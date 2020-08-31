Tryst with Destiny

CWC brainstorm meet fails to find leadership outside Nehru-Gandhi family.

By: Lalit Garg

The country’s grand old party, the Indian National Congress, is once again beset by internal Kurukshetra, as was evident when top brass of the Congress and its strongmen huddled into a serious search for a leadership, which can steer bring back its lost ground. Nurtured by the Gandhis, the Congress has of late suffered heavy electoral losses in the hands of the Amit Shah led BJP. In this Kurukshetra, every Arjuna has his own people in front of whom he is fighting, and this destiny is of every Arjuna. He is facing similar destinies again and again.

The tussle between young and experienced Congress leaders and the Gandhi family came to light when 23 senior Congress leaders shot off a letter to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi to ensure the leadership of the country’s oldest political party. The meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Monday last became the most hotly contested event in the party’s recent history. As the grand old party which ruled the country since Independence giving political stability to the governments for decades, the recent turn of events, including heavy losses in the elections do not augur well for the Congress.

What did the party gain from the CWC? At the end of the meeting, Sonia Gandhi, despite being ‘hurt’, agreed to remain the interim president for a short time. The meeting resented the independent-minded Congress leaders, even as questions were raised on the intentions of 23 leaders who demanded change in the leadership. Some senior Congress leaders, angry about what they called undemocratic positions, submitted their resignations. Senior leaders like Kapil Sibal also expressed their displeasure by tweeting on social media, even though they later deleted their tweet after due clarification. But after Rahul Gandhi’s statement at the working committee meeting, a lot of aggressive noise was raised, when he testified to the worrying and sorry position of the party. It certainly is not well with the Congress, which is making all desperate attempts to stage a comeback. It would not be wrong to speculate on the future of the party. Why did such a situation arise within the party? Being the oldest and most powerful party in the country, why is it languishing today? Why has the party, which determines the direction and condition of the country’s politics, come on the margins? Why did he have this predicament? The upsurge that is being seen among the Congress leaders on the question of leadership is unprecedented. It has once again blurred the prospects of revival of the party.

The Working Committee meeting concluded without any concrete decision. The meeting, which was allegedly programmed to make Rahul Gandhi president, was not successful and as the agenda progressed towards picking someone outside the Gandhi family as the party president. The two pitches in the party were clearly visible. A big question has arisen as to whether it will be possible to pick someone else to replace the Gandhis in the top post. While Rahul Gandhi as well as his mother Sonia, have out rightly refused to continue in the top post, the party stands divided on the issue of a non-Gandhi leadership.

Does Rahul Gandhi want to retain his ‘Super Power’ and ‘Super Boss’ status without becoming the president? Can the Gandhis still exercise control over the party?

After all, by making Sonia Gandhi the interim president of the party, this meeting has stood its position, as was a year ago. The CWC had agreed in favour of maintaining status quo, in keeping with the saying ‘Nine days last two and a half’. It also means that Rahul Gandhi wants to continue to run the party through the backdoor without taking any responsibility. Sonia’s offer to quit her post is seen as merely a show-off or a consensus among angry party leaders to maintain the party’s old system. The public is not so naive now, it understands all that is taking place, what else can be ridiculous that a meeting had been called to resolve the leadership crisis. If the issue of leadership was not to be resolved, then why was the CWC meeting called? Because the people of the country are repeatedly misled, kept in a state of disarray?

It is clearly understood that the Congress cannot live without the Gandhi family, but what does it mean that the family itself cannot decide which member of the party should be handed over the command of the party? Could this be the reason for the prevalent confusion in the party, that a group of party leaders is not ready to accept Rahul Gandhi’s leadership? However, there are good reasons to believe that Sonia Gandhi is waiting for the moment when all the prominent leaders of the party start unanimously demanding that the Congress has no future without Rahul Gandhi becoming the party president again.

Leadership outside the Nehru-Gandhi family looks unlikely even as factionalism in the party comes to the fore. The way the Congress camp is trying to prove that the big leaders of the party are working according to the mind of the BJP by refusing to join Rahul Gandhi’s yes, shows that there is distrust between the supporters of Sonia and Rahul. The gap has deepened. Since the swords have been drawn from both sides, the trench has to be deeper in the coming days. After all, if the Congress does not go to the abyss, which way will it go?

If a name outside the Gandhi family is agreed upon, will the party be able to flourish under its umbrella? Given the condition of the Congress for the last half century, it is very difficult to imagine the Congress without the Nehru-Gandhi family. If the Congress has to stay alive in front of the BJP, it will have to adopt a leadership that keeps the party machinery tight and active for 24 hours a day. Otherwise, the existential crisis will further deepen. In the midst of these complex situations, how will the party be able to revive itself as a new era party by returning to values? Disappointing dependence on the Gandhi family has been a major challenge before the party. Another major challenge is the central leadership. But for some reason, the party is still shying away from taking big steps in the forward direction, due to which the breaking breath of the party is constantly being stopped at the possibility of getting new life.

There has been a long-running tussle between the leaders of the Gandhi family, who are loyal and independent. From which the party is moving towards the abyss instead of emerging. What can be deduced from this is that the leadership of Gandhi family lacks maturity and political life despite its long political experience and heritage. There should be someone who thinks fifty years ahead, but it is not thinking even five days ahead. When the party starts thinking of the nation, the directions of the party’s strength will begin to manifest itself. To eradicate the misfortune, independent thinking and style of work must be given priority in the party. The Congress will have to overcome confusion, internal strife and turmoil. In fact, the party cannot do well until it resolves the question of central leadership honestly. The party will have to leave any margin of thinking. How many Lakshman lines have to be drawn? Improvement is an ongoing process. Great past is not a guarantee of great future. The party’s resolve to reform will have to be collective yearning. The character of the party will have to be trusted more than its tastes. Who can explain that the times have changed; now the family’s love, longing for power and joining the same race cannot win the hearts of the people? Thinking will have to change, trust has to be built on the public, otherwise the prospects of revival of the party will continue to be blurred.