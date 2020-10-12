The story of an unsolved mystery

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

Our friend Bikash was an adept story teller. Often, after having dinner, we would knock on his door and waste hours listening to him, and this happened especially when our carefree days resumed after any semester examination.

One night, Bikash took a burning cigarette from Chandan, and inhaled deeply. The window of his room on the second floor was open, and the leaves of a huge Segun tree just outside his window were rustling musically by a blowing breeze.

Bikash went on, ‘’One of my father’s friends, Brindaban uncle, used to work as a warden in a old age home for women. It was situated about twenty five kilometres from his village. As cars were owned by the affluent of the society those days, walking or bicycling was the only mode of transport for commoners. In his home lived his elder brother Jadu with his family consisting of his wife and seven years old son, and they looked after their aged mother.

As Brindaban hadn’t visited home for three months, his mother got anxious. She pestered her elder son, Jadu to go to Brindaban’s place and bring the news of his wellbeing. It was ploughing season. The sky was cloudy with intermittent rains, and the earth had softened and become conducive for a cultivator like him. Reluctantly, he took his bicycle, and pedalled at a stretch to reach his brother.

The old age home, where his brother worked, was enclosed in a space of high brick walled boundary all around. The big Iron Gate at its entrance was magnificent in terms of its size; it’s both sides guarded with light posts that glowed faintly at night.

As Jadu wasn’t expected at all, so after seeing him, Brindaban welcomed him with a twisted smile, “Why have you come so far in this fertile season of ploughing?”

“You’ve never been home for the last three months, why?”

“Oh, I was thinking of going home soon. But now, as you’ve already come, I think I can take some more days.”

Brindaban’s government quarter was placed only a few feet away from the gate, adjacent to a huge jackfruit tree just outside the east wall. As Jadu had previously discovered, the residence for the old inmates was situated at the far end of the campus in the west direction, and one had to go through the long corridor of the office building to reach there.

Inquisitively, Jadu took a stroll in the evening around the campus, but after finishing his round, he got puzzled as he couldn’t find any human existence there. On his earlier visit, when he had gone to that side, he had seen the elderly women being engaged in different kind of activities, like knitting, reading, and gathering together to participate in the evening prayer in a small Namghar. But this time, only an eerie silence prevailed. Drifted dry leaves, cow dung littered everywhere; even the long corridor of the office was occupied by stray goats, dogs and cows.

“There isn’t a single human being in the campus, what has happened?” Jadu interrogated his brother after winding up his walk.

“The office has been closed for some time. The women have gone to their relatives. It’ll open in a month.”

“Then why are you staying here?”

“Who will look after it?”

“There should be a watchman I think.”

“His health isn’t good. Alcohol has made him cripple. He is on leave.”

“But the office also seems to be closed for a long time!”

Brindaban smiled, and said in a cruel intonation, “so you’ve started playing the role of a police inspector! It isn’t your business, mind it.”

Jadu had to surrender. He decided to stay two or three days more to persuade Brindaban to come home and allay the anxiety of his aged mother.

But the secret of Brindaban’s self confinement came to light that very evening. A beautiful girl sauntered into the campus. Jadu was sitting on a reclining chair in the veranda, vaguely looking at the west sky above the tops of trees far away. Gracefully, she walked inside and remained two long hours indoor with his brother.

Irritated, Jadu again interrogated his brother about the girl.

“Oh, she is just a ten class student. Her parents requested me to look after her studies till the time of her final examination.” Brindaban stared at him indicating how mean his thoughts could be. Jadu felt humiliated and he didn’t continue further queries.

Next morning, Jadu walked almost one and a half kilometre in the north and south from the old age home, along the gravel layered road. On the north side, there was a thinly populated village. On the south was a vast marshy land, full of summer birds. When he was outside walking alone, the girl’s face came to his mind over and over. Brindaban had told him that he was only helping in her studies, but interestingly Jadu couldn’t even hear a whisper when the girl was inside.

As evening drew nearer, Jadu took his seat as usual on the reclining chair, facing the gate. Expectedly, the girl came, and ignoring his presence she went inside. Jadu strained his ears to eavesdrop any possible conversation, but he was disappointed. He somehow subdued his strong urge to peep through the window glass, thinking it might damage the brotherly mutual respect.

After two hours, when dusk had set in, they emerged from inside.

“I’m walking her up home. I’ll be back soon.”

But as they were going out of the gate, an unbelievable sight brought a chill down Jadu’s spine. He couldn’t believe his own eyes! Jadu saw the girl’s hair grow instantly long, and touched the ground. Then they curled onto the gate like a snake after being lifted by a gust of wind. Jadu had never seen any woman with such long hair! Jadu now realised why his brother’s face had lost the earlier glow, and had transformed to a waif just within three months.

Jadu passed a sleepless night in an adjacent room and the whole night thought of a possible way to save his brother from the clutch of this evil spirit. Next morning, he rode his bicycle to meet a sadhu, in a Shiva temple by the side of a cremation ground. Jadu had heard of his miraculous power. He was old aged, with double decked buns of knotty jute like hair. But eyes were bright and piercing. Hearing Jadu’s story, he chanted ‘Om Namah Shivay’ for a few seconds, and then went into a state of deep meditation.

After some time, he opened his eyes, said, “It is very powerful, and confusing too. But I can help you in another way.” He took out a red thread from a wooden box, and held it before Jadu’s eyes.

“Take it, and tie it to one of the slippers of your brother. It will act as a barrier for that spirit. But you have to be careful that your brother doesn’t know about it. Once tied, the spirit won’t be able to come in contact with your brother.”

Jadu did as advised, and waited for miracles to happen.

The following evening, they walked out of the gate like the previous day. Jadu waited impatiently with thumping heart for his brother’s return. One hour passed, then two, and when three hours had passed and there was no sign of his brother coming back, Jadu got anxious. An unknown fear descended on him. What would happen if the evil spirit sensed the game plan? First, it would surely kill his brother, and then it would come for him. Jadu closed the door, checked the windows, and curled up in a corner. Even the slightest sound made his heart skip a beat. An owl hooted on a branch of the nearby jackfruit tree. A lizard preyed on an insect on the window glass. A mouse scurried in the kitchen.

Jadu passed the whole night in fear lying motionless. As dawn broke, he rushed out of the house. First he bicycled in the north direction, and met a few early risers of the village. They searched every nook and corner of the village, but found nothing. Wearily, he rode his bicycle southward, and reached the marshy land. There was a shrubbery on an elevated land by the side of the wetland. He searched there till he reached a slope. A pair of slippers was gleaming by the sun rays a few feet away near the water edge, and with a sigh of relief, Jadu dashed to the spot, and found the slippers onto which he had tied the ribbon the previous evening. But as his eyes wandered a little farther, he fainted on the swampy ground instantly.”

Bikash stopped his narration at this juncture of climax. We looked at each other’s face sheepishly. Bikash smiled, lit a cigarette, and went near to window. Facing his back to us, he said, “Because, besides the slippers lay a heap of bones, the flesh of the body had already shrank to a mere skeleton, but there was a dirty shirt still worn over the rib cage, which Jadu had presented to his brother the previous Bohag.”