawat, Pushkar Singh Dhami assumed chief minister office on the month of March, 2021. His lost marks an important question on the court of BJP to select the new chief minister for the hill state. Congress leader Harish Rawat initially took the momentum in the course time of election but he spent his most of the time in Punjab to solving out the political disputes between senior leaders of Punjab congress. Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also went to the state and played some remarkable shots against congress and being an emerging figure of National politics. Dr Sarma burst out on congress and he attended few important political meetings and rallies with Karyakartas of Uttarakhand BJP and the people of the state. It is really significant to see that a CM from North Eastern state playing an important role on Naional politics.

Coming to the north eastern state Manipur, this election had almost a clear picture that N Biren Singh led Manipur could get another 5 years to serve the state. Out of 60 total seats of Manipur assembly, BJP won 32 seats with 37% of share of votes and can form government alone but BJP might continue its alliance with its existing partner in government. Congress has terribly failed to keep its hold on the ground and it comes down to 5 seats from 28 seats won in 2017 election. Ahead of the elections, the alliance party of BJP in the state decided to contest separately due to their disputes and debates over AFSPA (Armed Power Special Force Act) but in the polls it seems the AFSPA matter didn’t strike the people’s opinion and voters went with the N Biren Singh and BJP’s agenda of development, peace and tranquillity in the State. Surprisingly Janata Dal(u) delivered a good contest and with 10% of vote share they ensured their victory in 5 seats it will open doors for many national parties to put their contest from Manipur and other North Eastern states as well.

The hot topic of entire assembly poll over the country one state had their story up and entire nation was probably was keen to know the result of assembly of it. Punjab has been on the top of the news since the day of introduction of farm bills and with having agriculture-based economy Punjab had voice over these bills. But the social and political scenarios are not always same and it changes with the course of time and Punjab was one of it when captain Amarinder Singh was chief minister of the state he was running it smoothly and having a good image of him in national level Captain was the man who kept flag of congress high in his state. But after the incensement of differences with senior congress leader, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of Chief of the government and he was succeeded by Charanjit Singh Channi in the office. But in the background of all these, it is to be heard when the seasonal politician Navjot Singh Siddhu was appointed as Punjab congress chief it angered Captain Singh and since then a cold power battle was running underground between two fraction and ultimately it led its way to resignation of Captain Singh. Just before election, Rahul Gandhi announced Charanjit Singh Channi as their chief ministerial candidate and on the other side Navjot Singh Siddhu was not even considered as a candidate to contest in Assembly election. BJP tried to make their push on the ground but the social and electoral sentiments were against them and they strategically shifted the focus from themselves so that Punjab sentiment so that it could not hurt their vote bank on other states and they got the result of it. AAP won the highest number of seats 92 alone with a vote share of 42% of total votes and made their way to form government Delhi for the first time.

GOA has a tradition of having hung assembly always been a case of curiosity among the analyst of the nation. In the 2022, BJP contested this election as their CM Pramod Sawamt led their way in the state and people showed their faith on BJP. Top leaders of BJP including Ministers and mainly Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the campaign rallies and meetings. BJP did not bother to take on any opposition as they knew there were very limited seats and BJP launched a movement of collecting public suggestions from all over the state and congress, AAP and party also launched their campaign and announced several welfare projects and plans. Goa polls was on the top of headlines as many exit poll quoted that Ruling party might face some competition on ground from Congress and AAP, but on the result day BJP made their way to form government with 20 seats while on the other line congress stopped at 12 seats after giving some really tough competition on EVM.

BJP has transformed the nature of politics in ways to which the Opposition has no answer. The first is a commitment to a generative conception of politics. The sense that the BJP has a deep social base, especially amongst women and lower castes, and a spectacular geographic reach as Manipur has demonstrated, completely belies the identity determinism that has for so long characterised Indian politics. The project of now opposing any national party on the basis of a coalition of fragmented identities is dead. No political party can be averse to social calculations.