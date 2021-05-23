Toxic workplace culture causing Employee Burnouts in India

By: Panchi Changkakoty

‘Burnout’, a term which is now officially acknowledged by the WHO (World Health Organisation), is more common than you think it is. As per research, India stands at second position among the countries of the world to have a lion’s share in the employee burnout cases, most of which only escalated over the last year. Furthermore, employees working in the corporate sector are complaining about unapproachable teammates, managers and their unrealistic expectations hindering their mental health too. In one such case, a colleague of mine working in a bank was bullied and socially excluded from the office staff group just because she decided to put a stop to the ongoing bad-mouthing and rumours about her in the office. Groups at work can be quite comforting during hard times but when the co-workers start to exhibit behaviours like that of a teenage group of friends, it can turn really toxic.

Formation of inner circles or lobbies, unhealthy bad mouthing and spreading rumours in one’s absence, gossip and exclusion of a co-worker from a group can pose to be signs of toxic work culture and a bad communication environment. On the contrary to this, there are countries which have exemplary work culture and a solid labour law practice. Countries like France, Netherlands and Denmark are some countries which have favourable work culture and work-life balance. There are strict policies in France that allow only a certain number of working hours a week. Professionals there go to work every day at around 9 to 10 a.m. complete their work and return home at around 3 to 4 p.m. A work-life balance and a pleasant work culture actively allow an employee to pursue the perks of work and personal life. So, when my colleague decided to leave the office at 5 pm one day because she completed her work on time, her co-workers decided to label her as lazy, someone who wants to escape work and leave home as early as possible. I still don’t understand the motivation behind this discrimination and most importantly I have serious doubts about labour law practices in India.

This colleague of mine is posted in an urban location as clerical staff. She is a very hard-working and sincere employee. She never complained about the extra work whenever assigned to her. But one day when she was peacefully completing some work at the office one of her co-employee passed comment on her saying, ‘These clerical staff of our office create a mess wherever they go and we have to clean their shit up every time.’ Now can someone justify why those allegations were made on her despite her hard-working nature. According to a study from WHO about 615 million professionals suffer from mental illness like anxiety and depression caused by workplace stress. Allegedly, these mental health issues can affect the productivity and quality of work everywhere. Suicide rates are also soaring in some passion-driven careers that lead to burnout. Additionally, a toxic working environment and burnout may sometimes lead to an employee losing interest in the work completely, hence resulting in substandard performance. This works in a cycle of influences. One thing leads to another and finally, the employee ends up losing determination altogether. Mental health problems due to these reasons are exceptionally common among working individuals and this has only been magnified during the pandemic.

Now the next big argument will be how to prevent burnouts in employees. Essentially, we have to first identify that the problem lies in the workplace and embrace it. There are various ways to rectify a toxic workplace culture and introduce employee beneficial changes, but the clue lies in recognising the patterns and taking charge of responsibilities. Some crucial steps to follow include:

Scrutinize the organisation’s foundation of beliefs and values. More recurrently the problem may lie in the unrelenting set of company values that may have an inaccurate attitude towards employees.

Establish an impartial attitude for all employees. Groupism and favouritism are also some things that may create a hindrance between teams and members, leading to discouragement and hence, burnout.

Change your perception towards work productivity. Spending more hours at work doesn’t equal more productivity and performance. It is important to follow labour laws and respect the set of working hours and days.

Institute a positive and friendly atmosphere. Take measures against bullying and harassment of any kind and enable a positive way of feedback.

Eventually, employee burnouts are more regarding the workplace than about the people themselves. It is crucial to develop an understanding and approachable workplace culture for better performance and overall health of the country’s professionals.