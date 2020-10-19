The rumour

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

There was a rumour circulating in the town for quite some time. Everybody thought it was just a rumour, would never happen in reality. But it happened one fine sunny afternoon. Two men were seen behind the parapet of the building all of a sudden. Their faces were bright as if they had been entrusted with some kind of heroic tasks. Their movements were swift, but accurate. At first they detached a big hoarding of a recent Hindi movie, and then lowered it onto the ground. Then they ripped away some glistening posters from the front exterior of the building after climbing onto a ladder. Finally when they lowered the glow sign board where the name of ‘Jyotshna Cinema Hall’ was printed, everyone gathering in and around the area just stared into that direction with their unflinching eyes, and realised what they had heard earlier wasn’t actually a rumour!

A kind of mixed response erupted from the onlookers. The man who was chewing a mouthful of a mithapati paan that Prakash had just handed over to him commented as the most intelligent and practical man in the crowd,-‘’ It was obviously expected. Today the taste of the people has changed. Nobody wants to squander away his money inside an old ambience like this.’’

Yes, Jyotshna cinema hall had a bad reputation since long. Its chairs were broken. The screen was faded. The sound system was bad. Since last two years an INOX hall had come to this town. There everything was sophisticated. People preferred to go there instead of coming to Jyotshna hall. But those who had seen this hall since their childhood days carried a soft corner in their hearts for this hall. For them, this hall might have gone old, but it was still carrying a history of glorious past, and in no circumstances it should have been abandoned like this.

Prakash was one of them. So he protested,-‘’ But this is the oldest hall in the town. Its infrastructure could have been improved. But to close this hall for good isn’t a nice idea.’’

Prakash ran a pan stall just opposite to the hall, across the street. He had already seen how its audience had been dwindling in each passing month. But he had an unexplained attraction to this hall. When he was a child he had seen how the people had thronged to this place to enjoy the popular Hindi and Assamese movies. If some of them had missed the previous show, they had waited in queue in front of the ticket counter for the next show. How golden those days had been!

Rupam and Santanu came closer. Rupam had an ice cream parlour and Santanu had a small restaurant. All the three were contemporaries. Rupam’s father was a roaming ice cream vendor who had passed most of the time in front of this hall to sell his famous ice cream bars. Santanu’s father was a chanawala who waited for his customers before this hall. And Prakash’s father was a betel nut seller. In a red wooden box he had carried betel nuts and leaves, bidis, charminar cigarettes, and sometimes candies. Like them, their fathers too were friends. And they had seen how this hall had helped their fathers to earn for their families.

Rupam said, – ‘’I’ve heard that the idea to demolish the hall was of Jasbir Singh. He wants to erect a shopping mall here.’’

Prakash and Santanu said nothing. Till then, all the people who had gathered around to witness the erstwhile scene had already taken leave. The street, as well as the surrounding area, came back to normal. Only the hall stood there helplessly, as if a widowed woman had lost her vermillion tilok on her forehead forever.

The owner of the Jyotshna cinema hall, Mr. Dharambir Singh, was a robust man as their fathers had described. There were many occasions when he had lent their fathers money during the time of their hardships. But he had never asked them in return. Now, their fathers had expired. But they had always respected Dharambir uncle when they were alive. Dharambir uncle seldom visited Assam these days. Jasbir Singh was his eldest son who looked after this hall. But if you trace the history you’ll know that it was Dharambir uncle’s father who was the first man who had dreamed of this hall.

‘’ Uncle’s health isn’t good. These days he is in this town.’’

‘’We should pay him a last visit. We may never have another chance to meet him.’’

Next day morning, they went to Dharambir Singh’s house which was situated at the heart of the town, being surrounded by tall Deodar trees. When they entered the campus, they saw a white man in the front veranda basking in the morning sun. He had lost his erstwhile build, but his eyes were still bright.

When they introduced themselves to him, he tried to recollect their fathers’ faces.

‘’Oh, I remember! How are they?’’

When he was informed that all the three had died, he remained silent for a few minutes.

‘’ We’ve heard that the cinema hall is going to close for good,’’- Rupam wanted to break the eerie silence.

‘’Who says,’’- Singh shuddered. The old man became restless momentarily.

‘’No… I … mean… we have….’’- Rupam had to stammer out of confusion, and couldn’t complete his sentence.

‘’Not at all! The cinema hall will remain fully functioning till I’m alive. It brings back the memories of my father; I won’t dump those memories during my lifetime. I’ve advised my son to renovate it. After my death, it’s up to him what he’ll make of it.’’

Jasbir came out when they were still conversing with the old man. He said,-‘’ I want to fulfil the dream of my father.’’ He sat near his old father and caressed his hair.

After bidding farewell when they were on their returning way, they remained silent. But the old man’s assertion was sufficient to allay their fears arising out of the uncertain future of the cinema hall. They became hopeful that the cinema hall would prosper again in the coming days.

And yes, after one month, Jyotshna cinema hall took its appearance in a more sophisticated way, quite at par with the INOX hall!

But the people of the town were still confused, and they wondered who had actually spread the rumour that the Jyotshna Cinema Hall would close down for good!