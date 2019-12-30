Ugly Arundhati

By: Krishna Kanta Chetia

Somewhere I got a quote ‘all women may not be beautiful but every woman can look beautiful.’ which also conforms my opinion on that note. From the core of my heart I want every woman to look so beautiful that every man starts to worship her in any circumstances and the words like stalking, rape etc. become extinct from our dictionaries. Here, my concern is all about the ‘Arundhati Gold Scheme’, the brainchild of the Government of Assam, which is in the third-trimester and about to be implemented from first January twenty-twenty. Without having any political affiliation I don’t find many reasons to praise the beauty of Arundhati.

Under this scheme any marriage which will be registered, the bride will get Rs. 30,000 from the government to purchase gold at her first marriage. To get the benefits the minimum age of the bride has to be eighteen years and groom 21 years old. Apart from that, both of them have to matriculate i.e. class ten pass and the bride and her guardians’ annual income should not be more than Rs 5 lakh. The benefit under the scheme shall be availed upon formal registration of the marriages under the Special Marriage (Assam) Rules, 1954 and will reach the beneficiaries right in time for the social marriage. The minimum educational qualification has been initially relaxed for the tea garden and Adivasi tribes. To make it ease, the registration of marriages will henceforth be allowed in circle offices too, besides the existing facilities at the offices of deputy commissioners.

The Government of Assam says that around 3 lakh marriages take place every year in Assam but only 50,000-60,000 are registered. It expects to increase the registration to 2-2.5 lakh in the years to come. If that happens, it will be a bearing of Rs 800 crore per annum on government exchequer. The government has earmarked Rs 300 crore for the three months in this fiscal for the scheme. Government claims Arundhati as a social, secular and population centered scheme and it will help in education awareness, women empowerment and prohibition of child marriage in the state.

Delving into the matter it can be said that the scheme will definitely increase the footfall in the marriage registrar’s office. Especially in the rural areas and among economically backward classes of the society the registration of marriage is a foreign affair. Some people consider that as unnecessary and for some it is waste of money and time as the process costs few thousands of rupees and time as well. If this scheme is implemented in a simplified manner definitely newlyweds will be interested to get registered themselves without any hesitation.

We often get news of child marriage even from Guwahati itself under the nose of police commissionerate. That clearly indicates the intensity of child marriage in our society though many people don’t accept its prevalence. Will it have an implication on child marriage? Why is child marriage so prevalent? Is economic backwardness the only contributor? Sometimes we even see girls of well off families are being put into child marriage. Having said that we can hope the scheme shall lure at least a fraction if not all of those in urgency to get married for whatever the reason behind may be, if both of them are not less than mediocre in study.

As the groom will have to fulfill some of the criteria to qualify a bride for the scheme, there will always be question on the authority of the gold. So the girl will not be sole owner of the property. In this context it can be reluctantly said as empowerment of the poor rather than women empowerment if that can be liquidated or mortgaged in future in serious financial needs like medical purpose etc. for what generally assets are accumulated for. If the couple decides to separate themselves, it will likely to create some sort of chaos in future. Since the scheme is meant for woman empowerment, the rationality behind putting the groom in the frame of educational eligibility criterion is not understandable if the person is eligible for marriage as per prevailing concerned laws.

The scheme is totally discriminatory towards the girls too. There are thousands of under metric girls to be getting married in our society. As most of those girls likely to belong in the economically backward section, so getting enrolled them in the scarcely available open school to make them eligible for the scheme will not be that easy or desirable affair. On the other hand under qualified girls may be sometimes rejected by matriculate boys mere for that reason. Same may happen to a boy too. This kind of government sponsored discrimination cannot be appreciated.

With respect to education our state is not in a desirable position in the national scale. Many states have moved ahead by far under the joint initiatives of the respective state government machineries and societies. Any social encouragement scheme to educate people of any age is always appreciated. We expect state government to come up with exclusive time bound policies involving all section of the society so that not a single child gets disassociated from school up-to a certain level. But the peripheral coverage Arundhati offers will only meet a small portion of the core problem.

Arundhati has nothing to do with dowry system though some people express their concern in this regard. Nor will it be if the educational eligibility criteria for either are removed and a better exclusive scheme put in place for school dropouts in their twenties and thirties. In that way only, the objectives will change a bit and Arundhati will be a beautiful social security scheme to be welcomed in 2020.