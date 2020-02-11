TikTok, Threat to National Security

By: Rudrasing Thapa

TikTok is a new social media trend amongst youngsters. This app showcases self-made videos from anywhere and about everything, from comedy to lip-syncs and cook recipes to personal grooming tips that users create and share to gain likes and followers. In India alone, there has been a record download of about 466.8 million. This quirky and funny app has hooked youngsters around the world. However, what is worrisome is the lack of understanding about the long-term implications of such social media apps with regard to data protection and national security.

In 2016, Zhang Yiming developed a video sharing app called Douyin ‘shaking sound’ for the Chinese market. The global equivalent of the same app, called TikTok, was launched in 2017. It has since gained immense popularity. This was soon followed by the acquisition of another video-sharing app based in Shanghai, called Musical.ly. The idea was to blend “TikTok’s AI-fed streams and monetization track record with Musical.ly’s product innovation and grasp of users’ needs and tastes in the West. This simultaneously increased the user base as well as the profit margin for the TikTok App.

TikTok overtook Facebook as the most downloaded social networking application globally in the first quarter of 2019. In India, both Facebook and Twitter saw a market shrink while TikTok saw a sharp surge. Tiktok’s reach in India rose from 1.12 per cent in January 2018 to 28 per cent in August of 2019. Even in terms of monthly active users and amount of time spent per day, Tiktok saw an exponential increase as compared to other social media applications.

With more than 200 million active users, the app has found considerable popularity among the Indian youth. This 15-second video-making application is enough to create a star (equivalent of a local celebrity) out of an individual. While all the social media platforms carry a cautionary note stating that they are not directed at children, TikTok’s target audience encompasses preteens and adolescents. The desperation to get more people to like and follow the video has often led to youngsters attempting dangerous acts, causing serious injuries and even death in many cases. Over the last one year, at least 27 people are reported to have died while filming TikTok videos and another five for undertaking TikTok challenges. Additionally, there have been several cases of objectionable content being uploaded which eventually led to banning of TikTok in several countries, including Indonesia, Bangladesh and India.

In April 2019, the app was briefly banned in India on the ground that it was being used as a platform for spreading obscene and illicit content, and with the primary target consumers being children and young adults. The court ruling had also questioned the impact on mental health that the app was having on the average consumer.

Another concern regarding the app has been that of data collection and censorship. A report by The Guardian revealed that TikTok tends to censor videos on issues that do not please China such as the Tiananmen Square incident, Hong Kong protests and Tibetan independence. This came to light through leaked documents outlining the site’s moderation guidelines. This has led the United States (US) to launch a national security review of TikTok. The US believes that China is advancing its policy of control and censorship abroad through the app which is against the American value system that promotes free speech and competing ideologies. The parent company ByteDance has also been accused of possible links with the Chinese government.

Prominent lawmaker Shashi Tharoor of the Congress party, last summer told Parliament that apps like TikTok are a “national security” threat and Indians are vulnerable to spying through the app because of the country’s lax data protection regulations. He is concerned that like other apps from China, TikTok has too close a relationship with China’s government. Tharoor said ByteDance’s paid influence could affect India’s democratic processes.

The recent incident of WhatsApp (despite being end-to-end encrypted) being used by the NSO Group, via a spyware, to spy on people has once again brought forth the concerns about data protection. One often tends to ignore the importance of protecting the personal data voluntarily disseminated on social media apps. With such data becoming a critical resource, the first question to be asked is where is the user data being stored? Currently, the TikTok data for Indian users is being stored in the third-party data centres located in the US and Singapore. In July 2019, ByteDance proposed setting up a data centre in India itself. However, no definitive timeline for the proposed plan has been given yet. Moreover, there is no clear indication as to what level the data would still be accessible or what set of security measures would be in place for data protection.

The draft Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 was introduced in the Lok Sabha and would now be examined by a joint select committee. The Bill emphasizes the need for data localisation and the importance of treating data as a national property. Data is a strategic asset and should be handled with utmost security. It is important to ensure that customers are secure with respect to their data. Although the draft Bill may not be foolproof at this juncture, nevertheless, a beginning has been made towards having a stronger framework for the protection and security of data.