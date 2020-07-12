The show must go on: Chai-Wai and Rangmanch – 2020

Connecting world theatre through Coconut Theatre

By: Mandar Patil

Coconut Theatre has taken an ambitious and challenging project during this world-wide lockdown, coming up with an Intellectual Property – “Chai-Wai & Rangmanch – 2020”. The theatre organizes daily online sessions with a theatre expert from India and various other countries on its official Coconut Theatre Facebook page at 6 PM IST. Veteran actors, award winning playwrights & directors, make-up specialists, music composers, designers, choreographers and technicians share their golden experiences and their personal life. The interaction helps aspiring students, amateur theatre artists, writers, directors, music composers, choreographer, make-up artists, designers, technicians and theatre groups and entire theatre fraternity to draw inspiration. According to the founders of the Coconut Theatre, the sessions are open for all and require no registration.

Performing artists have been among the worst hit by the current Covid-19 pandemic lockdown with many going out of work and finding ways to engage creatively in various ways. The search for keeping the performing art alive impacted in the emergence of Chai-Wai & Rangmanch-2020, as an online outreach programme. With daily informative sessions keeping the theatre audience entertained, the online and offline viewers have grown tremendously. In-spite of different time zones differences viewers prefer to watch these sessions LIVE. The session also facilitates someone from California, USA, who wakes up at 5:00 AM to attend our live sessions.

International theatre experts directly approached Coconut Theatre and requested to host their sessions on “Chai-Wai & Rangmanch – 2020” which has gained popularity because of its national and international reach. The speakers come from various cultures, age groups and those not fluent with online process have also accepted an invitation willingly to associate with the group. The theatre claims to have senior theatre experts aged 80+ years as volunteer faculty members.

The notable faculty volunteers include Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award Winner Smt. Rita Ganguly, Shri Bansi Kaul, Shri Manoj Joshi, Smt. Neelam Mansingh, Shri Satish Alekar, Shri Dadi Pudumjee and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award Winner Smt. Dolly Ahluwalia, Shri, Prof. Ashok Bhagat, Shri Suresh Sharma (Director – National School of Drama), Shri Amod Bhatt, Smt. Anjana Puri, Shri Sanjay Upadhyay, Smt. Rohini Hattangady, Smt. Nadira Babbar and Smt. Himani Shivpuri.

Stalwart participants include Makarand Deshpande, Mahesh Dattani, K.K. Raina, Lillete Dubey, Rakesh Bedi, Ananth Mahadevan, Raghubir Yadav, Lubna Salim, Darshan Jariwala, Siddharth Randeria, Ila Arun, Aanjjan Srivastava, Alok Chatterjee, Salim Arif, Saif Hyder Hasan, Asif Ali Beg, Tiku Talsania, Sachin Khedekar, Sandip Soparrkar, Vijay Kenkre, Jayati Bhatia, Nina Kulkarni, Jayati Bhatia, Suchitra Pillai, Vipul Mehta, Jimit Trivedi, Rajoo Barot, Ramesh Talwar, Chandrkant Kulkarni many other senior theatre experts.

Currently, global theatre experts have also been roped into the Coconut Theatre’s repertoire, which include writer-director David Woods from Australia (22nd June), international production designer Neil Patel (Production designer of Mughal-E-Azam – The Musical) (23rd June), Megan Furniss – playwright from South Africa (24th June), actor-director Glenn Hayden from Australia (25th June), writer, actor, director Jessica Litwak from California, USA, writer-director Ana Cândida Carneiro from the USA (27th June), three times Tony Award Winner Scott Pask from USA (28th June), actor & director Motshabi Tyelele from South Africa and world renowned writer-director Jeff Baron from the USA (30th June).

Post sessions with international speakers and line-up with Indian theatre experts is also scheduled, which includes theatre legends Mr. M.S. Sathyu and Mr. Prasanna, theatre and Bollywood actress Sonali Kulkarni, theatre & Bollywood actors Rajpal Yadav and Rajat Kapoor, music director Kuldeep Singh, eminent writer Ranjit Kapoor and Saumya Joshi, famous actor Sumeet Raghavan, Waman Kendre (ex-director – National School of Drama), director Parvez Akhtar, popular actresses Apara Mehta & Bharati Achrekar and on-going.

Indian theatre industry has minimal support from the audience, corporate and other bodies compare to Bollywood, sports, music and other digital entertainment platforms but this rising IP with continuous efforts of Coconut Theatre has showcased phenomenal results during this pandemic.

The objective of Chai-Wai & Rangmanch – 2020 according to the founders is to connect entire theatre fraternity locally and globally on one platform, emphasize avenue of learning and build a career. By the end of July, Coconut Theatre envisions over 100 sessions and launch its archive soon on Coconut Theatre YouTube Channel.