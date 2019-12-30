The ‘Spear is born’ for the Zulus

By: Kamal Baruah

It was a chilly December evening and the auditorium was sparingly occupied. I was engrossed in thought, taking a short nap, listening to the anchor introduce the program. Then the Commissioner of the Directorate of Cultural Affairs from Govt of Assam declared the event open. I was still all ears as auditoriums are meant for the ears only. It was about an international musical evening. All humans love music and even animals react in their own way, with particular mention of elephants to flute sound. The soothing music from the flute set my mood for relaxation and meditation.

But there was magic in the hands of African drummers which awoke me. I finally opened my eyes and saw a tall warrior doing handstands, cartwheels and jumping all over the dais while beating the drums. It felt like Olympics gymnastics. They were from the rainbow nation. The Africans are known for their rich culture and tradition, much of which was introduced to us since the Gandhian era.

Since the end of apartheid the bilateral relations between the countries have grown strong, strategies, cultural and economic ties have come closer. The Indian Council of Cultural Relation had recently presented “Bayede Shaka” a musical evening by KCAP Ekhaya group from South Africa at Guwahati on 6 December.

It was a short 45 minutes run folk music and heart stopping spectacular dance. Every move told tales of war, hunting and celebrations in the traditional Zulu style. The vibrant singing further accelerated the tempo of enthusiasm in the audience. The eight members group artistically illustrated the history of Zulu King Shaka. They performed the warrior dance with drums and full traditional attire at precise timing and uncompromised posture. The muscular strength of dancers did calculate weapon controls to eye contacts with the audience.

They sang, danced and conquered the whole auditorium. The musically driven sequences covered the entire show. At the onset, it narrated the story of King Shaka Ka Senzangakhona and his endeavours. The King narrated his early beginnings and how his mother, Nandi, gave birth to him out of wedlock. The family had to leave their tribe as Nandi and Shaka’s father Senzangakhona, were from the same tribe. Marrying someone of the same tribe is considered bad luck in Zulu tradition. Nonetheless, Shaka eventually claimed his position as King of the Zulus and led his warriors to victory in wars with his “Magic Spear”. Thus it was called “Bayede Shaka” -“the Spear is born” for the Zulu. Finally the king was murdered by his two half-brothers to protect the Zulu tribe, an honour killing of sorts.

Viewers may feel that the set was minimal, for the traditional costume. The performance received a thundering ovation at the end. Looking back at their history, the rise of the Zulu empire under Shaka bears great significance. The first modern humans are believed to have inhabited South Africa more than hundred thousand years ago. The Zulus refer themselves as the people of the heavens. There were powerful feudal chieftains from Zulu community since the seventeenth century. They conquered and controlled other tribes by their military might. The warrior King of the Zulus has been aptly called the African Napoleon. Shaka Zulu (1816-1828) was one of the most influential monarchs of Zulu Kingdom.

The Europeans began exploring African Coast from 13th century for trade. The Portuguese travelled through Cape of Good Hope by opening a sea route to India, followed by the Dutch. The discoveries of diamonds and gold in the 19th century had a profound effect on the fortunes of the region propelling agrarian-based economy towards industrialisation. The powerful military Zulu empire defeated Afrikaner and British settlers in a series of engagements. The British Empire invaded them in the battle of Ulundi in 1879. The Zulus finally got independence in 1961 and now they are the largest ethnic group with a population of over 10 million (22%) people living mainly in KwaZulu-Nadal province of Republic of South Africa. Zulu (IsiZulu) is one of the official languages of RSA.

Tradition continues to play a significant role in the lives of many South Africans. It has King and Queen in their nine provinces. They have traditional leaders, chiefs and headmen in rural areas that play important roles in mediating local disputes. Anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela was also born into the AbaThembu royal family in Eastern Cape Province. Former President Jacob Zuma, a Zulu traditionalist has sought to strengthen the role of traditional leaders. Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu has been the incumbent King from the Zulu royal family since 1968.

I had the honour of witnessing such musical extravagance, thanks to the invitation by renowned stage artist Dulal Roy who opined that music required no barrier for understanding any language. They acted perfectly in control throughout. Well it’s worth seeing the beating of drums if you are visually stimulated. Zulu is something quite spectacular especially witnessing men and women dance in their traditional outfits. The objective of ICCR was to promote cultural exchange and build relations with other countries, thereby helping us to see and appreciate cultures across the globe.