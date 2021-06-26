Torture: a crime against humanity

26th June is the International Day in support of victims of torture

By: Ranjan K Baruah

There are many forms of human rights violations ad one such forms is torture and is a crime under international law. According to the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (1984, art. 1, para.1) the term ‘torture’ means any act by which severe pain or suffering, whether physical or mental, is intentionally inflicted on a person for such purposes as obtaining from him or third person information or a confession, punishing him for an act he or a third person has committed or is suspected of having committed, or intimidating or coercing him or a third person, or for any reason based on discrimination of any kind when such pain or suffering is inflicted by or at the instigation of or with the consent or acquiescence of a public official or other person acting in an official capacity. It does not include pain or suffering arising only from, inherent in, or incidental to lawful sanctions.

The paradox is that despite the absolute prohibition of torture under international law, torture persists in all regions of the world. The United Nations has condemned torture from the outset as one of the vilest acts perpetrated by human beings on their fellow human beings. According to all relevant instruments, it is absolutely prohibited and cannot be justified under any circumstances.

On 12th December 1997, by resolution 52/149, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 26 June the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, with a view to the total eradication of torture and the effective functioning of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. The day is an opportunity to unite in support of the hundreds of thousands of people around the world who have been victims of torture and those who are still tortured today.

The victims of torture need care and support and Recovering from torture requires prompt and specialized programmes. The UN Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture, administered by the UN Human Rights Office in Geneva is a unique victim-focused mechanism that channels funding for the assistance to victims of torture and their families. Established in 1981 with a mandate to support torture victims and their families, the Fund marks its 40th anniversary this year. The Fund works by channeling voluntary contributions to civil society organizations providing legal, social, humanitarian, psychological and medical services. Beneficiaries include human rights defenders, persons deprived of liberty, children and adolescents, refugees and migrants, victims of enforced disappearance, indigenous peoples, victims of sexual and gender-based violence and LGBTI persons, among others.

In 1948, the international community condemned torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations General Assembly. In 1975, responding to vigorous activity by non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the General Assembly adopted the Declaration on the Protection of All Persons from Being Subjected to Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

The first Special Rapporteur on torture, an independent expert mandated to report on the situation of torture in the world, was appointed by the Commission on Human Rights in 1985. There is a voluntary fund named The United Nations Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture. The Fund awards hundreds of grants to civil society organizations worldwide to deliver medical, psychological, legal, social and other assistance. It was established by the General Assembly in 1981 (resolution 36/151) with a mandate to support torture survivors and their families.

The recent pandemic has brought more challenges as people deprived of liberty, already subject to the risk of cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment behind bars and in other confined spaces, are now facing a new threat. UN experts have warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to an escalation of torture and ill-treatment worldwide, and torture survivors are especially in danger of getting infected by the lethal virus due to their vulnerable situation.

As torture is against human rights, so, we must tackle action to bring an end to it. Bringing an end to torture is possible as this made by a human being and not by any natural calamities. There are victims everywhere and sometimes victims may be innocent too. Proper justice should be there and no one should become a victim of torture for which all of us must take action.