By: Satyavan ‘Saurabh’

A vaccine is a biological preparation that improves immunity against a particular disease. A vaccine usually contains an agent that resembles the disease-causing microorganism and is often composed of weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins. Vaccines are like a training course for the immune system. They prepare the body to fight disease without causing symptoms of the disease. Vaccination works by teaching our immune system how to recognize new diseases. Our immune system is made up of different types of cells. These cells protect us from invaders and remove harmful pathogens.

Ticks produce antibodies. Ticks stimulate our bodies to make antibodies against the antigens of pathogens. It also teaches the immune system to remember infection-causing antigens, leading to a faster response to the same disease in the future.

Vaccines work to prepare a person to fight disease. While the body responds to the vaccine, it creates an adaptive immune system, which helps the body fight off actual infections in the future. After the threat of disease has passed, many antibodies are broken down, but immune cells called memory cells remain in the body. When the body encounters that antigen again, memory cells rapidly produce antibodies and kill harmful microbes.

According to the WHO, vaccination prevents two to three million deaths each year, a figure that will increase to another 1.5 million if vaccine coverage improves optimally. Vaccination protects children from serious illness and complications of vaccine-preventable diseases. A 2017 study that looked at the flu season between 2010 and 2014 found that vaccination reduced flu deaths by 65% in healthy children.

Tika can also prevent us from being hospitalized, reduce the severity of illness and prevent serious, life-threatening complications in children. Effective vaccines not only protect the immunized but can also reduce disease among non-immunized individuals in the community through herd protection. Because of herd protection, some diseases can be eradicated without 100% vaccination coverage.

By reducing the need for antibiotics, vaccines can reduce their increased prevalence thereby preventing antibiotic resistance. Vaccines can increase life expectancy by protecting against diseases. Poor health inhibits economic growth while good health can promote social growth and economic development. Health is fundamental to the economic development of developing countries and vaccination is the cornerstone of their public health programs.

Due to illiteracy and religious beliefs in India, there is a lack of social awareness about the need for vaccination in families. There is a lack of robust health delivery mechanisms and last-mile delivery. There is a shortage of trained health care workers and vaccination centers in sparsely populated areas. There are also misconceptions about vaccination, mostly among the poor and underprivileged, about vaccines and their side effects.

Vaccines require cold chain infrastructure for storage. Logical and structural issues in the storage of vaccines hinder rural areas. There is a lack of monitoring mechanisms in each village/block/district. Vaccination addresses the need to care for the most vulnerable members of society. A comprehensive vaccination program is a cornerstone of good public health and will reduce inequality and poverty. (The author is a Research scholar, poet, freelance journalist, and columnist, All India Radio & TV panelist)