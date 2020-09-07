Tobacco users are at higher risk of severe illness when affected by COVID-19

By: Him K Ghimire

Did you know tobacco kills more than half of its users? Each year over 80 lakh people die worldwide because of tobacco usage in one form or the other. More than 70 lakh of these deaths are due to direct tobacco usage. Tobacco is a major risk factor for a number of diseases affecting all age groups. Tobacco harms nearly every organ of the body, causes many diseases, and reduces the health of users in general. Tobacco is also a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory disease and diabetes.

Those people who use tobacco and suffer from any non-communicable disease; are at higher risk for developing severe illness when affected by COVID-19. COVID-19 is an infectious disease that primarily attacks the lungs. Smoking impairs lung function making it harder for the body to fight off corona viruses and other diseases.

Talking about the risk of COVID-19 amongst tobacco smokers Senior doctor Bharali said, “A recently published study analysing infected patients found that those with a history of smoking were 14 times more likely than non-smokers to have progression to pneumonia-like symptoms. Evidence also shows that the gene expression, which COVID-19 uses to infect cells, is significantly higher in tobacco smokers than non-smokers, therefore suggesting greater susceptibility to COVID-19 among users.

Around 80% of world’s smokers live in low and middle income countries like India. The need to take immediate steps to quit tobacco and promote the cause of not initiating tobacco consumption is even higher in Assam. The state has an average tobacco consumption of 48.2% vis-a-vis the national average of 28.6%; which is almost double of national average. 41.7% people use smokeless tobacco in some form vis-a-vis 13.3% users of smoked tobacco.

Smokeless tobacco could lead to spread of viral and bacterial diseases along with COVID-19. Most oral tobacco users hold the quid in their mouths for a period of time and then spit out the tobacco juice along with their saliva. “Spitting” is most often done in open public places. The WHO has advised that COVID-19 can spread through small droplets from the nose or mouth, which are dispersed when an infected person coughs or exhales.

While talking about the alarming number of tobacco users in Assam, Dr. Sen, Head of Operations, Assam Cancer Care Foundation, said, “In Assam smokeless tobacco users are three times that of smoked tobacco users. These are alarming numbers calling for desperate measures. While, the Government of India in wake of COVID-19 pandemic has banned the use of tobacco products and spitting in public places under the Disaster Management Act; efforts are needed at every level and personal commitment is essential.”

Benefits of quitting tobacco are immense and your body starts feeling them within 20 minutes. Within 20 minutes of quitting, elevated heart rate and blood pressure drop. After 12 hours, the carbon monoxide level in the bloodstream drops to normal. Within 2-12 weeks, circulation improves and lung function increases. WHO recommends that tobacco users must take immediate steps to quit.

Senior Doctor D. Bharali, Chief Medical Health officer, Karbi Anglong says, “The most important thing one can do to avoid health Risk of cancer is If you don’t smoke or use any form of tobacco – DO not start. If you use tobacco or smoke- quit it. No matter how long you have been smoking quitting can reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases. Quitting smoking can be tough and might need many efforts to succeed but it’s worth the try for your health. My earnest request to tobacco users -please put efforts to quit and choose a healthy and prolonged life. Try to persuade others, the beginners to quit, aware them the negative effects and health risk of tobacco and tobacco related products”

Help is available for those who want to quit. National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) offers a toll free quit-line 1800112356. For those seeking SMS based quitting assistance, they need to give a missed call at 011-22901701 from their mobile number and register.

