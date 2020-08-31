Towards a Self-Reliant Economy; India in Foreign Exchange Reserves

By: Prof. Vivek Singh

The entire world is reeling under dire financial crisis and health scare triggered by covid-19 pandemic. Fortunately there is no visible serious and long term impact of covid-19 on the Indian economy, which is progressing as expected. There is tremendous increase in the Foreign exchange reserves of India. As per data released by the Reserve Bank of India, foreign exchange reserves of India increased by $3.62 billion and touched all time high $538.19 billion mark at the week ended on 7th July 2020. On 5th June 2020 first time in the history of the country, foreign exchange reserves crossed $500 billion mark.

In 1960 India had foreign exchange reserves hardly enough to manage 7 to 8 weeks of imports. Situation was even more critical in 1980 when India had only $7 billion as foreign exchange reserve. A decade later in 1990 when Chandra Shekhar became prime Minister of India, the government of India had only $1.1 billion in foreign exchange reserve hardly enough to manage 10 to 14 days of imports. In order to make situation better the Reserve Bank of India pledged 48 tonnes of gold with foreign banks to acquire loan of $400 million.

India is amongst five countries in the world having more than $500 billion in foreign exchange reserves. China is on the top with $3298 billion, followed by Japan with $1402 billion, Switzerland with $896 billion, Russia with $590 billion, while India ranks 5th with $538 billion as foreign exchange reserves. Taiwan has $496 billion in its foreign exchange reserves, Hong Kong $446 billion, South Korea $416 billion and Brazil $349 billion. These countries are referred to as financially strong countries. Singapore has only $321 billion in its foreign exchange reserves, Germany $245 billion, France $238 billion, Britain $179 billion as foreign exchange reserves. United State of America, the super power has only $132 billion of foreign exchange reserves.

In 1991 India was left with only $5 billion of foreign exchange reserves. Within 30 years in 2020 now we have $538 billion in foreign exchange reserves, a tremendous increase of more than 10,000%. In February 2002 India had $50 billion in foreign exchange reserves, in March 2004 India crossed $100 billion, in April 2007 $200 billion, February 2008 $300 billion, September 2017 $400 billion and till June 5, 2020 India had crossed $500 billion mark of foreign exchange reserves.

As foreign exchange reserves of any country is an indicator of progressive economy, India with its phenomenal increase in reserves can attract foreign investment. India can also import technology to produce better quality goods and services. Foreign exchange reserves can also be used for import of defence and other essential commodities.

Now India has sufficient foreign exchange reserves that can easily suffice to manage 18 months of import. Now we have more than half trillion dollars Foreign exchange reserves and country is in the list of top five countries of the world to have more than $500 billion foreign exchange reserves. Increase in foreign exchange reserves certainly indicates progress and development. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is surging towards self-reliance in foreign exchange reserves as well.