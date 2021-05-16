The terrible experience of a viva voce

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

Chandan felt he was going to enter a lion’s den. A few beads of perspiration collected over his forehead because of anxiety and fear. He felt his legs had lost the required strength to walk into the VIVA room and sit before the external examiner. Roll no 11 had just come out, and immediately, he’d been surrounded by a swarm of anxious examinees, and asked him what were the questions put before him. Roll no 11 was a bright student, who had been a very serious student since his first days in the medical college. In the last semester exam, he’d secured the highest marks in two subjects out of three. Obviously, he’d done well and it was clearly evident on his smiling face. Chandan was in no mood to approach him as his turn was next. He could see his two friends behind the semi-transparent door curtain being seated at two separate tables inside the room, before two examiners. Chandan was a hostel boy. They’d received Freshmen Social only three months back, and in this short span of time, it was impossible to complete the First MBBS course satisfactorily. Today was his first VIVA on Anatomy. Anatomy is the subject the first-year students usually dread the most because of its vast course. It is the study of the bones, muscles, nerves, veins and arteries, the different cellular structures of the organs, etc. Today morning, before coming out of the hostel, he’d given a last quick revision, and now he felt his mind was empty!

Both of the externals hailed from Kolkata. One was Prof. Guha and the other was Prof Banerjee. Prof Guha had visited this college as an external for the last three years, and each time the casualty was almost fifty percent. Though in his late fifties, he was a sturdy man, with a patch of grey hair on either side of his temples. A pair of sharp eyes hid behind those thick glasses, and even an occasional smile before the students was his rare facial expression. On the contrary, Prof Banerjee had an amiable face with a smooth voice, and this was his first visit to this college. Roll no’s 1-11 had been allocated to Prof Banerjee, and roll no’s 11-20 had to appear before Prof Guha. Chandan’s roll no was unlucky 13, and there was obviously no way for him to escape this strict and merciless Prof Guha sir.

Rool no 12 came out with a reddened face. He was Chandan’s hostel mate. While coming out he shook his head at Chandan just to let him know he’d a horrible experience inside.

Guha sir rang the bell for the next one, and Chandan entered the room with a quivering heart. As he sat down, Prof Guha stared at him for a moment. Perhaps he was trying to get the idea of how much knowledge this timid-looking boy had possessed!

‘’So, where do you stay?’’

‘’In the hostel sir,’’- Chandan’s voice was barely above a whisper.

‘’Hostel? – Oh you hostel boys, you don’t study sincerely! One of your friends from the hostel has done a blunder just a while ago. He told me the specimen of the kidney as testis! I wonder what type of disease would cause a testis of that shape and size!’’

Chandan started perspiring. He felt his lips had dried up. There was a stick before Prof Guha on the table. There were numerous specimens of bones as well as organs before him. Chandan stared at the collection of those specimens and tried to remember whether there was any specimen that he’d forgotten to revise at the last moment.

Sir picked up his stick and maneuvered it left and right in the air for some time. There was only one bone that Chandan hadn’t revised in the morning, and that piece of bone was staring back at him with a cruel squint. The tip of sir’s stick moved from one bone to the other before finally settling on the bone that Chandan had prayed to escape.

‘’OK, pick that up, and hold it in its anatomical position.’’

Saying this, Prof Guha leaned back on his chair with his hands clasped behind his head, putting back the stick on the table.

Chandan felt his hands were trembling unconsciously. He took it like a treasured antique, so delicate as if it would crush under his trembling fingers at any moment! Sir was staring at him. After toying with it for a few seconds, he held it in its final position and timidly looked at sir.

Sir scratched his temple, said, – ‘’ so you’re the same boat brother! If this is the anatomical position of the bone of your body you will have walk on your head, upside down.’’ He sighed in dissatisfaction, said, -‘’Keep it.’’

Meanwhile, the canteen boy came with his partner. He poured sir a cup of milk tea, and the other boy placed a samosa and a sweet on his plate. Perhaps sir was getting frustrated dealing with the students. He lifted his teacup, sipped on it, took a bite at his samosa, and smiled sarcastically.

‘’Ok, tell me the name of the two important muscles of your arm which the boys like you want to build to impress the girls.’’ Perhaps sir wanted to ease the tension building inside Chandan’s heart.

The answer was in the tip of Chandan’s tongue,-‘’ Biceps and triceps sir.’’

‘’Ok tell me about their origin and insertion.’’

Chandan answered instantly. He saw sir’s eyes narrowed for a moment, but the next moment he tried to appear normal.

‘’Very nice, good boy, good boy!’’- Sir put down his teacup, wiped his lips with his handkerchief, fingered his partially bald scalp, and picked up the stick again.

‘’What is this?’’

‘’Specimen of brain sir.’’

‘’Hold it in its anatomical position.’’ This time Chandan was right. Having satisfied, sir told him to put it down. Chandan felt a relief momentarily.

‘’Tell me the blood supply of cerebellum.’’

Chandan answered it fluently as he’d read it before coming out of the hostel. Satisfied, sir asked the next question, – ‘’Ok very nice. Anterior inferior cerebellar artery is a branch of which big artery?’’

‘’Basilar artery sir.’’

‘’Are you sure?’’

‘’Oh no! Vertebral artery sir.’’

This time sir said nothing. Sir scribbled something on a piece of paper.

“Go.’’

“Sir?!’’

”Go – send the next one.’’

Confused, Chandan got up from his seat and hesitatingly left the room. Reaching outside, he immediately opened his Anatomy book and searched for an Anterior inferior cerebellar artery. Alas! He was right on the first time; it was a branch of the basilar artery! With trembling fingers, as he turned the pages further, he felt his world was just spinning because out of overconfidence he’d told the origin of the two muscles as their insertion, and vice versa.