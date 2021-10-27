The truth behind the success of India’s IT companies

By: R. K. Sinha

Unfortunately, it is a widely known fact these days that positive news in India is rarely highlighted or talked about. Seldom has such news come to the fore, and even if it does, it disappears swiftly and unnoticed. Nowadays, the practice of spotlighting additional focus on pessimistic and cynical news is in fashion. And to be honest, it only appears to be following an upward trajectory.

Let’s examine a notable example of this from the current scenario.The country’s four most prominent IT companies -Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies, recruited over 1,00,000 professional youth in the first 6 months of the current financial year. This is 13 times more than the first 6 months of the last financial year. These recruitments are a plausible indication that India’s IT sector is experiencing expeditious advancements.

TCS currently has a total of about 5,00,000 professionals working for it. The rest of the IT companies that we have mentioned also have lakhs of employees working in total. It

is important to note that apart from recruitment in these companies, professionals working in these, join other companies once they land better options. In the last quarter, Infosys’s 20 percent of the staff resigned. An employee leaving a reputed company like Infosys is a clear indication that they are acquiring finer opportunities. Otherwise, anyone will contemplate tenfold before quitting a company of such paramount stature like Infosys.

This was merely one example to display how the companies of the IT sector of the country are breaking all the records of progress and growth. Recruiting new, young men and women as its staff is a manifestation of their rapidly increasing profits. TCS has made a profit of Rs 9624 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year. In the first quarter of the same year, the company had made a profit of Rs 9800 crores. Infosys made a profit of about Rs 5,500 crore in the first quarter of the current year. Wipro and HCL also landed phenomenal results. Despite such significant leaps, the country did not warrant any special reaction in the light of such wonderful news. Nowadays it is only a matter of where and how violence took place or how the country was caused detrimental damage.

However, it is of popular opinion that the Tata group recently bought Air India for Rs 18,000 crore only because of the enormous profits of its flagship company Tata Consultancy Services. The Tata group could have easily bought Air India on the basis of TCS’ two-quarter results. In the light of the phenomenal achievements of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCL, have you ever wondered which companies stand on top of making profits? Whose credit is the most in the market?

Finding answers to these questions is not a Herculean task.

All of this progress is greatly owed to having received the best leadership and proper guidance. Now, take TCS for instance. TCS had become a world-class company even before its current Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; Rajesh Gopinath took over the ropes at TCS. The credit for this has to be given to N. Chandrasekaran, the current chairman of the Tata conglomerate. He became CEO and Managing Director of TCS in 2009. He started his professional career with TCS itself. He was handed TCS in perfect condition. While at TCS, Chandrashekaran learned leadership skills from Tata Group Chairman, Ratan Tata and TCS Founding Chairman Fakirchand Kohli.

If today the world recognises India as one of the most salient powers in the field of information technology and India’s IT sector has reached a $190 billion valuation, then the credit has to be given to Fakirchand Kohli. He was the one who laid the foundation of the IT sector in the nation. Working with Kohli and Ratan Tata, Chandrashekaran learned a culture of innovation and excellence in the world of technology.

Talking about Shiv Nadar, who hails from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu. He single-handedly established HCL Technologies as a great software company during his long leadership. It is said that he always inspired his CEOs and managers to think out of the box and do something different. Nadar always stands by his employees. He would never abandon their side even in failure. That’s why his managers would also yield the best results.

HCL Technologies was established by Shiv Nadar. Today, it boasts of its presence in about half a dozen countries, comprising more than one hundred offices and having about one lakh professional engineers associated with them. The city of Noida in the National Capital region is heaving with Shiv Nadar’s offices. The fighting spirit and sharp business acumen of JRD Tata can be seen in Nadar. Their beliefs and philosophy towards education and national building are almost similar.

If we talk about Infosys Limited, even though it’s current CEO is Salil Parekh, its foundation is as strong as a rock. Its foundation was laid by an epoch-making entrepreneur, Narayana Murthy. He got cooperation in this regard from colleagues like Nandan Nilekani. Nilekani is still the working chairman of Infosys. Narayana Murthy is always busy making every moment meaningful in his life. Of course, human life may be momentary, yet God provides us the opportunity to make it meaningful through our good deeds. No matter how massive the kingdom of darkness may be, a tiny lamp lying in a corner keeps on fighting the darkness till the end of its life.

It’s very noticeable how short the life of flowers is, but they continue to follow the dharma of imparting their fragrance.

Narayana Murthy has made his life-like flowers and lamps, knowingly or unknowingly. He always wants to keep doing better deeds than before. His life has also been spotless. Giving new direction to his company, he has been donating huge amounts for welfare schemes for social welfare works. That is why he and his Infosys are earning success continuously.

Like all of them, there is also Azim Premji, Chairman of Wipro Limited. He has an exceptional quality. He picks and chooses high-ranking, eminent managers to join andget associated with Wipro. Azim Premji gives key positions to professionals in Wipro only on the basis of merit and calibre. As a result of his efficient guidance, Wipro has landed the status of the top IT Company in the country.

Thus, the bottom line is that with the rapid advancement of India’s ITcompanies, not only are the youth getting huge employment opportunities but also, the country is earning huge income tax and foreign exchange. But only those companies are achieving unprecedented success today who have got strong and compelling leadership. (The writer is a senior editor, columnist, and former MP)