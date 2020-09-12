Treatment of Corona is more dreadful than disease

By: Lalit Garg

The corona epidemic has exposed the anomalies and unfortunate conditions in the Indian medical field. Although the awareness and livelihood of the Central Government has brought hope in life, but medical facility is insufficient to fight this great age, it has become a source of money and robbery. While the cost of a day in a private hospital for the treatment of corona is up to one lakh rupees, it is difficult to deduct even a day in a government hospital. The medical conditions in metro cities, towns and villages including the capital Delhi have become worst and so disappointed. Shortcomings related to doctors, hospitals, medicine, resources etc. are coming out one by one. These tragic situations have left the corona victims depressed and tortured.

The Chief Minister of Yogi Adityanath has taking these situations seriously and has campaigned against the unnecessary demands of private hospitals in the capital Lucknow. Several patients had complained about unnecessary demands of rupees in the name of corona treatment in Lucknow.It were told that treatment was started only after depositing Rs 50 to 80 thousand cash from them. The bill was charged more than the prescribed rate after discharge. This situation is not only in Uttar Pradesh, private hospitals all over the country have installed note printing machines in the name of corona treatment, before arbitrary recovery is being done.

The Supreme Court has also taken these complex situations seriously. Recently, the Supreme Court has asked the central government to identify private hospitals that can treat covid-19 patients free or for little cost. Chief Justice S. A. Bobde, Justice A. S. Pathan of Bopanna and Justice Hrishikesh Rai while hearing the case through video conference remarked that there are private hospitals which have been allotted land for free or at very low prices, they should treat the corona virus infected patients free of cost. The court was hearing a petition requesting that the private hospitals in the country be directed to control the cost of treatment of Covid-19 patients. The petition said that the government should treat the patients of Covid-19 as public service or without any loss to private hospitals who have been allotted public land at concessional rates or who fall in the category of charitable hospitals. Must be ordered to do the same.

The petition also requested to direct the government to bear the cost of treatment of patients infected with Covid-19 in such private hospitals, who are poor, deprived and without any health insurance or the patients who are not covered by the government’s scheme like Ayushman Bharat. According to the petition, by exercising the rights conferred under the Disaster Management Act, the way central government has controlled the cost of screening of infected patients of Covid-19 in private hospitals, in the same way; it is being treated for treatment of patients affected by this epidemic. Spending should also be controlled.

Given the expectations of corona treatment, private hospitals have been approved to treat corona, but it is not a matter of everyone to afford the treatment here. Sanjay Nagral tweeted that a private hospital billed Rs 12 lakh for treatment of a patient infected with Corona. Insurance companies can see this. After all, how much insurance will be required for this virus? The question is also arising that how can private hospitals be allowed to unnecessary demand of the name of corona treatment during this catastrophe? In the time of corona pandemic, when everyone is ready to help someone, then complaints of mistreatment with patients in private hospitals will be called inhuman and unfortunate. Thank you to Yogi and his government that they raised the issue of this kind of unnecessary demand of private hospitals and set an immediate inquiry. It is to be expected that strict action will be taken against private hospitals found guilty in the investigation. In this hour of disaster, recovery of arbitrary fee with patients is not justified but it will be called audacity. It is ironic that the orders of the Yogi government, which took a strict stand on Corona from the beginning, were also defied by the private hospital. It would be appropriate to consider Lucknow’s case as an intensive campaign of investigation against all private hospitals of the country and such arrangements should be made that these private hospitals should be treated free or at low rates until the outbreak of Corona epidemic is over.

The condition of the country’s capital is bad during the Corona period. All private hospitals in Delhi have witnessed worst conditions. All hospital like Gangaram, Max, Apollo, Medanta, are almost completely filled. Waiting list has been made in the case of unavailability of beds; there is also huge corruption in it. Even here, there is no satisfactory treatment despite charging an arbitrary price. These are the circumstances when the cost of a day in a private hospital ranges from 25 to 30 thousand a day in the normal ward and 1 lakh daily in the ICU. There are beds in government hospitals in Delhi, but the system is on leave. Inattention to recruitment first, then system failure after recruitment. Outside the country’s largest government covid-hospital LNJP, people are also seen as helpless.

The outbreak of Corona epidemic is spreading rapidly in India; more than ninety thousand patients are coming every day. In the initial phase, when one or two thousand patients were coming out, our medical staff had treated the corona victim not caring for their lives, many psychological ventures also took place, but now this epidemic is taking a form of havoc, then why are government, medical services and psychiatric treatment going down? The question is not about the corona liberation plans of the Central Government and the Union Health Minister. The question is that India’s medical procedure is flawed; the treatment of private hospitals expensive, this darkness is now acutely realized.

In this growing time of crisis, in today’s private hospitals, the doctors whom we consider as like God; seen doing only recovery and robbed patients in theiroccupation, then this is the culmination of a kind of chaos and inhumanity. The addiction to recover money on private hospitals and their doctors is so overwhelming that they are turning them into devils instead of true servants. The Central Government is committed to provide medical facilities for this incurable disease in a better way to the corona victim. Action on private hospitals is very important because during the time of Corona, many hospitals have mocked the medical services.

In a democratic country, it is the responsibility of the government to treat people and establish discipline on private hospitals and it cannot escape this responsibility. It is necessary to clamp down on private hospitals before adequate corruption-free and effective facilities are established in government hospitals. However, the best system of government treatment is considered to be in Australia, Malaysia and Hong Kong. Australia has a separate cadre of healthcare like IAS. If a rich person is ill there, first of all he goes to the government hospital and not to the private hospital. On the contrary, India failed miserably to increase beds in hospitals and make medical services effective by population. Now the government’s attention has gone to this, as long as its results come, only the government and private sector juggling on the corona epidemic front can provide effective treatment in the country. (The writer is a journalist, columnist & can be contacted at Email: [email protected])