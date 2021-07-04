Towards progress for widows

By: Ranjan K Baruah

Despite making a lot of progress, we are yet to build a society where men and women are equal. Gender discrimination is found around the world and more challenges for women mostly if they come from economically challenged families. We know that there are many challenges for a woman and we can imagine the challenges faced by a woman if she is a widow. There are an estimated 258 million widows around the world, and nearly one in ten live in extreme poverty. In some parts of the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, for instance, it is reported that around 50 percent of women are widows. Widows are coerced into participating in harmful, degrading, and even life-threatening traditional practices as part of burial and mourning rites. The challenge of widows differs from one nation to another but in most cases, they have to suffer a lot.

For many women around the world, the devastating loss of a partner is magnified by a long-term fight for their basic rights and dignity. There are many reasons for which one may become a widow but the fact is that being a widow means more challenges for them. We are aware that armed conflicts, displacement, and migration, and the Covid-19 pandemic leave tens of thousands of women newly widowed and many others whose partners are missing or disappeared, the unique experiences and needs of widows must be brought to the forefront, with their voices leading the way.

There is no doubt that a widow moves through their own experiences of grief, loss, or trauma after the death of a spouse; they may also face economic insecurity, discrimination, stigmatization, and harmful traditional practices based on their marital status. In addition to facing economic insecurity, widows may be subject to stereotypes, prejudices, and harmful traditional practices with severe consequences. They may face restrictions on their dress, diet, and mobility for years after the death of a partner.

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, tens of thousands of women have been widowed by the virus and may be grieving, while cut off from their usual socio-economic and family support. As nations continue to fight the virus on the front lines or begin recovery efforts, widows must not be left out of economic stimulus and social assistance programs, or as decision-makers and beneficiaries of plans to “build back better”.

The United Nations has rightly announced to observe June 23 as International Widows Day since 2011, to draw attention to the voices and experiences of widows and to galvanize the unique support that they need. Now more than ever, this day is an opportunity for action towards achieving full rights and recognition for widows. This day is an opportunity for different governments to take positive action. Governments should take action to uphold their commitments to ensure the rights of widows as enshrined in international law, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations in his message on the occasion said, “I urge every country, as a critical element of my Call to Action on Human Rights, to pass and implement legislation and policies that promote gender equality, and to repeal all discriminatory laws that perpetuate women’s subjugation and exclusion. The persecution and disinheritance of widows, by law and custom, is one of the worst examples of gender discrimination. On International Widows’ Day, let’s commit to making sure all widows occupy a respected place in our societies, with access to legal and social protection, so they can live their lives in peace and reach their full potential.”

There are different programs in India for the welfare of widows as they are single parents mostly. There are schemes to support them financially apart from others. Transparency is needed in this regard so that the right person gets the benefit instead of others. We must empower widows to support themselves and their families and live with dignity by ensuring access to education and training opportunities, decent work, and equal pay, and by reversing social stigmas that exclude, discriminate, or lead to harmful and violent practices against widows.

More and more programs and policies for ending violence against widows and their children, poverty alleviation, education and other support to widows of all ages also need to be undertaken, including in the context of action plans to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. The Orunodoi scheme started by the Assam government recently is one of the positive steps in this regard. And in the context of Covid-19, widows must not be left out of our work to “build back better”.

Ensuring rights and justice to a widow is not only the responsibility of the government. Civil society organizations and other organizations are working to encourage widows and single parents. There must be social assistance and other support so that none of them are deprived of their rights. Let us ensure that no one is left behind and we achieve Sustainable Development Goals on time. (With direct inputs from UN publication and feedback can be sent to [email protected])