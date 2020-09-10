Ugly truth about China’s Uighur

By: Anirudh Prakash

A curious puzzle in international relations that might one day launch a thousand PhDs is why the Islamic world is notoriously silent about the Chinese brutality of the Uighurs and, in general, about Chinese hegemony. Recently, a Turkish doctor examined around three hundred Uighur women refugees and found out that eighty of them have been sterilized. Consider for a moment something similar taking place in the United States, Britain, India, or Australia and imagine the outrage it would rightly inspire. Add to that the hundreds of videos on social media of thousands of men bound in chains guarded by uniformed men who have been taken in trains to unknown destinations and this silence sounds even more puzzling.

There are, of course, sporadic individual protests. But not only Turkey, the self-declared leader of the Islamic world and ethnically closest to the Uighurs, but also Saudi Arabia, Iran and Pakistan, and the entirety of Central Asia have yet to sever diplomatic ties with China. There are no embassy burnings, no mass protests, and no jihadist attacks on increasing Chinese material interests and establishments across the globe, no threats of war. Why is that so? Does this open subservience stem from the desire for more Chinese financial carrots, or the logical fear of Chinese sticks, and the worry that Chinese retribution would be far more merciless than lily-livered western rules of engagement that still broadly aspire to follow human rights and minimize civilian casualties? China, it is feared, still goes by pre-second world war rules; its wars are punitive and its hegemony is imperial.

Chinese imperial hegemony in the Middle East should be a massive concern to the West. The two experts argue that China is ruthlessly determined to “oust” the United States from the Middle East. It has formulated a strategy paper about China-Arab relations and opened a naval base in Djibouti. What is the evidence of this hegemony? Apparently, China is determined enough to be a hegemon in the Middle East among the Arabs and Persians, so it’s committing genocide in Xinjiang, killing Uighurs (ethnically Turkic). Post-modern genocide is also a settler expansion as ethnically Han Chinese colonials flood traditional Uighur territory. All that is connected to the crown jewel Chinese project of China-Pakistan economic corridor which moves through this region. That, in turn, would give China a gateway to project power in the Middle East. “From Beijing’s point of view, hard-power competition with the United States in the Middle East is a direct extension of the military contest in the western Pacific.” The analysis then veers toward other directions, such as counting Chinese warships by tonnage and the potential Israeli threat from Chinese expansion, before mentioning the two significant points of contention.

First, China has a deep need for oil, and therefore Chinese involvement in the Middle East is important. And second, China is signaling to American allies, in hope that some will hedge. China’s message to Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea (to say nothing of Saudi Arabia and Israel) is clear: America is in decline; China is ascendant, its rise to glory inevitable. If China succeeds the United States as the dominant power in the Middle East, a major shift in the global balance of power will result, significantly diminishing the clout of the United States, even to the point of eroding the control that Americans exercise, as a free people, over their own destiny. The only reason China is rising with no material cost for that rise is because it never had to take any security or stabilizing burden, and in turn faced no insurgent backlash. China is openly brutal to its Muslim population, but that doesn’t register in Islamic powers because they are not even visible. Chinese troops do not patrol Basra or Helmand. Chinese ships and marines are not flooding in Syria and Libya.

In order to be imperial, you need to order like a visible empire. Thus, China faces no backlash from the Islamic world because the global spotlight is constantly on the West trying to order that ungovernable stretch of land for more than two hundred years. In case of China, everything starts with grand-strategy in business. Foreign policy realists should be worried about everyone using the return of great-power rivalry to make weak cases for further continuous involvement in theatres which are inexorably declining in importance in the overall grand strategic game. Western Europe and the Asia-Pacific region remain important to the United States and to the survival of the United States as a great power. Africa and the Middle East, while important, are not existential. That doesn’t mean the United States and the West shouldn’t be prepared to challenge a great-power rival threatening direct interests. But just because there’s a great power rivalry on, doesn’t mean one needs to compete in every domain and every theatre. Prioritizing is crucial. And an intelligent strategy is to let China overstretch. If China is indeed getting involved in the Middle East…then it is a buck that one should be happy to pass on to China. France, the British Empire, the Soviet Union, and the United States suffered to order that region. Let China join the party and bleed itself dry. INAV