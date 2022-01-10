‘Titli Hai Khamosh’ The Doha Collection Of ‘Satyawan Saurabh’ Communicates With Time

By: Dr. Ramnivas ‘Manav’

Available on Amazon, Flipkart, and other online platforms, this Doha collection is full of some aap biti and some jagabeeti. It will not be an exaggeration to say that it is a poetic dialogue from the present times. I am sure this collection of Doha will impress the readers. The couplets of Satyavan ‘Saurabh’s collection of “Titli Hai Khamosh” are a lively depiction of today’s social environment needs and sentiments of the people. Young couplets have touched every aspect of life in their couplets. This masterpiece with easy and simple language the surface of the couplets is very wide.

‘Doha’ is an old and iconic semi-unique verse of Hindi. This short verse, which runs as a panacea in the Bhakti period and as a kaambaan in the ritual period, is breaking the goal in the present time by becoming a firearm. The couplet may seem ‘small in sight’, but like a sailor’s arrow’, its wound is very deep and serious. Due to this sharpness and firepower, despite being ancient verses, couplets have always maintained their hypnosis on poets and listeners/readers.

Sometimes ritual and policy, raga and distaste, sometimes coloured in the colour of spirituality and preaching, the Doha verses of four stages and forty-eight quantities in the order of 13-11, made a meaningful effort to contain the vast world of emotions in their Vamana Kalvar. Done in the era. Doha is the verse of Tulsi and Jayasi, then also of Rahim and Raskhan and Vrinda and Bihari, but in reality, it is the verse of Kabir. In the 21st century, new couplets are knocking in the literary world, whose deep influence of Kabir can be seen on the language-style of couplets. Young poet Satyavan ‘Saurabh’ is one such promising couplet, who, through his creation, is proving the significance of the couplet verses. His newly-published collection of couplets ‘Titli Hai Khamosh’ is a testimony to this truth.

Satyavan ‘Saurabh’, who has written features on various subjects along with many literary genres like poetry, songs, ghazals, has got special success in couplet-writing. The subject variety of their couplets is easily visible. He has written on all subjects ranging from childhood, parents, home-family, relationships, family disintegration, changing environment and environment-pollution to cultural pollution. The changing circumstances due to western culture and electronic media have made the most impact on our family and rural life. Today villages are becoming towns, towns and cities are becoming metropolitan cities. The blind race of development has snatched away the childhood of the children, the happiness and peace of the family, and the brotherhood of the village and the countryside. It seems as if there is no village in the village-

“Lauta barason baad main, us bachapan ke gaanv

Nahin bachee thee ab jahaan, boodhee peepal chhaanv.”

The pressure of education and neglect of parents has had the biggest effect on the mind and minds of the children. Due to the breakdown of joint families, children have also been deprived of the love and affection of grandparents, grandparents. His childhood is lost somewhere. Even children are not untouched by the ill effects of the cyber revolution that’s why-

“Mook huee kilakaariyaan, gum bachchon kee rel.

Googal mein ab kho gaye, bachapan ke sab khel..

Dhool aajakal phaankata, daadee ka sandook.

Bachchon ko achchhee lage, ab ghar mein bandook.”

The plight of the poor, orphaned, and destitute children is even more worrying and worrying. Crores of children are still deprived of education even after 75 years of independence; they have to make a living by doing small jobs or picking up garbage. Children who should have had books in their hands are compelled to pick up garbage or beg on the sidewalks and squares. In the words of the poet-

“Syaahee, kalam, davaat se, sajane the jo haath.

Kooda-karakat beenate, naap rahe phutapaath.”

The devaluation of relationships is the greatest gift of the new era. Relationships are sobbing; their warmth, the sweetness of love, and intimacy are all missing. Meaning and selfishness have now become a measure of the depth of relationships. When the time comes, as soon as the veil of lies rises, the truth of relationships comes in front of everyone.

“Vakt karaata hai sada, sab rishton ka bodh.

Parda uthata jhooth ka, hota sach par shodh.”

This new era, standing on the foundation of immorality, is dominated by heinous crimes like corruption, exploitation, kidnapping, rape, looting, and murder. The republic is dominated by the system and the mafia over the common man. Police stations and jails have become centers of crime. The public is not only frightened but also frightened by the nexus of power, police, and crime. People close their eyes even after seeing a crime being committed in public. No one has the courage, to tell the truth. Today the society has become a Kaurava-sabha.

“Cheeraharan ko dekhakar, darabaaree sab maun.

Prashn kare andharaaj se, vidur bane ab kaun.”

The result is that our celebratory society is now drowning in the lake of dullness. All his enthusiasm, joy, and gaiety are fading away; the familiarity has made him self-centered. See how the couplet has expressed this entire era with great ease, in just two lines of couplets-

“Soonee bagiya dekhakar, titalee hai khaamosh.

Juganoo kee baaraat se, gaayab hai ab josh.”

In conclusion, it can be said that the condition and direction of the couplets of Satyavan Saurabh are correct. The sophistication of language and style will further enhance the couplets, I believe. However, hearty congratulations and best wishes to the poet ‘Saurabh’ on the publication of the first Doha-Collection. (The author is a Professor and Chairman, Department of Hindi, Singhania University, Rajasthan. He can be reached at 80 5354 5632)